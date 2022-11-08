ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Live at 9: Miss United States on National STEM Day

By Jill Szwed
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — She’s beauty and she’s grace. She’s Miss United States. News10’s Jill Szwed sits down with the newly crowned Miss United States Lily Donaldson. Its extra special having Lily in studio on National STEM Day because she is using her Miss United States platform to promote STEAM education through her nonprofit, Art Technically.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

