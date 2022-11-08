Council Bluffs Man Sentenced for Firearm Offenses

(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Andre Alexander Shupe, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced last week to 92 months in prison following his pleas of guilty to charges of Possession and Sale of a Stolen Firearm and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. After he is released from prison, Shupe will serve three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution for the stolen firearms and other items.

On November 6, 2021, at approximately 2 am, four firearms and hunting gear were stolen from a truck parked at Harrah’s casino in Council Bluffs. Casino surveillance located footage of a female who burglarized the truck and stole the firearms and hunting gear. Law enforcement received information that Shupe was romantically involved with the female who stole the firearms, and that Shupe was trying to sell or trade the stolen firearms. A home in Omaha, Nebraska was searched and one of the stolen firearms was recovered. The other three firearms were not recovered. Shupe had a previous felony conviction that prevented him from possessing any firearm and was also prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a drug user.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Bellevue Police Department, the Council Bluffs Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.