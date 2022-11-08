Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Ex-Eagles star hurt in Ravens’ Monday Night Football win over Saints
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson went down with a hamstring injury in his first game since signing last month with the Baltimore Ravens. Before leaving the game, Jackson was targeted twice by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, with the 35-year-old wideout pulling down one reception for 16 yards. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash
Russell Wilson sent a fiery message to the Denver Broncos ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Aric DiLalla. “We’ve got to have a playoff mentality right now,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to be at our best and bring our A game.” Denver is 3-5 entering this clash with Tennessee. The Broncos […] The post Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Kirk Cousins drops truth bomb on Vikings’ Stefon Diggs-Justin Jefferson swap
The Minnesota Vikings are 7-1 but are about to face one of their toughest matchups of the season: a road game against old friend Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bulls. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson’s connection has been crucial, just in the way that the connection between Cousins and Diggs was.
Dennis Allen addresses Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston situation after ugly loss to Ravens
The New Orleans Saints struggles continued in Week 9, as they suffered a 27-13 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Under center for the Saints, Andy Dalton struggled for much of the game, and it raised the question of whether head coach Dennis Allen would consider sending him to the bench in favor of Jameis Winston,
Sean Payton suggests he wants to team up with Lamar Jackson
Sean Payton’s purported bid to join Tom Brady on the Miami Dolphins didn’t exactly pan out – but it seems there’s another top-tier quarterback he might like to work with.
Ezekiel Elliott Names Most Hostile NFL Stadium He's Played In
Ezekiel Elliott knows a thing or two about playing in loud stadiums. When he was in college, he had to play at Michigan, plus also had to make trips to Penn State, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Those same kinds of trips continued after he got drafted in 2016, but they were...
Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
Look: ESPN's Ryan Clark Not Happy With Jeff Saturday Hire
ESPN's Ryan Clark has some issues with the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, and he laid them out on the air Tuesday. Clark started off by congratulating Saturday, his former ESPN colleague, on being picked for the job, adding that the longtime offensive lineman has the "intelligence and character" for the position. From there, he went into his grievances with the move.
Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Packers
The Dallas Cowboys Week 10 matchup with the Green Bay Packers was supposed to be a ‘Game of the Week’ type game. The Cowboys lived up to their end of the bargain. They are 6-2, coming off their bye week and looking to track down the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC East. Meanwhile, the Packers […] The post Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10
After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more
Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
Jeff Saturday’s shocking first move ahead of Week 10 vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts continue to shock the NFL this season. They have already benched their starting quarterback in Matt Ryan, fired their head coach and offensive coordinator in Frank Reich and Marcus Brady, and hired Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach, despite the fact he has no prior head coaching experience whatsoever. It didn’t […] The post Jeff Saturday’s shocking first move ahead of Week 10 vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Fans in Awe of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on Monday Night Football
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is doing spectacular things against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Then again, that’s his NFL thing. But how about this play? How do you describe this action? Jackson eluded one Saints defender, who grabbed him by the shoulder pads. Then he broke at least three more tackles downfield. Quarterbacks aren’t supposed to be able to slice through the heart of an NFL defense — with their legs.
Ryan Clark fires shot at NFL Network host Kyle Brandt
ESPN analyst Ryan Clark fired a shot via Twitter on Tuesday night at NFL Network host Kyle Brandt. Brandt, like many who cover the NFL, criticized the Indianapolis Colts for making Jeff Saturday their interim head coach despite his lack of coaching experience. Brandt was incredulous over the hire and...
49ers vs Chargers: Players to Watch in Win Streak Hope
This weekend the San Francisco 49ers are set to face off against the LA Chargers in Sunday Night Football. In this 49ers vs Chargers matchup up, there is a lot to watch for. Both these teams have lost more games than may have been expected going into the season. Here are three San Francisco players to watch in the 49ers vs Chiefs matchup.
Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts Week 10 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders is an unadulterated train wreck. It’s not just because it’s a 2-6 team hosting a 3-5-1 team either. With injuries, poor play, and new coaches, this might be a mess, but you won’t be able to look away. That’s why the Colts-Raiders game deserves some bold Colts Week 10 predictions.
Brady, Bucs eye momentum in Bavarian battle against Seahawks
Germany is ready to host its first NFL game
Los Angeles Rams: 3 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Cardinals
The weekend is getting closer and closer, which means it is time for some Los Angeles Rams Week 10 bold predictions. They will return home to host the Arizona Cardinals at the SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Following a historic 2021 season that culminated in a Super Bowl title, the Rams are struggling in 2022. The […] The post Los Angeles Rams: 3 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
