ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Hog wild: Police return lost pig found wandering in street

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago

AURORA, Colo. — Wee wee wee! A lost pig found its way home on Monday after it was found wandering the streets in Colorado.

The Aurora Police Department shared photos of the animal on social media Sunday night in an attempt to find its owner. In a Twitter post, police joked, “This little piggy…er, this big ‘ol hog…didn’t go wee, wee, wee all the way home bc it snuck out last night to chow down on some apples in D3. But now wee, wee, wee really need to find its home.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RHFpU_0j37YDCx00

Photos accompanying the post show the big sniffing leaves on the curb and posing for photos alongside officers.

Officers were initially called for a report that the animal was spotted eating fallen apples, WUSA reported.

The Aurora Animal Shelter still listed the animal as “found” on Tuesday morning, describing it as a 1-year-old blue merle pig, but in a post on Twitter, the Aurora Police Department said the pig’s owner had been located.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

'Astonishing:' Car thieves hit ArapCo Republican watch party

After republicans nationwide made rising crime a central issue in their campaigns, CBS News Colorado has learned some Arapahoe County GOP members experienced that crimewave firsthand after car thieves stole their vehicles while they watched election returns Tuesday night at an Aurora nightclub."The irony is definitely not lost on me," said Jimmy Sengenberger, a conservative radio talk show host and columnist, who was at the Arapahoe County Republican party and had his 2020 Hyundai Tucson stolen from the parking lot.Sengenberger said it was "ironic" that it was cars belonging to Republican supporters that were stolen on election night from the...
AURORA, CO
realvail.com

Vail police seeks more information in death investigation

The Vail Police Department on Wednesday issued the following press release seeking more information the death of 40-year-old Kendra Hull of Commerce City last summer in East Vail:. Vail Police are seeking any additional information related to the death of 40-year-old Kendra Hull of Commerce City, Colo. Hull was found...
VAIL, CO
KDVR.com

Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver

Here’s why there’s a large plume of smoke over metro …. Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver. Katie Orth speaks with a holistic wellness expert about ways to combat seasonal depression. Family warned about man now accused of murder. When Lloyd Love Jr....
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Kirkmeyer vs. Caraveo

It's another tight race between the two. Gabrielle Franklin reports. It's another tight race between the two. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Car catches fire near Dove Valley. A...
DENVER, CO
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com

Riverside Cemetery and the Civil War

Perched in the Northwest industrial corner of Denver alongside the South Platte lies a small National Historic District called Riverside Cemetery. As the state’s oldest cemetery, established in 1876 when Colorado first gained statehood, the grounds of Riverside contain over a century and a half of rich Colorado history and some of its most influential members, including more than 1,000 Civil War Veterans who made Colorado their home during and after the war.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins

The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Disturbing details of boys accused of starting Lakewood apartment fire revealed in hearing

The two boys suspected of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and daughter did so in retribution after getting kicked out of one of the units, a Monday Jefferson County court hearing revealed. Siona Owens, who said she was in her burning second floor apartment for eight minutes with her children before she jumped out, asked Judge Bryce Allan that the two be held without bond. Allan The...
LAKEWOOD, CO
99.9 KEKB

What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?

Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Film 'The Holly' reveals corruption, abuse in Denver neighborhood

Denver Film added a Red Carpet presentation to the 45th Denver Film Festival. "The Holly" will screen at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The film is a documentary focused on a Denver activist, and a neighborhood redevelopment project, but the years-long project uncovered some pretty shocking revelations. "The story, to me, said so much about what was going on with urban redevelopment, as well as our efforts to stop gang violence, and just violence in general, in our most vulnerable neighborhoods," said Julian Rubinstein, the filmmaker. The Holly is a square block in Denver's Park...
DENVER, CO
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
50K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy