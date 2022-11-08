Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
El Dorado announces holiday celebration plans
Main Street El Dorado invites the community to celebrate the “Best Christmas Ever” as preparations begin for the holiday season. According to Executive Director Beth Brumley, “Christmas is our bright and shining star. We’re working with other groups to make El Dorado the destination for the Best Christmas Ever.”
cenlanow.com
Upcoming event for El Dorado Apostolic Training Center
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In September 2022, Bondage Breaking Ministries started an International Apostolic Training Center in El Dorado, Ark. This month, they are presenting Flowing in the Apostolic, a training event hosted in El Dorado. The event will be held on November 17 and 18, 2022, at...
cenlanow.com
Crossett upcoming Pink Friday Sale
CROSSETT, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A boutique in the city of Crossett, Ark., is hosting its Pink Friday Sale on Friday, November 18, 2022. The sale will be at local boutique Meraki Flair from 5 PM to 8 PM at 203 W 3rd Ave, Crossett, Ark. The sale comes as...
cenlanow.com
November dates for LoLo’s Backyard Barnyard in Waldo
WALDO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — LoLo’s Backyard Barnyard will be open for business for two days in November. The barnyard will feature a petting zoo and play place and will be open on November 12, 2022, from 10 AM to 4 PM and November 13, 2022, from 1 PM to 4 PM.
cenlanow.com
Candlelight Vigil held for missing El Dorado woman
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., community will be holding a candlelight vigil for Ieshia Jackson on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Jackson has been missing since November of 2020, shortly after there were 2 break-ins in her home in the span of one week. The vigil...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 8
South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 8, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. N&W Tech Work LLC, Noah Waller, 571 Old El Dorado Road, Magnolia filed 10/31/22. Union. Johnson Welding Service LLC, Sean David Johnson, 178 Allison Road, El Dorado filed 10/31/22.
cenlanow.com
Willie Robertson and Kubota Tractor Corporation give back in a special Veterans Day ceremony
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Willie Robertson and Kubota Tractor Corporation are partnering to host a special ceremony in honor of Veterans on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 12 PM to 12:30 PM. U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force veteran Robert Bartleson will be given keys to a new Kubota MX Series utility tractor.
KNOE TV8
‘Home in Monroe’ helps transform renters to homeowners
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Hattie Dawson is one of nearly a dozen people at Monroe’s Public Safety Center attending a lecture about financial literacy. “I want to be able to own my own house,” Dawson said. It’s part of a free program called Home in Monroe that helps...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, November 9, 2022: What has gotten into people?
We’ve not seen anyone else tie these two incidents together. We will. So back in September, Doug Ramsey, chief operating officer of Beyond Beef and a 1992 SAU graduate, got busted in Fayetteville for a parking garage rage incident. He was alleged to have broken a windshield and bitten the nose of another driver. Ramsey joined Tyson Foods shortly after graduating from SAU but in late 2021, went to work for Beyond Beef. Beyond Beef uses bean and pea protein to resemble the form and favor of food products such as ground beef, sausage and chicken. Fast forward to early Sunday. John R. Tyson, chief financial officer of Tyson Foods, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass when a young woman arrived at her home in Fayetteville and found Tyson – a man she didn’t know -- asleep in her bed. Tyson, 31, son of Tyson’s board chair and great-grandson of the company founder, issued a statement that said he was embarrassed by his personal conduct. “I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others,” he said. One wonders how the manager of a Tyson Foods chicken plant would react if a de-boner arrived for work drunk on Monday morning, and then passed out in the break room. You can be sure that question was being asked at Tyson facilities around the country earlier this week. What are they eating and drinking on Saturday nights up there in Fayetteville?
lincolnparishjournal.com
One dead after post-homecoming party
Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
cenlanow.com
Ablemarle asking for agreement for major Columbia County expansion
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ablemarle Corporation is asking Columbia County, Ark., government for authorization of industrial development revenue bonds. These bonds will be used to finance major expansions of Ablemarle’s Magnolia South and Magnolia West bromine production facilities. While no figure has been placed on the dollar...
El Dorado School District receives its new Concealed Weapons Detection System
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado School District began implementing a new weapons detection system on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Superintendent Jim Tucker presented the Open Gate Concealed Weapons Detection system after a careful evaluation of several options. “The state of the country right now and active shooter situations, we want to take […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bradley wins bid to become Grambling mayor
The city of Grambling is in for significant change in its government following Tuesday’s election results. Former City Council member Alvin Bradley, a Democrat, hauled in a majority 50.86% of the vote (383 ballots cast), outdistancing Democratic incumbent Edward Jones, who totaled 32.80% of votes (247). Current Councilman Toby...
Democrat Brenda Shelling elected School Board Member for District 7 of Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. Brenda Shelling (D) was elected as a Member of School Board District 7 of City of Monroe.
magnoliareporter.com
Leroy Martin wins Columbia County sheriff's race by 2-to-1 margin
Columbia County voters on Tuesday promoted investigator Leroy Martin to the post of sheriff, succeeding retiring Mike Loe. Martin, running as an independent, defeated County Judge Denny Foster, a Republican, 4,013 (66.59 percent) to 2,013 (33.41 percent). Foster previously served as county sheriff when he was appointed by the Quorum...
salineriverchronicle.com
Rison woman killed in Friday night car accident on Hwy 63
According to the Arkansas State Police, 59-year-old Leshia Sowheaver was the lone fatality in a wreck which occurred on US Highway 63 north of Warren Friday evening. In an update to our previous reporting of the accident, Saline River Chronicle has learned that the wreck happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday night just south of the Saline River Bridge on Highway 63. A 2006 Toyota Sienna was being driven by 60-year-old Doyle Sowheaver of Rison northbound with four passengers in the car. The Toyota failed to stay in the northbound lane while negotiating a curve. It struck a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas in the southbound lane head-on.
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Downsville teenager
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Justin Fisher of Downsville, La. Fisher is described as a White male, standing six feet and one inch, and weighing approximately 140 pounds. According to authorities, he was last seen walking near Highway 15 and Kyle Road near the Holmesville community […]
KTBS
Man killed in Minden motel shooting
MINDEN, La. - A man has died after a shooting broke out at a Minden motel late Saturday night. According to Minden Police, the man was taken to Minden Medical Center, where he was stabilized, and then transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died. Police said this...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man leaving crash arrested for DWI
A Monroe man was arrested Saturday night after he left the scene after being involved in a crash on Interstate 20. Ruston Police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 20 westbound near exit 86 Saturday afternoon. Witnesses stated the suspect vehicle left the scene traveling west on I-20. A...
Republican Phillip Hamaker elected as Union County Justice of the Peace District 11
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. Phillip Hamaker (R) elected as Union County Justice of the Peace District 11.
