Former Boise Police officer files lawsuit, claims City of Boise did not protect its employees from former chief's alleged actions
BOISE, Idaho — A former Boise Police (BPD) officer has filed a lawsuit against the City of Boise requesting a judgement and monetary relief for lost wages, lost retirement, emotional distress and litigation fees -- alleging the City of Boise violated the Protection of Public Employees Act by failing to protect its employees when they came to them with concerns against the former BPD chief, Ryan Lee.
Veterans Day 2022 free meals and other deals for those who've served
BOISE, Idaho — Food and drink with the compliments of the house have become a tradition for many restaurants in Idaho and around the nation as a way of thanking veterans and those still serving in the U.S. military. Below is a list of offers from businesses operating in...
City of Nampa installs its Christmas tree
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa's Christmas tree was erected in front of the Nampa Train Depot around noon on Monday. The tree was transported and installed without incident, although the weather was a concern earlier in the day. The installation of the tree was the first step in preparations for Nampa's Christmas Tree Lighting event, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26. at 5:15 p.m.
Campaign signs must be removed by end of Thursday
IDAHO, USA — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) is reminding that all candidates and residents must remove campaign signs within 48 hours of an election from public right-of-way areas. ACHD allows a temporary sign placement but, for this election, the signs need to be removed by the end of...
Boise Police looking for person responsible for two school vandalisms
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating acts of vandalism at two Boise Junior High Schools, Hillside and North. On Wednesday evening someone drove over the lawns at both schools and caused, what the BPD claims, thousand dollars worth of damage. Video surveillance from Hillside Jr. High shows a vehicle spinning out all over the lawn around 5:30 a.m. Surveillance from North Jr. High shows the same kind of erratic driving done by what appears to be the same vehicle around 3:40 a.m.
Ideal Option: for Idahoans struggling with addiction issues
BOISE, Idaho — Now six years sober, Pebbles Willis helps others reclaim their lives. “I had a drug and alcohol counselor that did everything by the book, he never had life experience,” she said. “So, it was really hard to connect with that person.”. Willis uses her...
McGeachin facing possible penalties for using taxpayer funds for electioneering
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been twice ordered to “cease and desist” from violating the Public Integrity in Elections Act by advocating for candidates in her official state office newsletter. According to letters from the...
Meridian city councilor says he will resign
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Meridian City Councilor Treg Bernt said he will resign from the council after he won District 21’s state Senate seat in Tuesday’s election. Bernt received 83% of the vote, according to unofficial results. It’s not unheard...
Idaho gas prices drop a few pennies; diesel keeps rising
BOISE, Idaho — During the first week of November, average gasoline prices around Idaho have fallen by less than a nickel per gallon of regular unleaded, and the average for Boise dropped by less than two cents. The price of diesel, however, continued to go up. The statewide Idaho...
Previewing the 2022 Idaho General Election
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the mid-term general election to decide who they want to represent them in key federal, state and local offices. Polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Many Idahoans have...
Woman dies after being struck by car in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A 78-year-old woman was killed on Tuesday after being hit by a car on Chinden Boulevard near Millstone Road, Garden City Police said. According to a news release by police, a preliminary investigation into the accident discovered the woman lost items from the bed of her truck and went to retrieve them from the road. When she entered the road, she was hit by a car traveling westbound and then another car collided with the car that hit the woman.
New bookmobile serves underserved communities in Ada County
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Many people love trips to local libraries, but not all Ada County communities have easy access to one. To help change that, Ada Community Library has gone mobile. The new bookmobile is a full-service library on wheels, intended to serve unincorporated and underserved parts of...
Wilder Police Department looking for vulnerable adult
WILDER, Idaho — The Wilder Police Department is looking for Gail R. Burnett who was last seen in Greenleaf, Idaho, around 1:45 p.m. She is a vulnerable adult and may be headed to Lewiston or Julietta, Idaho. Burnett is 5 feet 3 inches tall, has blue eyes and white...
Phil McGrane: Secretary of State candidate profile
BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Clerk, Republican Phil McGrane, is aiming for statewide office on Tuesday as a finalist in the race for Secretary of State. McGrane defeated Dorothy Moon and Mary Souza in the May, Republican Primary. So, why does McGrane want to be elected as the new...
Caldwell Police locate stabbing suspect
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department announced it was searching for 20-year-old Tianna Lambrou on Nov. 5 after she was identified as a suspect in a stabbing incident. Lambrou was located Thursday. Caldwell Police said the Idaho Department of Corrections Probation and Parole and Idaho State Police assisted...
Boise firefighters prevent interior damage in house fire
BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters quickly worked to halt flames on the exterior of a home on West Foxfire Street Thursday night, the Boise Fire Department announced. In photos posted by Boise Fire on social media, flames are seen engulfing the side of the home, including a fence and the edge of the roof. The department said firefighters kept the fire from extending to the interior of the house.
New e-bike program begins in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — After its previous electric bike program expired on Oct. 31, Boise is getting a new replacement e-bike program, from a not-so-new company. Lime launched its fleet of e-bikes earlier this week in order to replace the gap left by Vall-ebikes. To gauge the level of interest from the communit, the Vall-ebike pilot program began this summer in Boise and ended Monday, Oct. 31, as scheduled.
Coalition speaks out against political extremism in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Respect – something former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney believes today’s political climate lacks. “Let’s get back to respecting each other,” Raney said. Last winter, Raney started Defend and Protect Idaho, a political action committee, to combat political extremism in Idaho. Voter...
Caldwell police officers injured while arresting 'known gang members'
BOISE, Idaho — Officers with Caldwell Police were injured while arresting two individuals known to the department as "gang members," a news release said Saturday. Police said the incident occurred after officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle with three people inside on Specht Avenue in Caldwell. According to Caldwell Police, a boy was arrested for possession of a firearm and an additional misdemeanor charge.
Family loses dog in Meridian house fire
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out Wednesday morning in a subdivision near Victory and Meridian roads. Firefighters from Boise and Meridian responded at about 7:45 a.m. and found smoke "billowing out of various parts" of the home, located on East Lake Creek Street, according to a Meridian F.D. news release.
