Emeryville, CA

San Francisco Examiner

S.F. Board of Education election results update

S.F. elections live blog: Follow along for news, updates from 2022 races UPDATE: Lisa Weissman-Ward and Lainie Motamedi were elected to two of the three open seats in the Board of Education race. Ann Hsu and Alida Fisher followed the frontrunners, with 18.65% and 16.35% respectively. Preliminary returns from the San Francisco Board of Education race showed Lisa Weissman-Ward, Lainie Motamedi and Ann Hsu leading by thin margins on Tuesday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Breed's allies fare well, but mayor has work cut out for her

One elected leader glowing in the glory of victory Wednesday wasn’t even on the ballot in Tuesday’s election. Voters largely validated Mayor London Breed’s slate of recent appointees to the Board of Education, Board of Supervisors and District Attorney. The support serves as a pillar for Breed to build on, as she looks to improve upon the low approval ratings she has received in recent months and address a litany...
CALIFORNIA STATE
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley and Alameda County live 2022 election results

In the Nov. 8, 2022, election, Berkeley voters are choosing four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They are also deciding whether to approve three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. And they’ve cast their ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 frontrunners emerge in Oakland mayoral race

OAKLAND, Calif. - After a long night of counting, as of Wednesday morning, there were two clear front-runners in the Oakland mayoral race: Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao. That's according to Round 9 in the ranked-choice voting system to determine who will replace termed-out Mayor Libby Schaaf. Taylor was leading...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area election results, county by county

(KRON) — Track 2022 midterm election results for Bay Area counties, including the race for San Francisco District Attorney, Alameda County DA and Oakland mayor. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Look for results to start appearing after the polls in California close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will be updated throughout the night and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Key Bay Area elections too close to call

OAKLAND, Calif. - Several high-profile races around the Bay Area were too close to call as Election Night drew to a close. Winners had not yet emerged in the contests for San Jose mayor, Oakland mayor, San Francisco district attorney and Alameda County district attorney. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight

San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Jenkins declares victory but Hamasaki waits for full vote count

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins declared victory in her bid for a four-year term on Wednesday, but her leading challenger, civil rights attorney John Hamasaki, declined to concede the race. As of Tuesday night, Jenkins won 48% of first-choice votes, compared to 34% for Hamasaki. The remainder was split between two other candidates. Jenkins remains below the 50% threshold necessary to avoid ranked-choice voting, in which trailing candidates’ supporters have their...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County will elect its 1st Black district attorney

OAKLAND, Calif. - In the race for Alameda County district attorney, the outcome will be historic no matter who wins. Voters will elect either a Black man or woman to the office for the first time. Terry Wiley was leading Pamela Price by 52% to 48% on Wednesday, but hundreds...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland election results 2022

We’ll update this post as more ballots are counted throughout the coming week. A few things to keep in mind:. Just because a candidate is leading on election night doesn’t mean they’ll win the race. As more ballots are counted and election officials run the ranked-choice process each time, things can dramatically change.
OAKLAND, CA
Eville eye

Disturbing Body-Worn Camera Footage of School Board Candidate Confrontation Provided by EPD

Body-worn camera footage provided by the Emeryville PD captured a disturbing confrontation by a school board candidate and known agitator in the city. The video captured a recent incident where current school board candidate and outgoing councilmember Scott Donahue’s brother Brian Donahue “crashed” a private event leading to a service call and extraction by the Emeryville Police Department. The video was provided through a Public Records Act request.

