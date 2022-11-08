Read full article on original website
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Type: Jacksonville Military Entrance Processing Station. Seller: Big Tree RV Park Inc. 3745 St. Johns Industrial Parkway W., Jacksonville. Buyer: 11201 St. Johns Industrial Parkway South LLC. Seller: 3745 St Johns Industrial Parkway W. Jacksonville FL LLC. Previous sale: $1,225,000 in 2017. DUVAL. $2,618,144. Reunion Circle, Jacksonville. Type: 20 residential...
Floating dumpster spotted by multiple people on the St. Johns River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A missing dumpster may have been located after a saga spanning several hours in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon during Tropical Storm Nicole. Singleton's Seafood Shack initially posted that the dumpster floated away during flooding associated with Nicole. "Our dumpster is floating up the St. Johns River. Bye...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Cool Construction: Northeast Florida companies shares the projects they want everyone to know about
We asked Northeast Florida companies to share their “Cool Construction” projects that were completed between. Sept. 15, 2021, and Sept. 15, 2022. The almost three dozen entries included residences, offices, churches, schools, warehouses, medical centers and restaurants. Here are 17 we chose to highlight to show the diversity...
News4Jax.com
JEA preparing for what Nicole might bring to Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Nicole approaching, JEA has gone into preparations for potential power outages. But this storm is unlike any in recent memory. “This is a limited emergency,” said Chris Richardson, JEA electrical maintenance coordinator at the Westside service center. “I’ve been working here going on 34 years. We’re still not sure what to expect. We’re going by the national weather forecast, and it’s telling us 50-60 mph winds as the peak, and we’re set up for that.”
News4Jax.com
Local Jacksonville bakery “Sweet Twist”
Starter of “Sweet Twist”, local Jacksonville baker Eleonora Tasalova, pays us a visit with her daughters to showcase her hand crafted, European desserts. From unique flavored French macaron to gorgeous artisan cakes, there is a treat for everyone with a sweet tooth. Eleonora not only shares her products...
First Coast News
San Marco businesses, residents prepare for Nicole and impending flooding
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's rinse and repeat for San Marco businesses and neighbors. Sandbags in front of doors and lifting valuable items off the floor in anticipation of Hurricane Nicole. 'Rusted: A Vintage Market' has lifted items in its store off the floor to prevent it from being damaged...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Looking back over the years at the Ponte Vedra Auto Show
The 20th annual Ponte Vedra Auto Show is this week at Nocatee Station Field. It’s a major milestone for the popular event, which was established in 2003. Over the years it has grown to become quite probably the premier event of its kind in St. Johns County. Hundreds of vehicles have made appearances at the show, representing nearly every era, style and manufacturer in America’s — and indeed the world’s — love affair with the automobile.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Joiner enjoys ‘doors opened’ since winning Ponte Vedra Auto Show
Since winning last year’s Ponte Vedra Auto Show, Sam Joiner and his 1961 Mercedes-Benz 190SL have been on quite the journey together. Being named “best in show” at the 2021 Ponte Vedra Auto Show was not something he expected when he first entered his car. In fact, it was really a last-minute decision to do it.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Fair now closed Wednesday due to Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will now be closed Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole, fair officials announced. It was previously announced Tuesday that the fair will be closed Thursday because of the storm churching toward Florida. The fair still plans to reopen at 3 p.m....
News4Jax.com
‘I have nowhere to go’: Multiple homes along Ken Knight Drive flood during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple Ken Knight Drive homes along the Ribault River flooded and suffered significant damage as Nicole crossed the state on Thursday. The owner of one of those homes, Velma Aiken, invited News4JAX inside her home in the afternoon. Floodwaters had breached the inside. A line of...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Essential information for Jacksonville, Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to pass over the State of Florida, City Leaders continue to collaborate with local and state agencies to monitor for any potential impacts. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Here is information provided by the City of Jacksonville:. UPDATES:. Duval...
News4Jax.com
There has already been flooding in some areas of Jacksonville — and there are concerns it’s going to get worse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flooding began in some areas of Jacksonville on Wednesday as people made preparations ahead of Nicole. The parts of Jacksonville that saw flooding in the morning could see high water in the evening at high tide and Thursday as Nicole makes its way across Florida. Up...
thejaxsonmag.com
Five mid-century modern neighborhoods to know
Arlington may forever be known as Jacksonville’s first major post-war suburb built for the accommodation of the automobile. Affiliated with the Gulf Life Insurance Company, H. Terry Parker was a driving force behind the insurance company’s growth and the development of Arlington. Parker began purchasing land in the area around 1943, when Arlington was still considered to be rural. By 1959, he owned 1,800 acres of property, making him Arlington’s largest landowner. Following the opening of the Mathews Bridge in 1953, Parker’s developments led to Arlington becoming the fastest growing part of Jacksonville during the 1950s and 1960s. In addition to his land developments, in 1955 Parker donated thirty acres of land to the Duval County School Board for a high school, named Terry Parker High School in his honor.
News4Jax.com
Winds starting to whip in Jacksonville Beach as safety alert remains in place through weekend
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The winds began to noticeably pick up Wednesday morning in Jacksonville Beach as preparations continued for win, rain and possible flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. The system is expected to become a hurricane before it strikes the Florida coast Wednesday night. Jacksonville Beach is scheduled...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Five Guys updating in Bartram
Venture Construction Co. is the contractor for the almost $251,000 project to refresh the Five Guys Burgers & Fries at 13760 Old St. Augustine Road, No. 101, in the Shoppes at Bartram Park. Work includes new dining tables and chairs and replacing front counters along with new finishes throughout the...
News4Jax.com
Video captures electrical fire in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX viewer Garrett Krehbiel sent in video of an electrical fire that appears to be power lines on the ground. This is off Levy Road and Violet Street. In the video you can hear the buzzing and see the flames, followed by smoke, then more...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Blue Penguin Car Wash to Blanding Boulevard
JEA is reviewing the service availability for Blue Penguin Car Wash at 8500 Blanding Blvd. in Argyle Village Shopping Center. The bluepenguincarwash.com site lists the address as “coming soon” in 2023. Blue Penguin has three Georgia locations and its website shows one Georgia and seven Florida locations as...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Alluvium at eTown, 11100 Domain Drive, contractor is Smith McKee Construction LLC, 4,723 square feet, new clubhouse, $2.2 million. McGuireWoods LLP, 50 N. Laura St., No. 3300, contractor is David E. Harvey Builders Inc., 18,900 square feet, interior demolition and renovation, $3.52 million. JaxNap SBA Edge, 421 W. Church St.,...
circlescharityregister.com
VyStar Invests $2.2M in Jacksonville Zoo’s VyStar SkyScape Entrance
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced significant progress on its $52 million REZOOVENATION campaign to make improvements to the institution with a $2.25 million investment from VyStar Credit Union for the VyStar SkyScape. The VyStar SkyScape will be the centerpiece of a new Zoo entrance as an iconic open-air roof structure...
‘Where did this come from?’ Clay County neighbors prepare for unexpected storm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — Clay County neighbors are going through déjà vu as they prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. With Christmas just 46 days away, another storm is coming to town. ”I’m amazed,” said neighbor Thomas Mitchell as he let out a chuckle. “We don’t expect this, this time into the year.”
