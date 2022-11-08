Read full article on original website
Live Fairfax: The best pies in Fairfax County!
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. It’s that time of the year, it’s Pie Time!. On the hunt for the perfect pie in Fairfax County, we surveyed...
Town of Herndon will get a Silver Line Phase II ribbon-cutting too
Add another Silver Line Phase II ribbon-cutting to the list, with the Town of Herndon planning its own celebration on Wednesday (Nov. 16). On the extended rail line’s first full day of service, the town will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Herndon Metro station. The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the entrance of the station at 585-A Herndon Parkway.
Two ways to experience Loudoun County luxury living
Whether you are ready to move-in now or would prefer to personalize a new home from the ground up, Brookfield Residential has two new home communities that offer the Loudoun County lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of. Waterford Manor in Leesburg offers high-end 3+ acre estate homes nestled in the...
Fairfax County voter turnout falls short of 2018 midterms, as House incumbents seal victory
(Updated, 3:35 p.m.) With most incumbents running away to victory, it appears that Fairfax County’s voter turnout for the general election this year will fall short of the 2018 midterms. About 53% of registered, active county voters took part in this year’s midterm elections, per Fairfax County election officials....
New York gyro spot coming soon to Reston’s North Point Village Center
(Updated at 4:05 p.m.) A halal gyro and platters shop that calls New York home is coming soon to Reston’s North Point Village Center. Shah’s Halal Food plans to open a 1,200-square-foot location in the village center by early 2023, according to a company spokesperson. “The owner of...
Friends of Reston Regional Library to support local literacy programming with $200K grant
After the pandemic unearthed new needs, Friends of Reston Regional Library is offering $200,000 in grants to support literacy efforts in the community. The organization, which supports and promote Reston Regional Library and the overall Fairfax County Public Library system, is accepting applications for grants ranging from $5,000 to $30,000 to nonprofits that offer hands-on programming that impacts literacy in Reston, Herndon and the county overall.
Aging Well: Science supports sound wellness
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. How do you Age Well? There are so many avenues for pursuing personal wellness, it can be overwhelming. Yet it’s so fulfilling to try something — whether an exercise class or a new habit — that instantly “rings true” with you.
County paves way for construction on MetroWest town center — now with pedestrian improvements
A path has been cleared for construction to begin soon on the long-awaited MetroWest town center, promising retail and pedestrian safety enhancements near the Vienna Metro station in Oakton. the planning commission in late October, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted last week to remove a limit on the...
More than 200,000 Fairfax County residents have voted so far in the 2022 midterms
Updated at 3:50 p.m. — With polls open for another three hours, Fairfax County has hit 45% turnout for the midterm elections, including 28% today, as of 3:48 p.m. Earlier: With Election Day 2022 now underway, more than 200,000 Fairfax County residents have already voted. That includes approximately 130,000...
Fairfax County’s second-ever poet laureate revealed by ArtsFairfax
Fairfax County has a new ambassador for poetry. Danielle Badra will serve as the second Fairfax Poet Laureate through 2024, leading a program to bring poetry-related activities to local parks, ArtsFairfax shared yesterday. Introduced by the arts agency in 2020, the poet laureate is intended to celebrate poetry and promote...
JUST IN: Herndon Mayor Olem wins second term, but town council remains divided
Mayor Sheila Olem will get a second term as mayor of the Town of Herndon after securing a narrow win against council members Sean Regan and Jasbinder Singh in today’s primary election. According to unofficial results, Olem edged out the race by a little over two percentage points over...
Proposed design of new Dunn Loring Elementary School to be unveiled
Local residents will get their first glimpse of the planned Dunn Loring Elementary School later this week. Fairfax County Public Schools will kick off the public input portion of the project’s design process on Thursday (Nov. 10) with a meeting at the Gatehouse Administrative Center (8115 Gatehouse Road) in Merrifield.
JUST IN: I-66 Express Lanes expected to fully open this month
The extended I-66 Express Lanes outside the Capital Beltway will open ahead of schedule, the Virginia Department of Transportation says. Previously scheduled to arrive in December, the lanes will open in the westbound direction from I-495 in Dunn Loring to Route 28 in Centreville as soon as Saturday, Nov. 19, VDOT said in a news release snuck in just before a three-day weekend.
Reno of the Month: Your guide to kitchen cabinet design
I was recently talking to an out-of-town friend who is considering a home remodel. Although her home was built in the early 1970s, her personal aesthetic leans contemporary and she was thinking of a modern makeover for her kitchen. We were discussing kitchen design and I off-handedly asked, “What style...
Man who fired gun near Herndon elementary school recovering after being hit by car
A man who reportedly fired shots near an elementary school in Herndon may have been drunk, police said in an update yesterday. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the man fired a handgun at Hutchinson Elementary School, where “a community event” was taking place. “A man wearing...
McLean Pizza has permanently closed after 50 years in business
McLean Pizza and Subs has served up its last slice. The Italian and Greek restaurant at 1434 Center Street is permanently closed after supplying the neighborhood with pizza, pasta, subs and more since 1962, according to its website. A notice posted to the door states that the business “has closed...
Tysons Corner Center ignites holiday season with tree lighting next week
The winter holiday season is kicking off in Tysons next week with a holiday tree lighting ceremony, featuring an appearance from Santa. The event is planned to include Santa lighting the tree, a few musical performances, complimentary s’mores and hot chocolate, and more. The event is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18, from 6-8 p.m. in The Plaza section of Tysons Corner Center (1961 Chain Bridge Road).
Man, 93, dies after SUV crashes into his car on Old Keene Mill Road
Another driver has died after a vehicular crash on Fairfax County’s roads, bringing the non-pedestrian death toll up to 16 people. The most recent casualty is John Rowley Jr., a 93-year-old Springfield resident who died Monday evening (Nov. 7) after an SUV crashed into his car on Old Keene Mill Road in the West Springfield area that morning.
Custom home builder pleads guilty to defrauding McLean residents
(Updated at 5:10 p.m.) A 57-year-old contractor from Centreville could face up to two decades in jail for using his custom home building company to defraud McLean homeowners. Pedro Felipe Valdes Sanchez pleaded guilty yesterday to defrauding “several couples” who hired his company to build or remodel their houses in and around McLean, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced.
Eliminate pain and stay in the game! Free Injury Consult with Rehab 2 Perform
Are nagging back issues or that sharp knee pain holding you back from your fitness goals? Schedule a Free Injury Consult with your new physical therapists in Virginia!. Just opened in the Tysons Corner District, Rehab 2 Perform serves the active adult, competitive athlete, and those looking to be more active through a fitness focused, and modern approach to Physical Therapy.
