Yardbarker

Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
90min

Phil Neville & Chris Henderson respond to Lionel Messi - Inter Miami links

Inter Miami chief soccer officer & sporting director Chris Henderson and head coach Phil Neville have both refused to be drawn on the club's links to Lionel Messi. As reported by 90min, the Herons are one of at least three MLS clubs understood to be interested in acquiring the iconic Argentine, who is also on the shortlist of former club FC Barcelona.
The Associated Press

‘Betrayed’: Mourinho unleashes verbal tirade at Karsdorp

ROME (AP) — Merciless accusations aimed at referees. Outlandish proclamations to the media. Verbal attacks on opposing players. Those have all been hallmarks of José Mourinho’s career. Rarely, though, has the outspoken Portuguese coach been so publicly upset with one of his own players as he was...
Daily Mail

'I don't have anything to say to them': Carlo Ancelotti rubbishes 'nonsense' talk that star striker Karim Benzema is saving himself for the World Cup after an injury-stricken start to the season for the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner

Carlo Ancelotti is confident that there is no truth in the claims that Karim Benzema is saving himself for the World Cup, where he will be hoping to help France defend their world title. The Italian manager claimed that he was not bothered by Benzema's repeated absence from this side...
Yardbarker

Gerard Pique rips Florentino Perez to shreds over Superleague

Gerard Pique has admitted that he although Florentino Perez might have hit on some important points in his speeches about the Superleague, but did not hold back about the way the Real Madrid President had done it. Now retired, Pique seemed to be enjoying himself on Twitch with Ibai Llanos,...
Yardbarker

Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad

With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
90min

FC Dallas sign Sebastian Lletget to long-term deal

FC Dallas has signed midfielder Sebastian Lletget to a new three-year contract through 2025, with an option year for 2026. The move was made using Targeted Allocation Money. “Signing a new contract here at FC Dallas means the world to me and my family,” he said. “Since the moment I touched down in Dallas, the fans, the staff, my teammates have all just welcomed me with open arms. I trust what is being built here and I want to be a huge part of it. I want to help this club become one of the best, and I truly believe that we will. This is the start of an exciting time."
Daily Mail

Verona 0-1 Juventus: Massimiliano Allegri's side move up to third place in Serie A after Moise Kean's second-half strike secures a narrow victory over struggling hosts

A lacklustre Juventus needed Moise Kean's second-half goal to secure a 1-0 win at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Thursday as they struggled to create clearcut chances. The first half was almost devoid of attacking action, with Verona the more impressive side but lacking the final touch to open the scoring.

