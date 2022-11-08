Read full article on original website
Related
Boeing's new Air Force One jets are so late that the old ones may need to keep flying until 2028, costing taxpayers $340 million: report
Boeing is up to four years behind schedule due to supply chain shortages, labor problems, and quality control issues, The Wall Street Journal reported.
United Airlines pilot declares emergency when bird strike forces plane to return to Chicago's O'Hare airport
A United Airlines flight had to return to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday when it hit a bird after takeoff. A pilot on another plane reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the side of the Boeing 737, and the FAA said it landed without further incident. United Flight...
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight
Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
FAA Ends Slots Waivers At JFK – A Path For United Airlines To Return?
The Federal Aviation Administration has now officially ended its pandemic-era international slot waiver program at congested U.S. airports like New York Kennedy. Might this be the way United Airlines can permanently return to JFK?. Will Elimination Of International Slot Waivers At JFK Open Up Space For United Airlines?. United Airlines...
NBC Los Angeles
These Are the Top 10 Airlines in the World for 2022—and Not One U.S. Carrier Made the List
Airline-ranking company Skytrax ranked the world's best carriers, and not a single U.S. airline made it to the top 10. Delta Airlines did rank in the 24th spot and earned the title of the best airline in North America—a result backed up by this year's travelers satisfaction survey from The Points Guy.
NBC Los Angeles
Thanksgiving Flight Bookings Are Down From 2019, But Higher Fares Lift Revenue, Adobe Says
Bookings were down from the same point in 2019, new Adobe data shows. A jump in fares this year hasn't deterred many consumers from booking flights. Domestic bookings in 2022 are up 5% from three years ago. Consumers have booked fewer flights for Thanksgiving week than they did three years...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Royal Jordanian chooses Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines for fleet of 30 commercial Aircraft
Royal Jordanian Airlines has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines for up to 20 new Airbus A320neo and A321neo and will introduce up to 10 GTF-powered Embraer E-Jets. Royal Jordanian Airlines (“Royal Jordanian”), the flag carrier airline of Jordan has announced that the airline has selected up to 30 of the latest-generation, single-aisle aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. The latest aircraft will replace the airline’s entire fleet of narrow-body and regional jets over the coming 3-5 years. Specifically, the airline has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power up to 20 new Airbus A320neo family aircraft, including A320neo and A321neo models.
As Americans Grow Larger, United Airlines Forced To Block Seats On Boeing 757
With the average weight of an American rising, United Airlines has been forced to block a number of seats onboard its Boeing 757 aircraft. Savvy travelers, however, can take advantage of this to ensure an open middle seat on their flight. United Airlines Blocks Middle Seats On 757. This winter,...
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
Comments / 0