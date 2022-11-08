Read full article on original website
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Cary Man Charged With Committing Multi-Million PPP Fraud SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
cbs17
From coffee to pancakes to burgers, here’s a list of Veterans Day freebies
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re a veteran, plenty of restaurants and businesses want to thank you for your service with some Veterans Day freebies on Friday. APPLEBEE’S is offering a free full-size entree from a special menu to all active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members who dine in. They also will receive a $5 Bounce Back card, and will have three weeks to redeem it for dine-in, to-go-or delivery.
WRAL
Remodeled Chuck E. Cheese reopens in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The newly remodeled Chuck E. Cheese in Raleigh is holding a grand opening celebration this week. New features at the fun center, located at 3501-131 Capitol Blvd., include more than 15 new games, an interactive dance floor, a large video wall and updated seating with charging stations.
kiss951.com
Raleigh Shop is Home to the Best Pastries in North Carolina
Are you a fan of pastries? We’re not talking about random croissants you buy to heat up in your oven. I am talking real deal, authentic, soft, sweet pastries that will make your heart sing. Yelp must have been thinking about you when they gathered this list. Yelp set out on a journey to find the best pastries in every state. Of course, we had to see who took home the prize for North Carolina. Sadly, it is not in Charlotte but one Raleigh bread shop is home to the state’s best pastries.
Millennials are flocking to this North Carolina city, new report finds
The city also has been named a hot spot for Generation Z.
Raleigh woman wins her second Cash 5 jackpot
A Raleigh woman is extra lucky after winning her second jackpot.
WRAL
Person jumped out of Raleigh apartment to escape fire
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person jumped out of a burning building on Wednesday to escape an apartment fire. Before 10 a.m., firefighters responded to the Pines of Ashton apartments off Sunnybrook Road near WakeMed's main campus. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 10:30 a.m., where smoke was billowing...
cbs17
NC Chinese Lantern Festival to hold sensory-friendly night
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s Chinese Lantern Festival will be holding a sensory-friendly night in December. Festival officials said the one-night event will be a way to “provide a welcoming environment for individuals on the autism spectrum as well as those with sensitivity issues or developmental disabilities.”
Raleigh News & Observer
Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)
The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
cbs17
Wienermobile in the Triangle: Where you can see the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hot diggity dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in the Triangle this week. The 27-foot-long and 11-foot-tall hot dog on wheels travels to a new city every week, and they’re planning events in the area Thursday through Sunday. Where you can spot the Wienermobile:
24 students onboard school bus trapped by downed powerlines, tree in Harnett County
School leaders confirm there were 24 students on the bus at the time of the incident.
cbs17
Bus collision causes pile-up on New Bern Avenue Wednesday evening in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bus used for transporting students collided with a car, causing a multi-vehicle pile-up along New Bern Avenue Wednesday evening. A CBS 17 crew as well as law enforcement officials responded to New Bern Avenue and Clarendon Crescent just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a bus and three cars involved in an accident.
Used car prices so high in Raleigh area, some are now considered unaffordable
A recent survey found Raleigh ranked 21st out of 50 big metro areas where the price of the average used car here increased.
cbs17
World’s largest racquet sports facility comes to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The developers are calling it “the Disney World for Racquet Sports.”. The Swing Racquet & Paddle complex will be the world’s largest facility, and it’s going to make Raleigh its home. “This was actually supposed to be a future site of a...
NC coast Powerball ticket wins $1 million; Rocky Mount Walmart ticket wins $100,000 and 8 others land $50,000
One of those $50,000 winners was from a ticket bought at a store in Fayetteville when four white balls matched along with the Powerball.
Lane closure on Huffman Mill Road in Burlington to take effect on Nov. 18
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Huffman Mill Road will partially close in Burlington starting Friday, November 18. A lane on Huffman Mill Road over Lake Mackintosh will be closed in both directions near Harris Road for a bridge inspection, starting at 9:00 a.m. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use...
JoCo BBQ finally debuts in Raleigh. Here’s when you can score some burnt ends & ‘cue
Staffing shortages delayed the planned October opening, but barbecue returns to North Hills this week.
Warehouses give way to apartment towers, bus station in Raleigh’s Warehouse District
The old Dillon Supply Co. headquarters is coming down, to be replaced by 560 apartments and a station for GoRaleigh and GoTriangle buses.
NC man cashes in Walmart Powerball ticket for $100K, says it will boost his retirement
Michael Buck of Rocky Mount said he didn't know how to react when a tip from a Walmart employee earned him a major Powerball win.
cbs17
Women charged with harboring Orange County double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Delaware women charged with harboring the suspect in an Orange County double-murder have been identified. Delaware State Police confirmed to CBS 17 on Thursday that Nakaysha Ross, 22, of Middletown, Del., and McKenzie Mitchell, 21, of Dover, Del., were arrested in Dover and charged Oct. 5 with felony hindering prosecution.
Suspect in custody connected to the stabbing at the Days Inn in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police on Tuesday responded to a stabbing at the Days Inn at 3901 S. Wilmington St. Antonius Jackson, 39, is in custody with their connection to the stabbing incident that took place this morning at the Days Inn. Before 7 a.m., multiple officers with the Raleigh...
