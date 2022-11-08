Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
The SF Asian Art Museum is a Cultural GemThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Related
Richmond progressive Martinez wins mayor’s office; Butt, Robinson and Bana join council
Richmond Vice Mayor Eduardo Martinez just got promoted. Martinez beat three other candidates — including longtime councilmember Nat Bates — on Tuesday to replace Mayor Tom Butt, who was termed out after 27 years on the City Council. Martinez finished with 36 percent of the vote, beating community...
Tam leads Kaplan in bid to fill District 3 seat on Alameda County Board of Supervisors
Former Alameda Vice Mayor Lena Tam was leading Tuesday night in the race to fill the Alameda County Board of Supervisors seat vacated by the late Wilma Chan, according to final unofficial results. In the two-candidate race, Tam had just over 55 percent of the vote compared to Oakland Vice...
Wilson defeats Ogorchock, two others in Antioch’s realigned City Council District 4
With nearly 35 percent of the vote, incumbent Monica Wilson beat colleague Lori Ogorchock to keep her District 4 seat on the Antioch City Council. District realignment forced Ogorchock over from District 3. She finished second with nearly 31 percent, followed by challengers Shawn Pickett and Sandra White. Ogorchock was...
S.F. Board of Education election results update
S.F. elections live blog: Follow along for news, updates from 2022 races UPDATE: Lisa Weissman-Ward and Lainie Motamedi were elected to two of the three open seats in the Board of Education race. Ann Hsu and Alida Fisher followed the frontrunners, with 18.65% and 16.35% respectively. Preliminary returns from the San Francisco Board of Education race showed Lisa Weissman-Ward, Lainie Motamedi and Ann Hsu leading by thin margins on Tuesday...
Breed's allies fare well, but mayor has work cut out for her
One elected leader glowing in the glory of victory Wednesday wasn’t even on the ballot in Tuesday’s election. Voters largely validated Mayor London Breed’s slate of recent appointees to the Board of Education, Board of Supervisors and District Attorney. The support serves as a pillar for Breed to build on, as she looks to improve upon the low approval ratings she has received in recent months and address a litany...
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley and Alameda County live 2022 election results
In the Nov. 8, 2022, election, Berkeley voters are choosing four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They are also deciding whether to approve three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. And they’ve cast their ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
KTVU FOX 2
2 frontrunners emerge in Oakland mayoral race
OAKLAND, Calif. - After a long night of counting, as of Wednesday morning, there were two clear front-runners in the Oakland mayoral race: Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao. That's according to Round 9 in the ranked-choice voting system to determine who will replace termed-out Mayor Libby Schaaf. Taylor was leading...
Bay Area election results, county by county
(KRON) — Track 2022 midterm election results for Bay Area counties, including the race for San Francisco District Attorney, Alameda County DA and Oakland mayor. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Look for results to start appearing after the polls in California close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will be updated throughout the night and […]
KTVU FOX 2
Key Bay Area elections too close to call
OAKLAND, Calif. - Several high-profile races around the Bay Area were too close to call as Election Night drew to a close. Winners had not yet emerged in the contests for San Jose mayor, Oakland mayor, San Francisco district attorney and Alameda County district attorney. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy...
San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight
San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
Jenkins declares victory but Hamasaki waits for full vote count
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins declared victory in her bid for a four-year term on Wednesday, but her leading challenger, civil rights attorney John Hamasaki, declined to concede the race. As of Tuesday night, Jenkins won 48% of first-choice votes, compared to 34% for Hamasaki. The remainder was split between two other candidates. Jenkins remains below the 50% threshold necessary to avoid ranked-choice voting, in which trailing candidates’ supporters have their...
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County will elect its 1st Black district attorney
OAKLAND, Calif. - In the race for Alameda County district attorney, the outcome will be historic no matter who wins. Voters will elect either a Black man or woman to the office for the first time. Terry Wiley was leading Pamela Price by 52% to 48% on Wednesday, but hundreds...
History could be made in these East Bay elections
If Loren Taylor wins his race for Oakland mayor, it would be a historic outcome for the offices of Oakland mayor, Oakland police chief and Alameda County district attorney. Here's why.
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
richmondconfidential.org
Local measures pass: rent control approved in Richmond, utilities tax continues on Hercules
Richmond voters approved Measure P Tuesday, voting to tighten rent control for tenants. Under the measure, tenants living in controlled units will experience no more than a 3% increase in their rent and landlords will not be able to raise rents to 100% of inflation, which is the percentage increase in the consumer price index — currently, 5.2%.
The Jewish Press
‘Defund the Police’ Berkeley Chancellor Asking Cops to Handle ‘Jewish Free Zones’ Campus Antisemites
(JNS) During the Black Lives Matter riots, University of California Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ endorsed police defunding. “Elements of our country’s law enforcement culture dehumanize some of the very people whose safety and wellness police officers are sworn to protect,” she falsely claimed. Two weeks ago, UC...
oaklandside.org
Oakland election results 2022
We’ll update this post as more ballots are counted throughout the coming week. A few things to keep in mind:. Just because a candidate is leading on election night doesn’t mean they’ll win the race. As more ballots are counted and election officials run the ranked-choice process each time, things can dramatically change.
Former Meta employee speaks about waking up to email about being laid off
More than 11,000 Meta employees found out through email Wednesday morning that they were laid off, a former software engineer for the company told ABC7 News. The news also comes as concern for nearby restaurant owners, already experiencing slow business as many have been working from home.
eastcountytoday.net
Use of Force Deemed Reasonable in Officer Involved Shooting of Juan Carlos Barraza
Martinez, Calif. – A report released by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office concludes that the use of force by peace officers in 2020 against Juan Carlos Ayon Barraza in Richmond was reasonable under the totality of the circumstances. As part of a Contra Costa County protocol that...
Eville eye
Disturbing Body-Worn Camera Footage of School Board Candidate Confrontation Provided by EPD
Body-worn camera footage provided by the Emeryville PD captured a disturbing confrontation by a school board candidate and known agitator in the city. The video captured a recent incident where current school board candidate and outgoing councilmember Scott Donahue’s brother Brian Donahue “crashed” a private event leading to a service call and extraction by the Emeryville Police Department. The video was provided through a Public Records Act request.
Comments / 0