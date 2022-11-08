ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

D﻿erby boss 'starstruck' by Klopp

Derby County boss Paul Warne admits he was "starstruck" by Jurgen Klopp and distracted by the Liverpool manager's smile as he shared advice after the Reds ended the Rams' Carabao Cup run. League One Derby held the Premier League giants to a goalless draw before going out 3-2 on penalties...
The Independent

Caoimhin Kelleher the penalty shootout hero as Liverpool scrape past League One Derby

Liverpool’s defence of the Carabao Cup began the way it was won with a penalty shoot-out victory in which goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher played a pivotal role.The Republic of Ireland international, playing his first game since scoring the winning spot-kick against Chelsea at Wembley in February, saved three Derby penalties as Jurgen Klopp’s untried side scraped past their League One opponents after a goalless draw.Harvey Elliott, introduced as a 65th-minute substitute along with Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez, scored the decisive kick as the disappointing hosts won 3-2 in the shoot-out.That it had reached that point was perhaps no surprise as...
Yardbarker

Carabao Cup draw in full as Liverpool travel to Manchester City

The fourth round of the Carabao Cup was drawn on Thursday night, with the highlight tie being Manchester City hosting Liverpool. After defeating Chelsea on Wednesday night, Manchester City will make the short trip to Liverpool, who recently knocked out Derby County in the third round. Manchester United will host...
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp fully committed to Liverpool amid suggestion club may be sold

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reaffirmed his commitment to the club after it emerged the club’s owners Fenway Sport Group are exploring options for investment which could lead to a sale.A report on Monday suggested the American-based owners had produced a sales deck and investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were assisting the evaluation process.FSG admits it is open to accepting new shareholders but has not gone as far as to say the club as a whole is on the market, although it has not definitively ruled it out.Speaking for the first time since the news became public Klopp,...
Yardbarker

Watch: Tsimikas has Salah in bits after spotting Klopp doppleganger

One Liverpool fan caught the eye of Kostas Tsimikas for a brilliant reason whilst he was out and about with Mo Salah helping hand out presents across the city. The Greek international joked he’d spotted Jurgen Klopp’s doppleganger (the resemblance is certainly uncanny), which had his teammate in tears of laughter in their taxi.
The Independent

Brazil World Cup 2022 squad: Roberto Firmino misses out but Gabriel Martinelli included for Qatar

Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad, but there is no place for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in manager Tite’s 26-man group.Martinelli has been rewarded for his excellent start to the season for the Premier League leaders and joins a star-studded group of forwards that includes Neymar and Vinicius Junior, as well as Richarlison, Antony and Raphinha.Jesus and Martinelli had both missed out on Brazil’s previous squad in September, despite Arsenal’s strong start to the campaign. Firmino, who was included in Brazil’s 2018 squad, has scored eight times for Liverpool this season...

