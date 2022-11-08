ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

From coffee to pancakes to burgers, here’s a list of Veterans Day freebies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re a veteran, plenty of restaurants and businesses want to thank you for your service with some Veterans Day freebies on Friday. APPLEBEE’S is offering a free full-size entree from a special menu to all active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members who dine in. They also will receive a $5 Bounce Back card, and will have three weeks to redeem it for dine-in, to-go-or delivery.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Remodeled Chuck E. Cheese reopens in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — The newly remodeled Chuck E. Cheese in Raleigh is holding a grand opening celebration this week. New features at the fun center, located at 3501-131 Capitol Blvd., include more than 15 new games, an interactive dance floor, a large video wall and updated seating with charging stations.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Raleigh Shop is Home to the Best Pastries in North Carolina

Are you a fan of pastries? We’re not talking about random croissants you buy to heat up in your oven. I am talking real deal, authentic, soft, sweet pastries that will make your heart sing. Yelp must have been thinking about you when they gathered this list. Yelp set out on a journey to find the best pastries in every state. Of course, we had to see who took home the prize for North Carolina. Sadly, it is not in Charlotte but one Raleigh bread shop is home to the state’s best pastries.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Person jumped out of Raleigh apartment to escape fire

RALEIGH, N.C. — A person jumped out of a burning building on Wednesday to escape an apartment fire. Before 10 a.m., firefighters responded to the Pines of Ashton apartments off Sunnybrook Road near WakeMed's main campus. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 10:30 a.m., where smoke was billowing...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

NC Chinese Lantern Festival to hold sensory-friendly night

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s Chinese Lantern Festival will be holding a sensory-friendly night in December. Festival officials said the one-night event will be a way to “provide a welcoming environment for individuals on the autism spectrum as well as those with sensitivity issues or developmental disabilities.”
CARY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Bus collision causes pile-up on New Bern Avenue Wednesday evening in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bus used for transporting students collided with a car, causing a multi-vehicle pile-up along New Bern Avenue Wednesday evening. A CBS 17 crew as well as law enforcement officials responded to New Bern Avenue and Clarendon Crescent just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a bus and three cars involved in an accident.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

World’s largest racquet sports facility comes to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The developers are calling it “the Disney World for Racquet Sports.”. The Swing Racquet & Paddle complex will be the world’s largest facility, and it’s going to make Raleigh its home. “This was actually supposed to be a future site of a...
RALEIGH, NC

