Gas prices are a key indicator of Biden's popularity

 2 days ago

Gas prices are displayed at a Mobil gas station in Los Angeles on Oct. 28.Mario Tama / Getty Images

NPR's Washington Desk, Emily Olson

What's the latest on President Biden's approval rating? For the past few months, you could've guessed it based on the price of gas.

When gas prices peaked at more than $5/gallon in June, Biden's approval rating in the following month's NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll was at 36%.

When the average price of gas dipped down to $3.79 per gallon in October, Biden's approval rating rose to 44%.

Is gas the only factor behind Biden's unpopularity? Probably not.

An increase in Democratic approval has made up a significant portion of Biden’s climb in ratings. But Biden has also improved with independents — and the economy and inflation are top concerns for them.

Of course, elections aren’t won nationally, and in some key contested states, gas prices are still high. Nevada, one of Republicans’ top Senate race targets, has had the second-highest prices in the country for months. As of late October, it was averaging above $5 a gallon. Arizona and Pennsylvania, two hotly contested states, are also above the national average.

That’s a tough landscape for Democrats in those states. They control the White House and Congress. And Americans are in a sour mood.

until the price of fuel goes down nothing else will go down.. when truckers two years ago were paying around 2.00 dollars a gallon, and fill up there 100 gallons of fuel it was about 200 dollars to fill up.. with diesel being over 5.00 a gallon that is 500.00 to fill up, so we will keep paying high prices for everything since the country uses truck to haul everything ... it all starts with fuel prices ... with diesel getting to be a shortage things will keep going up... thank you old man biden

