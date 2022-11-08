Read full article on original website
CNBC
Retiring into a recession? What soon-to-be retirees should know about retiring during a market downturn
If you've been watching your retirement portfolio for the past few months, you've probably noticed the value of your nest egg taking a dramatic dip. From the beginning of 2022 through Nov. 2, the value of the S&P 500 slipped more than 21%, the Dow Jones fell over 12% and Nasdaq dropped by almost 33%.
5 Ways to Fight Inflation’s Impact on Your Retirement Plan
Rather than panic, retirees and pre-retirees can take steps to combat inflation’s invasion, starting with an in-depth budget analysis.
CNBC
Can you afford a 'second act' after retirement? Here are some questions to ask yourself
With median retirement savings of just $134,000 per person in 2019, Americans aged 55 to 64 can expect a big drop in living standards after they retire, even after Social Security benefits are added in. Many who are more secure from a financial perspective will pursue second careers based on...
Finding Peace of Mind With Your Retirement Income
Investors who’ve recently taken a big hit in the market are struggling to find peace of mind when it comes to achieving lifetime retirement income. Don’t give up; it can be done. How Much More Retirement Income Can You Get?. Importantly, peace of mind depends on more than...
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.
If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
KTEN.com
5 Retirement Changes to Know About in 2023
Planning for retirement is one of the most important financial tasks most Americans have to consider. Almost no one wants to work forever, but those who fail to plan adequately for their retirement will find themselves either working into their golden years or unable to afford the type of life they want as they grow old. While the basics of retirement are fairly simple — save money, invest it wisely, withdraw it strategically — there are a lot of moving parts retirement savers have to be aware of. To make things more complicated, there are frequent changes that you have to be aware of to make sure you’re getting the most out of your retirement plan. Here are five changes to the retirement landscape that you should be aware of in 2023.
14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small...
Start These Retirement Wealth Strategies Young To Finish Strong
Despite the financial devastation caused by COVID-19, there is some good news. According to a survey by the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, 67% of Generation Z workers are saving money via...
abovethelaw.com
More Cuts Could Be Coming As Biglaw Firms Brace For Recession
The slowdown is forecasted to go into next year, and the first six months of next year are looking jagged. It’s not good for anybody to have these people that are underutilized. Like with anything, what goes up must come down. The economy couldn’t keep roaring the way it was.
