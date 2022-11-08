GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A 78-year-old woman was killed on Tuesday after being hit by a car on Chinden Boulevard near Millstone Road, Garden City Police said. According to a news release by police, a preliminary investigation into the accident discovered the woman lost items from the bed of her truck and went to retrieve them from the road. When she entered the road, she was hit by a car traveling westbound and then another car collided with the car that hit the woman.

