Read full article on original website
Related
‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died
Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
Tom Felton says 'Harry Potter' costar Daniel Radcliffe used a photo of Cameron Diaz to know where to look while filming the flying broomsticks scenes
Tom Felton shared memories from the set of the "Harry Potter" films in his memoir, "Beyond the Wand." To film flying scenes, the actors had to look at tennis balls and pretend they were something else. Felton said that costar Daniel Radcliffe looked at "a picture of a particularly beautiful...
Alan Rickman fought to remove a pivotal line in 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,' calling it 'confusing and diluting'
Alan Rickman argued with producers to remove an important line at the end of "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince."
tvinsider.com
Leslie Phillips Dies: ‘Harry Potter,‘ ‘Tomb Raider’ and ‘Carry On’ Actor Was 98
Prolific British actor Leslie Phillips, who appeared in the Carry On film series and provided the voice of the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise, has died. He was 98. According to Deadline, he passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, November 7, and had been struggling with a long illness. He is survived by his third wife, Zara Carr, and four children.
Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes
Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint said he'll always remember the smell of Robbie Coltrane's cigars and beard glue
"No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie," Grint wrote in an Instagram tribute to the late actor on Saturday.
ComicBook
Harry Potter Star Robbie Coltrane's Cause of Death Revealed
Earlier this month, Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor beloved for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, died at the age of 72 and now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to a report from TMZ, Coltrane died from multiple organ failure attributed to several health issues. The report cites Coltrane's death certificate which notes that the actor was dealing with heart issues as well as sepsis, a lower respiratory infection, and had previously been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Coltrane had dealt with health issues for some time and had utilized a wheelchair since 1999 due to osteoarthritis and pain.
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
Daniel Radcliffe Explains What Surprised Him About Reuniting With The Harry Potter Cast For The 20th Anniversary
Daniel Radcliffe reunited with the kids and adults of the Harry Potter franchise, and things got emotional.
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Fantastic Beasts’ Eddie Redmayne On The Moment During His Wizarding World Tenure That Gave Him ‘Complete Stage Fright’
Eddie Redmayne details a moment during his time working on the Fantastic Beasts franchise that gave the actor 'complete stage fright.'
Steven Spielberg Blames Warner Bros. And HBO Max For “Relegating” Films To Streaming
Director Steven Spielberg hates the way streaming services – and HBO Max in particular – are treating filmmakers. Speaking to the New York Times, Spielberg said moving theatrical releases to streamers in the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 may have changed the film industry forever. “The...
Sofia Coppola's Most Memorable Movies Ranked
Sofia Coppola is one of the most revered talents and passionate cinephiles in contemporary American film. Although she is best known for writing and directing, she got her start in front of the camera playing minor roles opposite members of the Brat Pack in "The Outsiders" and "Rumble Fish." After her much-maligned appearance in father Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather III," Coppola transitioned from acting to independent filmmaking by writing, directing, and producing her short film "Lick the Star."
Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away
Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
TODAY.com
Daniel Radcliffe responds to Alan Rickman’s ‘sweet’ diary entry about him
Daniel Radcliffe felt Alan Rickman's presence while reading the late actor's posthumously published book of diary entries. Rickman died at age 69 in 2016 from pancreatic cancer. In the book "Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman," released Oct. 18, Rickman recounts his life and career through his unfiltered perspective.
‘Harry Potter’: Which Actor Made Daniel Radcliffe Laugh Until He Was ‘Unable to Recover’?
Daniel Radcliffe got candid about which of his 'Harry Potter' castmates he admired the most and who always managed to make him laugh.
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Potter fans are struggling with Imelda Staunton in The Crown
The Crown is now on its fifth season, and the cast has once again aged-up to reflect the passage of time. Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II during the first two seasons which covered the 1950s and 1960s. Olivia Colman played Her Majesty in seasons three and four, which covered the 1970s and 1980s. Seasons five and six will cover the tumultuous 1990s and 2000s, and now Imelda Staunton is playing queenie. But some audience members are struggling to see Staunton as anything other than Harry Potter villain Dolores Umbridge.
Harry Potter Fans And Others Pay Tribute After Sorting Hat Actor Leslie Phillips Dies At 98
Fans of the Harry Potter films were hit hard when they learned of the death of actor Robbie Coltrane. Unfortunately, things are now hitting twice as hard as we have now learned that Leslie Philips, the iconic voice of the sorting hat, along with over 100 other roles in film and TV, has passed away at the age of 98.
Collider
10 'Les Misérables' Movie Adaptations, Ranked According to IMDb
It might surprise you to learn just how many Les Misérables films there are. Victor Hugo's epic novel about the law, crime, social inequality, and revolution is a timeless one, and certainly one that filmmakers continually return to again and again. There are quite simply too many adaptations to count, with some existing as early as the 1910s (though these are generally lost films now, due to their age.)
Gamespot
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Gets First Wondrous Trailer
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio now has its full trailer and it's something to behold. We got our first glimpse of the upcoming Netflix movie over the summer, but now fans can see what Del Toro and legendary animator Mark Gustafson have in store for this classic story. The new film...
Comments / 0