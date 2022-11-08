Read full article on original website
Two firefighters injured battling Lake McCoy arson fire
— Two firefighters were injured battling an arson fire Wednesday afternoon at Lake McCoy. Firefighters from the City of Greensburg, the New Point and Napoleon volunteer fire departments and Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the fire at 999 South Lake McCoy Drive, Lot 40 in Washington Township around 3:40 pm.
Local United Way Works to Make Dearborn Trail More Family Friendly
A series of twelve signs, installed by the Lawrenceburg Parks Department, make the trail a Born to Learn trail. Sign installation along the Dearborn Trail. Photo provided. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Thanks to the United Way and the generosity of several local partners, improvements to the Dearborn County Trail just made it much more family friendly and fun.
Napoleon Firefighters Respond to Two Outdoor Fires
Quick response prevented the fires from spreading in wooded areas. Photo by Napoleon Volunteer Fire Department. (Napoleon, Ind.) – It has been a busy couple of days for Napoleon Volunteer Firefighters. On Sunday evening, Napoleon firefighters were called to a residence on N. Baseline Road for an outdoor fire...
Police: 1 pedestrian killed while crossing I-75 in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — One man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing I-75 in Cincinnati, police tell our news partners WCPO-TV. >>OSHP: Union County man, 21, is killed after series of crashes on I-70 East in Clark County. Crews responded to the crash on Southbound Interstate 75...
Multiple Vehicle Break-ins, Auto Theft Reported in Hidden Valley
The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office is investigating. (Hidden Valley, Ind.) – The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several vehicle break-ins and an auto theft from Hidden Valley. According to Sheriff Shane McHenry, the incidents took place on November 9 between 1:30 and 4:00 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office...
Person found shot, killed at Fayette County cemetery
A deceased person who was found at Everton Cemetery earlier this week had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, officials now say.
Ohio County Tourism Building
Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... 10th Nov at Hillforest Victorian House Museum.
1 person hospitalized after Fairfield shooting
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot in an apartment complex in Butler County Tuesday evening, Fairfield Police confirmed. People reported hearing gunshots around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Camelot East Apartments. The man, who is in his 30s, was taken by Aircare to Fairfield Mercy Hospital, Fairfield...
Reports of a structure fire on State Line Road in West Harrison, Indiana
WEST HARRISON, Ind. — Reports of a structure fire on State Line Road in West Harrison, Indiana. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
3 teens arrested after shots fired in Goshen
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Three Fairfield teens are in custody after police say they fired shots in a residential area in Goshen Township early Thursday and then fled. Police responded to 1785 SR 28 around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired, Goshen Township Police Chief Bob Rose said.
UPDATE: ISP Searching for Man Who Stole Union Co. Sheriff's Vehicle
The suspect was last seen heading towards Ripley County. Steven Lakes. Photo provided. According to Indiana State Police - Pendleton, the stolen Union County Sheriff's vehicle was recovered in Shelbyville on Tuesday night. The suspect, Steven Lakes, remains at large and is believed to be in possession of a firearm...
Man found dead in cemetery near Connersville, third time in 3 months
EVERTON, Ind. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a cemetery just south of Connersville. Sheriff Joey Laughlin said the man’s body was found Tuesday morning by someone visiting the Everton cemetery. A nearby convenience store clerk says an elderly […]
Car crashes into woods; driver not found at scene
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Police responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed about 20 feet into the woods late Tuesday night. The accident occurred on Applegate Road, south of Youngstown Hubbard Road, around 10:30 p.m. Reports said that the vehicle went off the left side of the...
Police: Fairfax Walmart employee abducted, car stolen, suspects on the loose
Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on the 4400 block of Red Bank Road for the report of a possible abduction.
CRASH CLOSES EASTBOUND I-70
(Richmond, IN)--There was a serious accident that closed a part of I-70 early Thursday morning. It happened at around 1:30 Thursday morning in the eastbound lanes about a half-mile on the Indiana side of the state line. The initial report was that a car and a semi had collided. Scanner traffic indicated that one female in the vehicle was unconscious and unresponsive. A medical helicopter was summoned. Later, a drone unit became part of the investigation. There’s no word on the victim’s identity or condition. At 3:30 Thursday morning, eastbound 70 was still backed up from the state line to Chester Boulevard.
SECOND BODY IN FOUR MONTHS FOUND IN FAYETTE COUNTY CEMETERY
(Everton, IN)--For the third time in four months, a dead body has been found in Fayette County. Two of those three bodies have been found in cemeteries, including the one Tuesday. The body was found in Everton Cemetery early Tuesday. Investigators are not releasing any information, including the identity of the person, how long the person was likely there, and whether or not foul play is suspected. Back in August, a body was found in Dale Cemetery in Connersville. Police are also not saying if they believe the incidents are connected.
Madison Police Arrest Four Individuals In Two Separate Traffic Stops
November 8, 2022, @ approximately 7:26 PM Madison Police executed a traffic stop on Michigan Road, just North of Clifty Drive. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jason M. Sullivan 40, Madison, Indiana, and the passenger as Alexis J. Creech 23, Milton, Kentucky. During the subsequent investigation, officers found both the driver and passenger to be in possession of narcotics.
Lawrenceburg Community Schools to Host Veterans Day Parade
The parade will take place in downtown Lawrenceburg starting at 9:30 a.m. Friday. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation will be hosting a Veterans Day Parade on November 11 at 9:30 AM. All veterans are invited to participate in the parade. Veterans will line up at Ivy Tech in...
'Unsightly' Amount of Trash in Residential Neighborhood Leads to Legal Trouble for Homeowner
Calling conditions in her yard “a hodgepodge of furniture pieces and a mishmash of trash and debris . . . a collection that only grew despite efforts to convince her to clean [it] up,” an Ohio appeals court upheld the conviction of Elena Hammock for violating a city of Norwood ordinance forbidding the accumulating or dumping of garbage on property.
Fairfield shooting victim identified, remains hospitalized
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Fairfield shooting victim has been identified as he is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Quentin Heard, 36, was found with gunshot wounds shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Sherwood Drive, near Camelot Drive, according to Fairfield Police Department. Heard was flown...
