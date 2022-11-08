Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Liverpool consider transfer for World Cup winner who never played a single minute in five years at Man United
Liverpool are reportedly considering a surprise transfer swoop for Hannover 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler. The 33-year-old, who formed part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup winning squad, is being eyed by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as a backup option in goal, according to a report from Bild. It would be...
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Derby - Carabao Cup
Predicting Liverpool's lineup for Carabao Cup clash with Derby at Anfield.
'Done' - FSG Reach Agreement To Sell Liverpool FC
New reports have been released that claim FSG have agreed to a deal to sell Liverpool FC to an unnamed party from Qatar.
Yardbarker
Watch: Mo Salah sent into fit of laughter after Tsimikas spots and calls over Klopp lookalike
Several Liverpool stars did a present run earlier this year courtesy of the club’s sponsor Standard Chartered and left-back Kostas Tsimikas spotted a man that looks like a certain Reds manager whilst out and about. The footballers were challenged with handing out 1,000 gifts to Liverpool fans within the...
90min
Unai Emery reveals why he returned to Premier League after Arsenal struggles
Unai Emery reveals why he has returned to the Premier League with Aston Villa after previously struggling as Arsenal boss.
BBC
Derby boss 'starstruck' by Klopp
Derby County boss Paul Warne admits he was "starstruck" by Jurgen Klopp and distracted by the Liverpool manager's smile as he shared advice after the Reds ended the Rams' Carabao Cup run. League One Derby held the Premier League giants to a goalless draw before going out 3-2 on penalties...
Transfer rumours: Bellingham to be FSG's parting gift; Choupo-Moting makes Man Utd decision
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jude Bellingham, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Rafael Leao, Youri Tielemans & more.
Caoimhin Kelleher the penalty shootout hero as Liverpool scrape past League One Derby
Liverpool’s defence of the Carabao Cup began the way it was won with a penalty shoot-out victory in which goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher played a pivotal role.The Republic of Ireland international, playing his first game since scoring the winning spot-kick against Chelsea at Wembley in February, saved three Derby penalties as Jurgen Klopp’s untried side scraped past their League One opponents after a goalless draw.Harvey Elliott, introduced as a 65th-minute substitute along with Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez, scored the decisive kick as the disappointing hosts won 3-2 in the shoot-out.That it had reached that point was perhaps no surprise as...
Yardbarker
Carabao Cup draw in full as Liverpool travel to Manchester City
The fourth round of the Carabao Cup was drawn on Thursday night, with the highlight tie being Manchester City hosting Liverpool. After defeating Chelsea on Wednesday night, Manchester City will make the short trip to Liverpool, who recently knocked out Derby County in the third round. Manchester United will host...
Jurgen Klopp fully committed to Liverpool amid suggestion club may be sold
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reaffirmed his commitment to the club after it emerged the club’s owners Fenway Sport Group are exploring options for investment which could lead to a sale.A report on Monday suggested the American-based owners had produced a sales deck and investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were assisting the evaluation process.FSG admits it is open to accepting new shareholders but has not gone as far as to say the club as a whole is on the market, although it has not definitively ruled it out.Speaking for the first time since the news became public Klopp,...
90min
Jurgen Klopp reacts to Caoimhin Kelleher breaking Liverpool record
Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to Caoimhin Kelleher after the goalkeeper won Liverpool a penalty shoot-out yet again.
Every referee at the 2022 World Cup
A list of the 36 referees that will be officiating at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Yardbarker
Watch: Tsimikas has Salah in bits after spotting Klopp doppleganger
One Liverpool fan caught the eye of Kostas Tsimikas for a brilliant reason whilst he was out and about with Mo Salah helping hand out presents across the city. The Greek international joked he’d spotted Jurgen Klopp’s doppleganger (the resemblance is certainly uncanny), which had his teammate in tears of laughter in their taxi.
Brazil World Cup 2022 squad: Roberto Firmino misses out but Gabriel Martinelli included for Qatar
Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad, but there is no place for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in manager Tite’s 26-man group.Martinelli has been rewarded for his excellent start to the season for the Premier League leaders and joins a star-studded group of forwards that includes Neymar and Vinicius Junior, as well as Richarlison, Antony and Raphinha.Jesus and Martinelli had both missed out on Brazil’s previous squad in September, despite Arsenal’s strong start to the campaign. Firmino, who was included in Brazil’s 2018 squad, has scored eight times for Liverpool this season...
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Carabao Cup
Predicting Pep Guardiola's Man City lineup for the Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea.
Premier League confirms mid-season break stance for 2023/24
The Premier League has confirmed it will be returning to a normal schedule following the World Cup - but with a mid-season player break in 2023/24.
Conor McGregor confirms interest in buying Liverpool
Conor McGregor responds to question asking if he would buy Liverpool from FSG.
How can Man Utd win the Europa League?
Manchester United potential route to victory in the Europa League should they overcome Barcelona in their two-legged play-off encounter.
Antonio Conte makes worrying Harry Kane admission ahead of World Cup
Antonio Conte has admitted Harry Kane is feeling "really really tired" heading into the World Cup.
Man City vs Brentford - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Man City vs Brentford in the Premier League on TV and live streaming services.
