USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
Masuk girls soccer erupts for 5 goals in state playoff win
MONROE, CT — Host Masuk High’s girls soccer team defeated visiting Joel Barlow 5-1 in the Class L State Tournament’s first round on Tuesday. Masuk, the No. 12 seed, had beaten South-West Conference rival Barlow 1-0 in the regular season. “It was states and we went all...
Logan’s goal propels Masuk’s field hockey team in state opener
MONROE, CT — No. 2 Masuk survived a scare from South-West Conference rival and No. 15 seed Bethel in the first round of the Class M State Tournament with a 1-0 victory at home on Tuesday. Amelia Logan had the lone goal. Masuk advances to Thursday’s quarterfinal at home...
Masuk divers and swimmers stand out in postseason
MONROE, CT — The postseason is off to a terrific start for the Masuk girls swimming and diving team. The Panthers competed in the South-West Conference Championships November 1 and 5 — diving was held at New Fairfield High on Nov. 1 with the swim events at Masuk’s pool four days later.
Scott wins 2nd term as representative of the 112th District
MONROE, CT — State Rep. Tony Scott, R-112th, easily won a second term over challenger Sheila Papps, a Democrat from Easton, Tuesday. Overall, Scott garnered 6,700 votes to 4,484 for Papps, taking nearly 60 percent of the vote. He won in Monroe by a vote of 5,148 to 3,143,...
Monroe not enough to lift Stevenson as Himes wins reelection
MONROE, CT — If Monroe voters decided the election for Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District, the former first selectman from Darien, Republican, Jayme Stevenson, would have pulled off a stunning upset of longtime incumbent, Democrat, Jim Himes, by a vote of 4,602 to 3,782. But when all of the...
Connecticut candidates have high hopes on Election Day
Voter turnout is steady this Tuesday, in an election year with a competitive governor’s race at the top of the ticket — and the optimism of candidates is sky high. Christopher Green, a Democrat challenging longtime incumbent senator, Kevin Kelly, in the 21st District, greeted voters outside Wilcoxson Elementary School in Stratford late Tuesday morning.
Veterans Day Ceremony coming to Stepney Green this Friday
MONROE, CT — The American Legion Post 176 of Monroe and Post 160 of Easton will hold Veterans Day memorial services on Stepney Green on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. The public is encouraged to attend, acknowledge and remember the veteran’s contributions and sacrifices. The Sippin-Winspur Post...
Emeka Nnaka to headline CFJ’s Speaking with Men breakfast
BRIDGEPORT, CT — The Center for Family Justice (CFJ) is hosting the 4th annual Speaking of Men breakfast this Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Trumbull Marriott at 8 a.m. The events features Emeka Nnaka, a motivational speaker, mental health therapist and leading advocate for hope. Nnaka, who found strength...
Police: A gel point pen can foil check washers
MONROE, CT — A 61-year-old Camelot Drive woman reported the theft of two checks she sent out in her mailbox, according to a complaint lodged Friday. The amounts of the checks were altered and cashed by thieves for a financial loss of over $17,000, according to police. Police detectives...
Giving Tree program seeks holidays gifts for Monroe families in need
MONROE, CT —- Every year, the Monroe community generously purchases gifts for town residents in need during the holiday season. If you are able to help by purchasing a gift, please click on the link below and sign up for a specific gift. Please return the wrapped gift with...
