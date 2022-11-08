ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for the Blue Water Area Athlete of the Week

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
 2 days ago

It's time for the latest Blue Water Area Athlete of the Week poll. Now we need your help to determine a winner.

Voting ends at noon on Thursday.

Last week's winner was Cardinal Mooney boys cross country's Matthew Zammit Jr. , who placed eighth and set a personal record with a time of 17:41.1 at a Division 4 regional on Oct. 28.

Want to nominate an athlete for a future poll? Email Times Herald sports reporter Brenden Welper (bwelper@gannett.com) and let him know who had a stellar week. Please submit entries by 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Listed below are this week’s candidates in alphabetical order:

Brendan Haisenleder — Cardinal Mooney football: Haisenleder rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries in a district final against Clarkston Everest Collegiate on Nov. 4.

Jeffery Heaslip — Marine City football: The senior ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 25 attempts in a district final against Flint Hamady on Nov. 5.

Kara Miller — Marysville volleyball: Miller had 29 digs in the Vikings' five-set victory over St. Clair in a district semifinal on Nov. 2. A day later, she finished with 15 digs in Marysville's 3-0 win over Richmond in a district final.

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Vote for the Blue Water Area Athlete of the Week

