WUSA
1st woman elected to serve as mayor of Fairfax City
FAIRFAX, Va. — Civic engagement strategist Catherine Read declared victory Tuesday night, making her the first woman to be elected as the mayor of Fairfax. Read's win comes after a contentious battle with Fairfax Councilmember Sang Yi. "Representation matters. People want to see their government reflect their community," said...
ffxnow.com
Two ways to experience Loudoun County luxury living
Whether you are ready to move-in now or would prefer to personalize a new home from the ground up, Brookfield Residential has two new home communities that offer the Loudoun County lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of. Waterford Manor in Leesburg offers high-end 3+ acre estate homes nestled in the...
ffxnow.com
New York gyro spot coming soon to Reston’s North Point Village Center
(Updated at 4:05 p.m.) A halal gyro and platters shop that calls New York home is coming soon to Reston’s North Point Village Center. Shah’s Halal Food plans to open a 1,200-square-foot location in the village center by early 2023, according to a company spokesperson. “The owner of...
arlnow.com
What the election results mean for Missing Middle and minority politics in deep blue Arlington
(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) Arlington’s Missing Middle housing proposal has aroused plenty of passion, but the strong opposition (and support) only registered a blip in last night’s election results. Democrat incumbent Matt de Ferranti easily won his re-election bid for the Arlington County Board, with 61% of the...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County voter turnout falls short of 2018 midterms, as House incumbents seal victory
(Updated, 3:35 p.m.) With most incumbents running away to victory, it appears that Fairfax County’s voter turnout for the general election this year will fall short of the 2018 midterms. About 53% of registered, active county voters took part in this year’s midterm elections, per Fairfax County election officials....
ffxnow.com
Town of Herndon will get a Silver Line Phase II ribbon-cutting too
Add another Silver Line Phase II ribbon-cutting to the list, with the Town of Herndon planning its own celebration on Wednesday (Nov. 16). On the extended rail line’s first full day of service, the town will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Herndon Metro station. The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the entrance of the station at 585-A Herndon Parkway.
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County election results and takeaways
Among the things Havana, Beijing and Montgomery County have in common? You know the results of a general election before a single vote is cast, at least since 2002. Once again, there were no bombshells or surprises - and no debates or media coverage of the general election campaigns in Montgomery County. Democratic incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich won in a blowout over Republican challenger Reardon "Sully" Sullivan, 71.40% to 28.04%. Every Democrat running for County Council won, as well.
ffxnow.com
County paves way for construction on MetroWest town center — now with pedestrian improvements
A path has been cleared for construction to begin soon on the long-awaited MetroWest town center, promising retail and pedestrian safety enhancements near the Vienna Metro station in Oakton. the planning commission in late October, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted last week to remove a limit on the...
Inside Nova
Department of Justice monitoring polling places in Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park
Polling places in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park are among those in 64 jurisdictions throughout the country that will be monitored today by the U.S. Department of Justice for compliance with federal voting rights laws. The Justice Department announced Tuesday that it will monitor compliance in 64 jurisdictions...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Katie Cristol says she will not seek reelection next year
Arlington County Board Chair Katie Cristol does not plan to run for reelection in 2023. Cristol confirmed her decision to ARLnow last night, after it was mentioned near the bottom of a Washington Post article about Tuesday’s election. She released the following statement about her decision. I plan to...
ffxnow.com
Apartment building at Dulles Station approved, giving development its final piece
The final piece of a massive mixed-used project near the Innovation Center Metro station is officially on track for approval. At a Fairfax County Planning Commission meeting on Nov. 2, the commission unanimously gave developer DSVO Dulles approval to complete the development of just under three acres of mostly undeveloped land at 2310 Dulles Station Blvd.
ffxnow.com
More than 200,000 Fairfax County residents have voted so far in the 2022 midterms
Updated at 3:50 p.m. — With polls open for another three hours, Fairfax County has hit 45% turnout for the midterm elections, including 28% today, as of 3:48 p.m. Earlier: With Election Day 2022 now underway, more than 200,000 Fairfax County residents have already voted. That includes approximately 130,000...
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
cbs19news
Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
theriver953.com
Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia
Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
ffxnow.com
Town of Herndon could partner with GMU on a new business incubator
The Town of Herndon is exploring the creation of a new business incubator. The project is intended to promote e-commerce and establish the town as a tech-savvy area. Partnerships could include George Mason University, Virginia Small Business Development Center, and Office Evolution, an office space rental agency based in Herndon. Overall, the incubator would offer education and training for entrepreneurs and small business in an effort to boost business growth and overall independence.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal
Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
Northern Virginia builder demolished homes, stole clients’ money
A Northern Virginia builder pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding his clients after he agreed to build them new homes, but instead simply demolished their existing homes and left them in the lurch.
Washingtonian.com
There’s a “Secret” New Peter Chang Restaurant in Fairfax
Famed Chinese chef Peter Chang just opened a high-profile restaurant, Chang Chang, his first in the District. But there’s another new Chang venture in Fairfax flying under the radar with a semi-secretive name: Lu Wei Peter Zhang, which quietly opened in September (thanks to Tyler Cowen’s guide for tipping us off).
ffxnow.com
Reno of the Month: Your guide to kitchen cabinet design
I was recently talking to an out-of-town friend who is considering a home remodel. Although her home was built in the early 1970s, her personal aesthetic leans contemporary and she was thinking of a modern makeover for her kitchen. We were discussing kitchen design and I off-handedly asked, “What style...
