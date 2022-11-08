ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died

Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play

British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
Joyce Sims dies at 63

The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Leslie Phillips Dies: ‘Harry Potter,‘ ‘Tomb Raider’ and ‘Carry On’ Actor Was 98

Prolific British actor Leslie Phillips, who appeared in the Carry On film series and provided the voice of the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise, has died. He was 98. According to Deadline, he passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, November 7, and had been struggling with a long illness. He is survived by his third wife, Zara Carr, and four children.
Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes

Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days

When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Harry Potter Star Robbie Coltrane's Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this month, Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor beloved for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, died at the age of 72 and now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to a report from TMZ, Coltrane died from multiple organ failure attributed to several health issues. The report cites Coltrane's death certificate which notes that the actor was dealing with heart issues as well as sepsis, a lower respiratory infection, and had previously been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Coltrane had dealt with health issues for some time and had utilized a wheelchair since 1999 due to osteoarthritis and pain.

