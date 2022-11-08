ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittany Mahomes’ Tweets During SNF Had NFL World Sounding Off

By Dustin Schutte
 2 days ago
DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Brittany Mahomes had plenty to say during the Kansas City ChiefsSunday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans. Her frequent comments on Twitter stirred up the NFL world during one of the most exciting games of the weekend.

Perhaps one of her most popular comments of the night came after her husband, Patrick (maybe you’ve heard of him), showed off his legs on a 20-yard scramble. He helped the Chiefs pick up a first down on a 3rd-and-17, keeping the drive alive.

Kansas City scored a touchdown and converted a two-point conversion on the drive to tie the game 17-17, forcing overtime. The Chiefs secured a 20-17 victory in the extra session.

“Running back Patrick, I like it,” Brittany wrote. “THATS MY BOYYYYY.”

Fans across the NFL had plenty to say following Brittany’s tweet in support of her husband.

“Thank goodness for Mahomes! No one wants to win as much as he does. I love that drive,” one Chiefs fan wrote on Twitter.

Another fan commented, “What a great quarterback. We are so lucky to have you both represent our town.”

One Twitter user just used a quick phrase to describe the QB, saying, “Bad ass!”

Brittany Mahomes Hates NFL OT

Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Titans proved to be pretty exciting for most NFL fans. But for Brittany Mahomes, it was actually way-too-stressful.

In another tweet she fired off on Sunday night, Brittany said she “hates overtime.” And, given the sudden-death nature of the NFL’s rules (though slightly altered), who could blame her?

The nervousness subsided and Brittany, Patrick and the rest of Chiefs Kingdom celebrated. Kansas City converted a field goal attempt in the extra session to take a 20-17 lead late in overtime. The defense then suffocated the Tennessee offense and securing the win.

Comments / 43

Rose Barrientos
2d ago

she needs to just stay home and mind her business the NFL is not her business take care of your kid instead and leave your nose out of the NFL.

Reply(2)
29
hsawaknow
2d ago

Why is she making so many comments lately? Does she want to be the new Giselle Bundchen? Just shut up already, your the only NFL wife constantly squawking about nothingness.

Reply(2)
18
Betty Thornton
1d ago

Seriously her and Jackson need to stop feeding off of Patrick, this is his limelight not y'all's, GEZZZZZZ, and quite frankly she not a very pretty woman, and her attitude fits her face I'm sry but STAY OFF THE FIELD AND AWAY FROM THE LIMELIGHT

Reply
8
 

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

