InsideHook

United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
mrobusinesstoday.com

Royal Jordanian chooses Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines for fleet of 30 commercial Aircraft

Royal Jordanian Airlines has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines for up to 20 new Airbus A320neo and A321neo and will introduce up to 10 GTF-powered Embraer E-Jets. Royal Jordanian Airlines (“Royal Jordanian”), the flag carrier airline of Jordan has announced that the airline has selected up to 30 of the latest-generation, single-aisle aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. The latest aircraft will replace the airline’s entire fleet of narrow-body and regional jets over the coming 3-5 years. Specifically, the airline has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power up to 20 new Airbus A320neo family aircraft, including A320neo and A321neo models.

