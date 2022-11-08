Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
90min
Jurgen Klopp reacts to Caoimhin Kelleher breaking Liverpool record
Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to Caoimhin Kelleher after the goalkeeper won Liverpool a penalty shoot-out yet again.
Gerard Pique explains sudden November retirement
Gerard Pique speaks about his decision to leave Barcelona and retire midway through the season.
Juventus beats Verona 1-0 to move into top 4 in Serie A
Juventus could end the year in the top four in Serie A despite a bad start to the season
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Derby - Carabao Cup
Predicting Liverpool's lineup for Carabao Cup clash with Derby at Anfield.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni asks clubs not to pick unfit players
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has asked clubs not to field players who are not fully fit in the final weekend of domestic games before the World Cup. This weekend sees the final matches in the Premier League and other European competitions before Qatar. "We are talking to the clubs so...
Phil Neville & Chris Henderson respond to Lionel Messi - Inter Miami links
Inter Miami chief soccer officer & sporting director Chris Henderson and head coach Phil Neville have both refused to be drawn on the club's links to Lionel Messi. As reported by 90min, the Herons are one of at least three MLS clubs understood to be interested in acquiring the iconic Argentine, who is also on the shortlist of former club FC Barcelona.
‘Betrayed’: Mourinho unleashes verbal tirade at Karsdorp
ROME (AP) — Merciless accusations aimed at referees. Outlandish proclamations to the media. Verbal attacks on opposing players. Those have all been hallmarks of José Mourinho’s career. Rarely, though, has the outspoken Portuguese coach been so publicly upset with one of his own players as he was...
Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal Gives Manchester United Lead v Aston Villa
Bruno Fernandes has given Manchester United the lead against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.
Pep Guardiola offers Chelsea advice over Graham Potter
Pep Guardiola offers advice to Chelsea about how to handle Graham Potter's spell in charge.
90min
Lionel Messi: 2022 World Cup will be my last
Lionel Messi confirms the 2022 World Cup will be his last.
'I don't have anything to say to them': Carlo Ancelotti rubbishes 'nonsense' talk that star striker Karim Benzema is saving himself for the World Cup after an injury-stricken start to the season for the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner
Carlo Ancelotti is confident that there is no truth in the claims that Karim Benzema is saving himself for the World Cup, where he will be hoping to help France defend their world title. The Italian manager claimed that he was not bothered by Benzema's repeated absence from this side...
David de Gea sends message to Man Utd teammates about blockbuster Barcelona tie
David de Gea reacts to Manchester United drawing Barcelona in the Europa League play-off round.
Yardbarker
Gerard Pique rips Florentino Perez to shreds over Superleague
Gerard Pique has admitted that he although Florentino Perez might have hit on some important points in his speeches about the Superleague, but did not hold back about the way the Real Madrid President had done it. Now retired, Pique seemed to be enjoying himself on Twitch with Ibai Llanos,...
Yardbarker
Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad
With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
Yardbarker
Carlo Ancelotti admits to Real Madrid fatigue but pleased with season so far
Real Madrid secured a victory over Cadiz on Thursday night, which allows them to breathe. After Barcelona’s win on Tuesday, it was incumbent on Los Blancos to end a tricky run with just a two-point gap at the top of the table. Following a draw at home to Girona...
Kevin De Bruyne admits 2022 World Cup could be his last
Kevin De Bruyne admits the 2022 World Cup could be his last.
FC Dallas sign Sebastian Lletget to long-term deal
FC Dallas has signed midfielder Sebastian Lletget to a new three-year contract through 2025, with an option year for 2026. The move was made using Targeted Allocation Money. “Signing a new contract here at FC Dallas means the world to me and my family,” he said. “Since the moment I touched down in Dallas, the fans, the staff, my teammates have all just welcomed me with open arms. I trust what is being built here and I want to be a huge part of it. I want to help this club become one of the best, and I truly believe that we will. This is the start of an exciting time."
Senegal World Cup 2022 guide: Key players, injuries, tactics & tournament prediction
Previewing Senegal's participation at the 2022 World Cup, including key players, injuries, tactics and their tournament prediction.
Verona 0-1 Juventus: Massimiliano Allegri's side move up to third place in Serie A after Moise Kean's second-half strike secures a narrow victory over struggling hosts
A lacklustre Juventus needed Moise Kean's second-half goal to secure a 1-0 win at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Thursday as they struggled to create clearcut chances. The first half was almost devoid of attacking action, with Verona the more impressive side but lacking the final touch to open the scoring.
