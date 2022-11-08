ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Type: Jacksonville Military Entrance Processing Station. Seller: Big Tree RV Park Inc. 3745 St. Johns Industrial Parkway W., Jacksonville. Buyer: 11201 St. Johns Industrial Parkway South LLC. Seller: 3745 St Johns Industrial Parkway W. Jacksonville FL LLC. Previous sale: $1,225,000 in 2017. DUVAL. $2,618,144. Reunion Circle, Jacksonville. Type: 20 residential...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Cool Construction: Northeast Florida companies shares the projects they want everyone to know about

We asked Northeast Florida companies to share their “Cool Construction” projects that were completed between. Sept. 15, 2021, and Sept. 15, 2022. The almost three dozen entries included residences, offices, churches, schools, warehouses, medical centers and restaurants. Here are 17 we chose to highlight to show the diversity...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JEA preparing for what Nicole might bring to Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Nicole approaching, JEA has gone into preparations for potential power outages. But this storm is unlike any in recent memory. “This is a limited emergency,” said Chris Richardson, JEA electrical maintenance coordinator at the Westside service center. “I’ve been working here going on 34 years. We’re still not sure what to expect. We’re going by the national weather forecast, and it’s telling us 50-60 mph winds as the peak, and we’re set up for that.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Local Jacksonville bakery “Sweet Twist”

Starter of “Sweet Twist”, local Jacksonville baker Eleonora Tasalova, pays us a visit with her daughters to showcase her hand crafted, European desserts. From unique flavored French macaron to gorgeous artisan cakes, there is a treat for everyone with a sweet tooth. Eleonora not only shares her products...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Looking back over the years at the Ponte Vedra Auto Show

The 20th annual Ponte Vedra Auto Show is this week at Nocatee Station Field. It’s a major milestone for the popular event, which was established in 2003. Over the years it has grown to become quite probably the premier event of its kind in St. Johns County. Hundreds of vehicles have made appearances at the show, representing nearly every era, style and manufacturer in America’s — and indeed the world’s — love affair with the automobile.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Joiner enjoys ‘doors opened’ since winning Ponte Vedra Auto Show

Since winning last year’s Ponte Vedra Auto Show, Sam Joiner and his 1961 Mercedes-Benz 190SL have been on quite the journey together. Being named “best in show” at the 2021 Ponte Vedra Auto Show was not something he expected when he first entered his car. In fact, it was really a last-minute decision to do it.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Fair now closed Wednesday due to Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will now be closed Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole, fair officials announced. It was previously announced Tuesday that the fair will be closed Thursday because of the storm churching toward Florida. The fair still plans to reopen at 3 p.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Five mid-century modern neighborhoods to know

Arlington may forever be known as Jacksonville’s first major post-war suburb built for the accommodation of the automobile. Affiliated with the Gulf Life Insurance Company, H. Terry Parker was a driving force behind the insurance company’s growth and the development of Arlington. Parker began purchasing land in the area around 1943, when Arlington was still considered to be rural. By 1959, he owned 1,800 acres of property, making him Arlington’s largest landowner. Following the opening of the Mathews Bridge in 1953, Parker’s developments led to Arlington becoming the fastest growing part of Jacksonville during the 1950s and 1960s. In addition to his land developments, in 1955 Parker donated thirty acres of land to the Duval County School Board for a high school, named Terry Parker High School in his honor.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Five Guys updating in Bartram

Venture Construction Co. is the contractor for the almost $251,000 project to refresh the Five Guys Burgers & Fries at 13760 Old St. Augustine Road, No. 101, in the Shoppes at Bartram Park. Work includes new dining tables and chairs and replacing front counters along with new finishes throughout the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Video captures electrical fire in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX viewer Garrett Krehbiel sent in video of an electrical fire that appears to be power lines on the ground. This is off Levy Road and Violet Street. In the video you can hear the buzzing and see the flames, followed by smoke, then more...
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Blue Penguin Car Wash to Blanding Boulevard

JEA is reviewing the service availability for Blue Penguin Car Wash at 8500 Blanding Blvd. in Argyle Village Shopping Center. The bluepenguincarwash.com site lists the address as “coming soon” in 2023. Blue Penguin has three Georgia locations and its website shows one Georgia and seven Florida locations as...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Alluvium at eTown, 11100 Domain Drive, contractor is Smith McKee Construction LLC, 4,723 square feet, new clubhouse, $2.2 million. McGuireWoods LLP, 50 N. Laura St., No. 3300, contractor is David E. Harvey Builders Inc., 18,900 square feet, interior demolition and renovation, $3.52 million. JaxNap SBA Edge, 421 W. Church St.,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
circlescharityregister.com

VyStar Invests $2.2M in Jacksonville Zoo’s VyStar SkyScape Entrance

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced significant progress on its $52 million REZOOVENATION campaign to make improvements to the institution with a $2.25 million investment from VyStar Credit Union for the VyStar SkyScape. The VyStar SkyScape will be the centerpiece of a new Zoo entrance as an iconic open-air roof structure...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy