Live at 9: Miss United States on National STEM Day
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — She’s beauty and she’s grace. She’s Miss United States. News10’s Jill Szwed sits down with the newly crowned Miss United States Lily Donaldson. Its extra special having Lily in studio on National STEM Day because she is using her Miss United States platform to promote STEAM education through her nonprofit, Art Technically.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
