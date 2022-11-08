ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash

Russell Wilson sent a fiery message to the Denver Broncos ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Aric DiLalla. “We’ve got to have a playoff mentality right now,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to be at our best and bring our A game.” Denver is 3-5 entering this clash with Tennessee. The Broncos […] The post Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Ryan Clark Not Happy With Jeff Saturday Hire

ESPN's Ryan Clark has some issues with the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, and he laid them out on the air Tuesday. Clark started off by congratulating Saturday, his former ESPN colleague, on being picked for the job, adding that the longtime offensive lineman has the "intelligence and character" for the position. From there, he went into his grievances with the move.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Packers

The Dallas Cowboys Week 10 matchup with the Green Bay Packers was supposed to be a ‘Game of the Week’ type game. The Cowboys lived up to their end of the bargain. They are 6-2, coming off their bye week and looking to track down the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC East. Meanwhile, the Packers […] The post Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10

After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more

Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
MINNESOTA STATE
ClutchPoints

Jeff Saturday’s shocking first move ahead of Week 10 vs. Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts continue to shock the NFL this season. They have already benched their starting quarterback in Matt Ryan, fired their head coach and offensive coordinator in Frank Reich and Marcus Brady, and hired Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach, despite the fact he has no prior head coaching experience whatsoever. It didn’t […] The post Jeff Saturday’s shocking first move ahead of Week 10 vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Outsider.com

NFL Fans in Awe of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on Monday Night Football

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is doing spectacular things against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Then again, that’s his NFL thing. But how about this play? How do you describe this action? Jackson eluded one Saints defender, who grabbed him by the shoulder pads. Then he broke at least three more tackles downfield. Quarterbacks aren’t supposed to be able to slice through the heart of an NFL defense — with their legs.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

49ers vs Chargers: Players to Watch in Win Streak Hope

This weekend the San Francisco 49ers are set to face off against the LA Chargers in Sunday Night Football. In this 49ers vs Chargers matchup up, there is a lot to watch for. Both these teams have lost more games than may have been expected going into the season. Here are three San Francisco players to watch in the 49ers vs Chiefs matchup.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts Week 10 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders is an unadulterated train wreck. It’s not just because it’s a 2-6 team hosting a 3-5-1 team either. With injuries, poor play, and new coaches, this might be a mess, but you won’t be able to look away. That’s why the Colts-Raiders game deserves some bold Colts Week 10 predictions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Rams: 3 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Cardinals

The weekend is getting closer and closer, which means it is time for some Los Angeles Rams Week 10 bold predictions. They will return home to host the Arizona Cardinals at the SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Following a historic 2021 season that culminated in a Super Bowl title, the Rams are struggling in 2022. The […] The post Los Angeles Rams: 3 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
