‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died
Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
ETOnline.com
British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play
British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
Tom Felton says 'Harry Potter' costar Daniel Radcliffe used a photo of Cameron Diaz to know where to look while filming the flying broomsticks scenes
Tom Felton shared memories from the set of the "Harry Potter" films in his memoir, "Beyond the Wand." To film flying scenes, the actors had to look at tennis balls and pretend they were something else. Felton said that costar Daniel Radcliffe looked at "a picture of a particularly beautiful...
KTBS
Joyce Sims dies at 63
The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
Our Condolences To Christopher Meloni's Kids, Who Are Having To Deal With All The Law And Order ‘Zaddy’ Memes
Amid Christopher Meloni's Zaddy era, his kids are dealing with all of the Law & Order memes about it.
Brad Pitt Is ‘Sick to His Stomach’ Over Angelina Jolie’s Allegations That He Was ‘Physically and Emotionally Abusive’
Brad Pitt is maintaining his innocence after his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, alleged that he was abusive toward her and their children during a September 2016 flight from France to California. “Brad is sick to his stomach that he’s been accused of this. He maintains [that] it’s lies and that Angelina...
wegotthiscovered.com
Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies
Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
Michael J. Fox’s Look-Alike Son Sam Is His Best Buddy! See Photos of the Actor’s Eldest Child
When it comes to showing support for their father, Michael J. Fox’s kids are always front and center. The Back to the Future star and his wife, Tracy Pollan, share four children together: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. He has a great bond with his only son, Sam, whom he often shares photos with on social media.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
tvinsider.com
Leslie Phillips Dies: ‘Harry Potter,‘ ‘Tomb Raider’ and ‘Carry On’ Actor Was 98
Prolific British actor Leslie Phillips, who appeared in the Carry On film series and provided the voice of the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise, has died. He was 98. According to Deadline, he passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, November 7, and had been struggling with a long illness. He is survived by his third wife, Zara Carr, and four children.
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career
Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes
Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
Oldest surviving actor from Gone With the Wind movie is 103 years old and survived a plane crash
Caren Marsh Doll in 2014Credit: Boyd Magers; CC-BY-3.0 Caren Marsh-Doll is currently one of the oldest actors in the world. She is 103 years old as of October 2022. Caren was born in 1919 and although she never received top billing as an actor, she played small parts and acted as a stand-in for some major Hollywood stars from the Golden Age.
Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days
When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
Actress Susan Sarandon shares disturbing video of trash-riddled homeless encampments in Oakland
Veteran Hollywood actress and political activist Susan Sarandon took to Twitter Monday to share a TikTok video showing a stretch of Oakland lined with homeless encampments and trash. The video, which Sarandon reposted from an account belonging to homelessness activist, Thomas Wolf, is shot from what appears to be a car driving along streets lined […]
ComicBook
Harry Potter Star Robbie Coltrane's Cause of Death Revealed
Earlier this month, Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor beloved for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, died at the age of 72 and now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to a report from TMZ, Coltrane died from multiple organ failure attributed to several health issues. The report cites Coltrane's death certificate which notes that the actor was dealing with heart issues as well as sepsis, a lower respiratory infection, and had previously been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Coltrane had dealt with health issues for some time and had utilized a wheelchair since 1999 due to osteoarthritis and pain.
