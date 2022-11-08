ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Hog wild: Police return lost pig found wandering in street

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago

AURORA, Colo. — Wee wee wee! A lost pig found its way home on Monday after it was found wandering the streets in Colorado.

The Aurora Police Department shared photos of the animal on social media Sunday night in an attempt to find its owner. In a Twitter post, police joked, “This little piggy…er, this big ‘ol hog…didn’t go wee, wee, wee all the way home bc it snuck out last night to chow down on some apples in D3. But now wee, wee, wee really need to find its home.”

Photos accompanying the post show the big sniffing leaves on the curb and posing for photos alongside officers.

Officers were initially called for a report that the animal was spotted eating fallen apples, WUSA reported.

The Aurora Animal Shelter still listed the animal as “found” on Tuesday morning, describing it as a 1-year-old blue merle pig, but in a post on Twitter, the Aurora Police Department said the pig’s owner had been located.

AURORA, CO
