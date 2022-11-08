Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Community Education Director Talks Program Change
During a Community Education update at this week's Storm Lake City Council meeting, Director Joe Kucera said they have been making changes to formulate their programs around the principals in the Children's Bill of Rights...(audio clip below :27 ) Mayor Mike Porsch asked how the Community Education programs are funded...(audio...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Community Education Reports Big Participation Boost
A Community Education update was shared at the Storm Lake City Council meeting on Monday. Community Ed Director Joe Kucera said they currently have approximately 32 youth recreation programs...(audio clip below :19 ) Kucera said Community Ed has experienced a huge participation increase...(audio clip below :29 ) Community Education will...
stormlakeradio.com
City of Storm Lake Presents Check to Upper Des Moines Opportunity
A check was presented to Upper Des Moines Opportunity in Storm Lake during the Storm Lake City Council meeting on Monday. Mayor Mike Porsch presented the check in the amount of 981-dollars to UDMO Director Maggie Reyes, which was from drop-off fees collected during the City's Fall Clean Up event in early October...(audio clip below)
stormlakeradio.com
Burn Bans Still in Place Around the Area
Burn bans are still in effect in a few area counties, including Cherokee, as well as Plymouth and Woodbury. Crawford County also still has a burn ban, and there are a total of 12 statewide according to the State Fire Marshal. Burn bans have been lifted this week in O'Brien, Sioux, and Osceola counties.
Officials determine cause of Woodbury LEC wall collapse
A cause for the walls at the construction site of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center falling down has been determined.
Power outages resolved in Sioux City area
According to MidAmerican Energy, some customers in the Sioux City area may be without power.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake St. Mary's Veterans Day Program Information
Storm Lake St. Mary's is among the area schools that are hosting a Veterans Day program, as principal Ryan Berg explains...(audio clip below :30 ) The St. Mary's Veterans Day program is open to the public, and begins at 1:30pm Friday in the school gymnasium. An RSVP by contacting the St. Mary's school office at 732-4166 is appreciated, but not required.
Crews quickly extinguish fire at Sioux City business
Sioux City fire crews quickly extinguished a fire after being called Tuesday morning.
stormlakeradio.com
Beverly Ann Smith, 76, of Alta
Beverly Ann Smith, age 76, of Alta, Iowa died on November 9, 2022 in Hiawatha, Iowa. Memorial Services will be held Monday, November 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. Burial will be in the Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake.
stormlakeradio.com
Pocahontas County Voters Approve New EMS Taxes
Voters in five Iowa counties, including Pocahontas, have approved new taxes that will support local emergency medical services. According to the Iowa E-M-S Association, about two-thirds of ambulance services in the state are either fully or partially staffed by volunteers and many conduct fund drives to cover expenses. A new state law lets county boards of supervisors put local tax referendums on the ballot to support local ambulance services. Like local bond elections, these referendums must get at least 60-percent approval.
more1049.com
City of Spencer Starts Process to Take Ownership of Blighted Property
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer has started the process to take over ownership of a blighted property on the east side of town. The piece of land in the 600 block of East 10th Street has been vacant for several years since the owner passed away with neighbors since then asking for something to be done, a process that begins with Clay County assigning the Tax Sale Certificate to the City of Spencer which can then be turned into a deed of ownership.
beeherald.com
$12 million jail bond falls short by three percent, facility may close
Future construction of a new Greene County jail was dealt a crippling blow on Election Night. A $12 million bond issue meant to fund the replacement of a nearly 50-year old jail was rejected Nov. 8, falling less than three percent short of the required 60 percent threshold. The ballot...
stormlakeradio.com
Ida Grove Man One of Two Injured in Monona County Crash
An Ida Grove man was one of two people injured in a two-vehicle crash in Monona County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened shortly after 12:20 this (Wed) afternoon just east of Onawa. 82-year-old Larry Davis of Woodbine was driving east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue. The Davis vehicle crossed the center line, entered the westbound lane, and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker of Ida Grove.
Radio Iowa
Five Iowa counties pass tax referendums for EMS
Voters in five Iowa counties have approved new taxes that will support local emergency medical services. According to the Iowa EMS Association, about two-thirds of ambulance services in the state are either fully or partially staffed by volunteers and many conduct fund drives to cover expenses. A new state law...
kscj.com
CITY POLICE TO TARGET ABANDONED VEHICLES
OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE INCREASING THEIR EFFORTS TO REMOVE ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS. THESE EFFORTS WILL TARGET VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS THAT ARE DISABLED OR OBVIOUSLY INOPERABLE AND HAVE NOT HAD LICENSE PLATES OR CURRENT REGISTRATION FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME.
1380kcim.com
Two Injured In Hwy 175 Head-On Collision Wednesday
An Ida Grove man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle head-on collision in Monona County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 12:22 p.m. on Highway 175. Authorities say 82-year-old Larry Paul Davis of Woodbine was traveling eastbound in a 2003 Ford F250 when he crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound 2022 Ford EC4 van, owned by Cygnus Home Service LLC of Marshall, Minn. and operated by 52-year-old Brady Lyle Bakker of Ida Grove. Both drivers were transported to MercyONE Hospital in Sioux City for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Monona County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
stormlakeradio.com
Steven Andresen, 77, of Ida Grove
Funeral service will be Saturday, November 19th at 11am at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. Burial will be in the Ida Grove Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be from 9:30am until service time on Saturday at the church. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove...
stormlakeradio.com
Marilyn K. Nelson – age 86, of West Bend, formerly of Rolfe
Marilyn K. Nelson – age 86, of West Bend, formerly of Rolfe, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at West Bend Health and Rehabilitation in West Bend, Iowa. Memorial Services are 10:30 A.M., Monday, November 14, 2022, at United Methodist Church in West Bend, Iowa, with Pastor Nathan Tabelisma officiating.
stormlakeradio.com
General Election Results Pertaining to Area Counties
There were just a few general election contested races that involved area counties. On the state level...For the Iowa House in the newly-drawn District 6, which includes much of Buena Vista and Clay Counties, Republican Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids easily defeated Democrat James Eliason of Storm Lake, 73-percent to 26-percent.
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
