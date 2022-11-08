(Everton, IN)--For the third time in four months, a dead body has been found in Fayette County. Two of those three bodies have been found in cemeteries, including the one Tuesday. The body was found in Everton Cemetery early Tuesday. Investigators are not releasing any information, including the identity of the person, how long the person was likely there, and whether or not foul play is suspected. Back in August, a body was found in Dale Cemetery in Connersville. Police are also not saying if they believe the incidents are connected.

