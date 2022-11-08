ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

Best PS5 Black Friday games deals: PlayStation 5 games on sale

By Mike Lowe
T3
T3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qrG3_0j37XZLU00

With Black Friday deals already upon us, err, way ahead of actual Black Friday (officially that's on the 25 November), there are already stacks of deals already out there –  especially when it comes to buying PS5 games.

That's why I'm compiling this page: this is for PlayStation 5 games deals only during the Black Friday period. You've already got the console (if not, here's our PS5 restock tracker ), you're happy with your accessories (if not, check out T3's Best PS5 Black Friday deals live blog ), you just want the best PS5 games to play. I get it.

What I've found particularly refreshing is that these PS5 games aren't faux deals. They're genuine less-cash-than-usual discounts on some of the very best PlayStation 5 titles out there. And I won't busy this list with anything that's less than stellar either, so let's get to it...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tT76l_0j37XZLU00

Horizon Forbidden West: was £69.99 , now £36.53 at Amazon (save £33)

One of the best PS5 exclusives going – and a game I've loved playing for many dozens of hours (ok, more than a hundred now!). With a price that's pretty much half price for the PS5 version proper I think this is an absolute must-buy game.


View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tw1gO_0j37XZLU00

Deathloop (PS5): was £69.99 , now £15.99 at Amazon (save £44)

I had to do a double-take when I first saw this price tag. One of the best new-gen titles to launch in the last year, Deathloop's infectious gameplay is a must-have for such a low price. Just £16, that's borderline insane. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EnowR_0j37XZLU00

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (PS5): was £69.99 , now £58 at Amazon (save £12)

It's the brand new COD and it's already massively popular – which usually means the price will stick to RRP. Not so on Amazon, however, as there's a neat £11.99 off Modern Warfare II. Wait another three months and it'll be less, no doubt, but if you're hungry for COD then this is a good front-of-the-line deal. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVQDW_0j37XZLU00

Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales: was £69.99 , now £36.85 at Amazon (save £32)

When the PS5 first launched this was its top-tier title. Even now I still dabble in playing as the open-world is just so fun, as is the combat. And seeing as the price is almost half that compared to at launch, this is a great PS5 title not to be missed. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5m0s_0j37XZLU00

Elden Ring (PS5): was £69.99 , now £48 at Base (save £21)

When this dropped in February this year people lost their marbles. Elden Ring became an instant classic, especially if you're into ultra-hard games that might make you want to throw your DualSense controller at the wall. And if you're not sure then, well, here's a discount to tempt you... View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yPIzV_0j37XZLU00

Stray (PS5): was £34.99 , now £29.95 at Amazon (save £5)

Meow! In Stray you play as a rogue feline, and while it's an indie game through and through it's been raucously received by fans and, um, cats alike (no, really). Less pricey than your typical A-list title, this little bit of magic is well worth a pop on PS5. View Deal

Comments / 0

Related
KARK 4 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
BENTONVILLE, AR
The Independent

The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week

If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years. Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners and silk pillowcases to fancy pet beds and even barbecues.Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being...
thebrag.com

Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’

McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
Phone Arena

Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December

Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
Us Weekly

11 of the Best Handbag Deals to Nab From Nordstrom Before Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Now that it's November, we only have one thing on our mind: shopping. Sure, we love a good Thanksgiving dinner, but we're thinking about Black Friday the whole time, pausing between servings of stuffing to jot down another […]
Kiplinger

Goodbye to Another Fun Amazon Prime Perk: Treasure Truck

Amazon.com is shutting down one of its fun perks, a daily deal offering that was deeply affected by the pandemic. Amazon told Treasure Truck subscribers on Nov. 2 that Tuesday’s Treasure Truck deal was the last one. Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance. Be a smarter, better informed investor.
CNET

Your Router Is In the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It for Faster Wi-Fi

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected. That's a massive headache if you're spending your weeks working from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you're just wanting to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day.
KARK 4 News

Walmart+ membership is half-price for 2 days

(KNWA/KFTA/NEXSTAR) — Ahead of the holiday season, Walmart’s slashing the new membership price on its Walmart+ service for a limited time. Now through Thursday, Nov. 3, an annual membership to Walmart+ will cost $49 for new subscribers, or half off its normal price of $98. Membership will include...
Yahoo!

Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!

Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
T3

T3

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy