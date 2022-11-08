ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Constitution Hill and Epatante among Fighting Fifth entries

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44s6Qb_0j37ULhH00

Dual winner Epatante and her hugely exciting stablemate Constitution Hill are among 12 entries for the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on November 26.

Constitution Hill is unbeaten under Rules, running away with all three novice hurdles he contested last season.

After landing the Grade One Tolworth at Sandown by 12 lengths, he was then a superb 22-length victor of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and has not been seen since.

Constitution Hill has been given the option of reappearing in the north east but is expected to make his comeback in the previous weekend’s Ascot Hurdle, leaving Epatante as trainer Nicky Henderson’s likely representative at Gosforth Park.

Epatante won the Fighting Fifth in 2020 and dead-heated last year with Hughie Morrison’s Not So Sleepy, who also holds an entry once more.

Paul Nicholls has put forward Knappers Hill, last seen taking the Grade Two Elite Hurdle at Wincanton by two and a half lengths from Sceau Royal.

The latter horse, a 17-race winning veteran, is entered for Alan King, while Tommy’s Oscar is on the list for Ann Hamilton after his winning seasonal debut over fences at Carlisle last month.

From Ireland there is Dermot McLoughlin’s Santa Rossa and Gordon Elliott’s Pied Piper, who was denied a Grade One win in Aintree’s Juvenile Hurdle last season but has hit his stride already this year – beating his Aintree nemesis, Knight Salute, at Cheltenham and then going on to land the WKD Hurdle at Down Royal.

Betfair’s Barry Orr said of the field: “From a sponsors point of view, it would be fantastic if Constitution Hill were to show up here, but early indications from his trainer suggest that last year’s dead-heater, and two time winner of the race, Epatante, will defend her crown and be the sole Seven Barrows representative.

“Knappers Hill would be a fascinating runner and his Champion Hurdle credentials would be very well tested by the mare.”

David Pipe’s Sizing Pottsie, Alex Hales’ For Pleasure, Tom Lacey’s Glory And Fortune and Iain Jardine’s Voix Du Reve complete the initial field.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Fantastic result for Henderson at Market Rasen

Fantastic Lady delighted her owners when landing the Listed Bud Booth Mares’ Chase at Market Rasen. The Nicky Henderson-trained seven-year-old was a 5-2 shot for the contest, with her run the first of the new season as she had not been seen since April. Her final outing of last...
newschain

Thomas has Stolen Silver on course for big Cheltenham engagement

Sam Thomas has a host of chances at Cheltenham this weekend, as his yard looks to continue winning ways after last week’s helicopter crash in Wales. Cheltenham Festival-winning owner Dai Walters and Welsh Grand National-winning trainer Thomas were among five people involved in the accident on November 1. The...
newschain

Honeysuckle primed for Hatton’s Grace Hurdle record bid

Sir Gerhard and State Man are possible rivals to Honeysuckle in the Bar One Racing Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse next month. The Henry de Bromhead-trained Honeysuckle will be bidding for an unprecedented fourth win in the Grade One showpiece on December 4, which would see her go one better than three-time winners Limestone Lad, Solerina and Apple’s Jade.
newschain

Nick Kent has Haydock in mind for promising Erne River

Erne River could kick his season off at Haydock next weekend in the Get Daily Rewards With Betfair Graduation Chase. The Nick Kent-trained seven-year-old was twice a winner last term, claiming back-to-back novice chases by considerable margins at Doncaster and Wetherby. He then went on to line up at Grade...
newschain

Meghan: I have ‘zero interest’ in reclaiming the ‘B-word’

The Duchess of Sussex has said she has “zero interest” in reclaiming the “B-word” as she avoided saying it out loud in full in a podcast devoted to exploring the term. Meghan, in her latest Archetypes episode called To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’?, discussed the origin of the word “bitch” and its “cousin ‘difficult'” and how the terms are often used to derogatively brand strong-minded women.
newschain

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson granted public Parole Board hearing

