Fairfax County, VA

WUSA

1st woman elected to serve as mayor of Fairfax City

FAIRFAX, Va. — Civic engagement strategist Catherine Read declared victory Tuesday night, making her the first woman to be elected as the mayor of Fairfax. Read's win comes after a contentious battle with Fairfax Councilmember Sang Yi. "Representation matters. People want to see their government reflect their community," said...
FAIRFAX, VA
ffxnow.com

Two ways to experience Loudoun County luxury living

Whether you are ready to move-in now or would prefer to personalize a new home from the ground up, Brookfield Residential has two new home communities that offer the Loudoun County lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of. Waterford Manor in Leesburg offers high-end 3+ acre estate homes nestled in the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

New York gyro spot coming soon to Reston’s North Point Village Center

(Updated at 4:05 p.m.) A halal gyro and platters shop that calls New York home is coming soon to Reston’s North Point Village Center. Shah’s Halal Food plans to open a 1,200-square-foot location in the village center by early 2023, according to a company spokesperson. “The owner of...
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Town of Herndon will get a Silver Line Phase II ribbon-cutting too

Add another Silver Line Phase II ribbon-cutting to the list, with the Town of Herndon planning its own celebration on Wednesday (Nov. 16). On the extended rail line’s first full day of service, the town will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Herndon Metro station. The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the entrance of the station at 585-A Herndon Parkway.
HERNDON, VA
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County election results and takeaways

Among the things Havana, Beijing and Montgomery County have in common? You know the results of a general election before a single vote is cast, at least since 2002. Once again, there were no bombshells or surprises - and no debates or media coverage of the general election campaigns in Montgomery County. Democratic incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich won in a blowout over Republican challenger Reardon "Sully" Sullivan, 71.40% to 28.04%. Every Democrat running for County Council won, as well.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Katie Cristol says she will not seek reelection next year

Arlington County Board Chair Katie Cristol does not plan to run for reelection in 2023. Cristol confirmed her decision to ARLnow last night, after it was mentioned near the bottom of a Washington Post article about Tuesday’s election. She released the following statement about her decision. I plan to...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts

As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia

Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
WINCHESTER, VA
ffxnow.com

Town of Herndon could partner with GMU on a new business incubator

The Town of Herndon is exploring the creation of a new business incubator. The project is intended to promote e-commerce and establish the town as a tech-savvy area. Partnerships could include George Mason University, Virginia Small Business Development Center, and Office Evolution, an office space rental agency based in Herndon. Overall, the incubator would offer education and training for entrepreneurs and small business in an effort to boost business growth and overall independence.
HERNDON, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal

Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Washingtonian.com

There’s a “Secret” New Peter Chang Restaurant in Fairfax

Famed Chinese chef Peter Chang just opened a high-profile restaurant, Chang Chang, his first in the District. But there’s another new Chang venture in Fairfax flying under the radar with a semi-secretive name: Lu Wei Peter Zhang, which quietly opened in September (thanks to Tyler Cowen’s guide for tipping us off).
FAIRFAX, VA
ffxnow.com

Reno of the Month: Your guide to kitchen cabinet design

I was recently talking to an out-of-town friend who is considering a home remodel. Although her home was built in the early 1970s, her personal aesthetic leans contemporary and she was thinking of a modern makeover for her kitchen. We were discussing kitchen design and I off-handedly asked, “What style...
RESTON, VA

