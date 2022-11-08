ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tigers tumble in USA TODAY’s latest College Football Re-Rank 1-131

By Abigail Angalet
 2 days ago

As if Saturday’s heartbreaking loss at Notre Dame wasn’t enough, Clemson is continuing to suffer the consequences of its shortcomings in USA TODAY’s latest edition of its College Football Re-Rank 1-131 , which was released on Monday.

In the latest poll following Week 10, the Tigers fell five spots to No. 11. For the first time this season, Clemson now is an outsider looking into the top 10 with its playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

USA TODAY sports writer Paul Myerberg’s top 5 saw a big shakeup despite Georgia remaining in the top spot.

Following a tough loss to Georgia, Tennessee fell three to No. 5 in the rankings while TCU (4), Ohio State (3) and Michigan (2) all moved up one spot each.

Despite falling outside the top 10, the Tigers remain the highest ranked ACC team with North Carolina (14) closely following suit as the lone ACC pair present in the top 25.

After a tough last regular season road loss in South Bend, the Tigers return home to Memorial Stadium for a three game home stretch at Death Valley. Clemson plays host to Louisville on Saturday, November 12, for Military Appreciation Day with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Box Score Breakdown: Clemson's stat leaders in tough loss at Notre Dame

