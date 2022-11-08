Read full article on original website
1997 Syracuse football rewind: #21 Orange rally late to win at Pitt
The 1997 Syracuse Orange entered their game at the Pittsburgh Panthers with a six-game winning streak. They were nearly twenty-point favorites heading into the game and early on that large spread made a lot of sense. Even with starting running back Kyle McIntosh leaving after one carry, and joining his...
Syracuse football: first down offense vs Pitt
The Syracuse Orange offense was mostly anemic on Saturday afternoon. Pitt’s defense held the Orange to total yards, but there were a couple of bright spots on 1st down throws. For the game Carlos Del Rio-Wilson only threw for 120 yards. He had 106 of those yards on first...
Syracuse football: Dino Babers, players preview Senior Day against Florida State
The Syracuse Orange have one more game inside the JMA Dome this season. It’s a primetime clash with one of their soon-to-be-annual-foes, the Florida State Seminoles. Before Saturday’s 8pm kickoff, Head Coach Dino Babers and his squad touched on their recent play:. Dino Babers. Coach Babers had a...
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Colgate
After a 23-point victory in its season-opener, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team is back at home for its second game of the season. The Orange (1-0) will be taking on the Colgate Raiders (1-0) Thursday night at the JMA Wireless Dome in a rematch from last season. In that game last December, Syracuse defeated Colgate 79-57.
Syracuse men’s soccer outlasts Virginia to advance to the ACC Tournament finals
The other day I opined on the Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team’s season and their win against North Carolina. That game was back and forth and the Tar Heels were able to control the play through a good chunk of the game. That was not the case in the ACC Championship semifinals as the Orange controlled the match against the Virginia Cavaliers. However, because this is soccer, the UNC game ended with an Orange win in regulation. The UVA match required extra time and penalties for Syracuse to walk away with a 2-2 draw, advancing 5-3 on penalties to the ACC final.
Syracuse football: How to watch Week 11 matchup vs No. 23 Florida State
Teams: Syracuse Orange (6-3, 3-2) vs. No. 23 Florida State Seminoles (6-3, 4-3) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as 6.5 underdogs at home. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 136 or 194/SXM App 956. Florida State Blog:...
Syracuse women’s basketball: second-quarter surge sparks Orange to 79-56 win over Stony Brook
The Syracuse Orange took on the Stony Brook Seawolves Monday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome to kick off their 2022-2023 season. Syracuse is looking to build off of a dismal 2021-2022 season that saw the team finish 11-18 overall and just 4-14 against the ACC. The matchup against Stony...
TNIAAM Reacts: Another gut-check week for the Orange faithful
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Another week, another poll. This time we’re pushing into what you all want the Syracuse...
Syracuse men’s soccer: Orange drop UNC in ACC quarters, await Virginia on Wednesday
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team have been on an absolute run this season. They’re 13-2-3 (5-1-2 ACC) and have had their best regular season since 2014 and matched their best win total since 2016 already. I’ve been remiss in my duties and not giving them the coverage they deserve, with arguably the most complete team I’ve ever seen them trot out on the pitch, at least since those years, maybe beyond.
Syracuse men’s basketball: Jim Boeheim, players react to 90-72 win over Lehigh
The Syracuse Orange are 1-0 after a 90-72 opening night victory over Lehigh. After the game, Head Coach Jim Boeheim and several of his players shared their thoughts on the win:. Jim Boeheim. On former Syracuse Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel, who passed away yesterday before the game: “I don’t think...