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson will face a public Parole Board hearing next year when he makes his latest bid for freedom. The Parole Board said it granted an application made by lawyers for Bronson – one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners – to request his latest case review is heard in public.
newschain

Discovery of 2,000-year-old statues in Italy ‘will rewrite history’

The discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient thermal spring will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilisation to the Roman Empire, Italian experts have said. The find in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, Tuscany, is one of the most significant...
newschain

Kim Kardashian urges fashion designers to suit all body shapes after award win

Kim Kardashian has been honoured by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and used the award to call for the industry to be inclusive of all body shapes. Kardashian was awarded the first ever Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion for her shapewear brand SKIMS. Founder and CEO...
newschain

Stallion heavyweights Dubawi and Frankel see stud fee rises

Dubawi will again be the highest-priced stallion in the world after Darley announced he will stand for an increased fee of £350,000 next year. The 20-year-old son of Dubai Millennium has been offered at a price of £250,000 since 2017, but his season has been an exceptional one and he is in line to be crowned champion sire in Britain and Ireland.
newschain

Downing Street calls latest Williamson allegations ‘serious’

Rishi Sunak still has confidence in under-fire minister Sir Gavin Williamson, even as Downing Street described as “serious” an allegation that he told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat”. The Prime Minister is under increasing pressure over his decision to bring his ally back...
newschain

American basketball star Brittney Griner moved to penal colony in Russia

Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in Russia, her legal team has said. A Russian court rejected an appeal against her nine-year sentence for drug possession last month. A statement from her legal team said: “Brittney was transferred from the detention centre in...
newschain

Bail for student arrested on suspicion of egging Charles and Camilla

Police have bailed a student who was arrested after the King and Queen Consort were pelted with eggs during a visit to York. North Yorkshire Police said the 23-year-old was interviewed after being arrested on suspicion of a public order offence at Micklegate Bar when the royal couple arrived to begin a series of engagements in the city on Wednesday.
newschain

Man detained after eggs thrown at King during York visit

A man has been detained by police for allegedly throwing eggs at the King and Queen Consort. Charles and Camilla were being welcomed to York by city leaders when a protester threw four eggs at them. All missed before the pair were ushered away. Charles continued shaking hands with a...
newschain

These are the best toys to buy kids for Christmas – for any budget

We’re well into November, meaning the more prepared among us have already started thinking about shopping for Christmas presents. If you have no idea what kids might like this year, you’re in luck, because the Toy Retailers Association has announced the DreamToys Top Toys for Christmas. This is...
newschain

Dozens of people rescued at sea allowed to leave ship in Italy after stand-off

Dozens of people who were rescued at sea have disembarked from a German humanitarian group’s ship in southern Italy, ending one migrant rescue saga as three others continued under Italy’s new hard-right government. Mission Lifeline posted videos on social media of the Rise Above docking in Reggio Calabria...
newschain

Russian military announces withdrawal from key city of Kherson

Russia’s military has announced it is withdrawing from Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson and nearby areas, in what would be another in a series of humiliating setbacks for Moscow’s forces in the eight-month-old war. Ukrainian authorities did not immediately confirm the move – and President Volodymyr Zelensky...
newschain

Biden hails Democrats’ ‘strong night’ but acknowledges concerns

US President Joe Biden has claimed vindication the day after the midterm elections, saying Democrats had “a strong night” and he planned to change nothing about his approach despite facing the likelihood of divided government in the nation’s capital. “I’m prepared to work with my Republican colleagues,”...
newschain

Emily Ratajkowski attacks ‘craziness’ directed at Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde

Emily Ratajkowski has suggested Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde have been “put in boxes” as if they are “monsters or witches”. The model and author voiced her support for the Hollywood stars as she explained how she has gained a sense of “deep forgiveness and empathy” towards other women in recent years.
newschain

Walker proud as he bids farewell to Dreamloper

Ed Walker paid tribute to his “absolute superstar” Dreamloper after the dual Group One-winning mare brought the curtain down on her racing career at the Breeders’ Cup on Saturday. Having made a successful start to her campaign in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket, the five-year-old went on...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy