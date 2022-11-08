Best PS5 Black Friday games deals: PlayStation 5 games on sale

With Black Friday deals already upon us, err, way ahead of actual Black Friday (officially that's on the 25 November), there are already stacks of deals already out there – especially when it comes to buying PS5 games.

That's why I'm compiling this page: this is for PlayStation 5 games deals only during the Black Friday period. You've already got the console (if not, here's our PS5 restock tracker ), you're happy with your accessories (if not, check out T3's Best PS5 Black Friday deals live blog ), you just want the best PS5 games to play. I get it.

What I've found particularly refreshing is that these PS5 games aren't faux deals. They're genuine less-cash-than-usual discounts on some of the very best PlayStation 5 titles out there. And I won't busy this list with anything that's less than stellar either, so let's get to it...

Horizon Forbidden West: was £69.99 , now £36.53 at Amazon (save £33)

One of the best PS5 exclusives going – and a game I've loved playing for many dozens of hours (ok, more than a hundred now!). With a price that's pretty much half price for the PS5 version proper I think this is an absolute must-buy game.



View Deal

Deathloop (PS5): was £69.99 , now £15.99 at Amazon (save £44)

I had to do a double-take when I first saw this price tag. One of the best new-gen titles to launch in the last year, Deathloop's infectious gameplay is a must-have for such a low price. Just £16, that's borderline insane. View Deal

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (PS5): was £69.99 , now £58 at Amazon (save £12)

It's the brand new COD and it's already massively popular – which usually means the price will stick to RRP. Not so on Amazon, however, as there's a neat £11.99 off Modern Warfare II. Wait another three months and it'll be less, no doubt, but if you're hungry for COD then this is a good front-of-the-line deal. View Deal

Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales: was £69.99 , now £36.85 at Amazon (save £32)

When the PS5 first launched this was its top-tier title. Even now I still dabble in playing as the open-world is just so fun, as is the combat. And seeing as the price is almost half that compared to at launch, this is a great PS5 title not to be missed. View Deal

Elden Ring (PS5): was £69.99 , now £48 at Base (save £21)

When this dropped in February this year people lost their marbles. Elden Ring became an instant classic, especially if you're into ultra-hard games that might make you want to throw your DualSense controller at the wall. And if you're not sure then, well, here's a discount to tempt you... View Deal

Stray (PS5): was £34.99 , now £29.95 at Amazon (save £5)

Meow! In Stray you play as a rogue feline, and while it's an indie game through and through it's been raucously received by fans and, um, cats alike (no, really). Less pricey than your typical A-list title, this little bit of magic is well worth a pop on PS5. View Deal