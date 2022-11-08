ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nunesmagician.com

1997 Syracuse football rewind: #21 Orange rally late to win at Pitt

The 1997 Syracuse Orange entered their game at the Pittsburgh Panthers with a six-game winning streak. They were nearly twenty-point favorites heading into the game and early on that large spread made a lot of sense. Even with starting running back Kyle McIntosh leaving after one carry, and joining his...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: first down offense vs Pitt

The Syracuse Orange offense was mostly anemic on Saturday afternoon. Pitt’s defense held the Orange to total yards, but there were a couple of bright spots on 1st down throws. For the game Carlos Del Rio-Wilson only threw for 120 yards. He had 106 of those yards on first...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Colgate

After a 23-point victory in its season-opener, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team is back at home for its second game of the season. The Orange (1-0) will be taking on the Colgate Raiders (1-0) Thursday night at the JMA Wireless Dome in a rematch from last season. In that game last December, Syracuse defeated Colgate 79-57.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s soccer outlasts Virginia to advance to the ACC Tournament finals

The other day I opined on the Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team’s season and their win against North Carolina. That game was back and forth and the Tar Heels were able to control the play through a good chunk of the game. That was not the case in the ACC Championship semifinals as the Orange controlled the match against the Virginia Cavaliers. However, because this is soccer, the UNC game ended with an Orange win in regulation. The UVA match required extra time and penalties for Syracuse to walk away with a 2-2 draw, advancing 5-3 on penalties to the ACC final.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: How to watch Week 11 matchup vs No. 23 Florida State

Teams: Syracuse Orange (6-3, 3-2) vs. No. 23 Florida State Seminoles (6-3, 4-3) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as 6.5 underdogs at home. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 136 or 194/SXM App 956. Florida State Blog:...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

TNIAAM Reacts: Another gut-check week for the Orange faithful

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Another week, another poll. This time we’re pushing into what you all want the Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s soccer: Orange drop UNC in ACC quarters, await Virginia on Wednesday

The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team have been on an absolute run this season. They’re 13-2-3 (5-1-2 ACC) and have had their best regular season since 2014 and matched their best win total since 2016 already. I’ve been remiss in my duties and not giving them the coverage they deserve, with arguably the most complete team I’ve ever seen them trot out on the pitch, at least since those years, maybe beyond.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy