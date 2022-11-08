Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reaffirmed his commitment to the club after it emerged the club’s owners Fenway Sport Group are exploring options for investment which could lead to a sale.A report on Monday suggested the American-based owners had produced a sales deck and investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were assisting the evaluation process.FSG admits it is open to accepting new shareholders but has not gone as far as to say the club as a whole is on the market, although it has not definitively ruled it out.Speaking for the first time since the news became public Klopp,...

