sheltonherald.com

Here are the 2022 Norwalk-area midterm election results

Election results for Norwalk-area races are beginning to come in, and Norwalk voters have several key state district House races on their ballots this midterm election. Topics such as abortion, inflation and crime in the state were noted as important issues for voters as they headed to the polls. Here...
NORWALK, CT
ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Morrill County: Voters elect first female mayor in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT - For the first time in the city's history, Bridgeport will have a female leading its city government. Gail Beyer edged challenger John O. Erickson by 18 votes, 287-269, to become the city's new mayor. Beyer replaces Charlie Browne, who was defeated in the primary election in May. Randy...
MORRILL COUNTY, NE
Mid-Hudson News Network

Beephan declares victory in NYS Assembly race

EAST FISHKILL – Republican Anil “AJ” Beephan has declared victory in the race for the 105th Assembly District. Beephan ran against Democrat Jill Fieldstein for the seat previously held by Conservative Kieran Lawlor, who did not seek reelection. Beephan, a member of the East Fishkill Town Council...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
insidernj.com

Bergen County Democrats Sweep

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has prevailed in Bergen, along with the countywide Democratic slate.
NJ.com

N.J election results 2022: Bergen County

Voters in Bergen County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
nyacknewsandviews.com

Dubious Robo Calls and Attack Ads as Tight Rockland Races Twist to the Finish Line

This week in the Villages: Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the contentious battle for the 17th Congressional district leads an interesting slate of “toss-up” races to represent Rockland at almost every level of government. Plus, all your final election day updates and voting information, more local news, your weekly weather prediction, health updates, upcoming meetings and much more. Thanks for being here!
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arteta wins Orange County Sheriff’s race

CHESTER – Paul Arteta started in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in November 1992 and 30 years later, he was elected on Tuesday as the agency’s new sheriff. A Republican, he defeated Democrat Bernie Rivers. The new sheriff declared his own war on drugs and crime. “If...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Holiday Train Shows in Westchester

The magic of the holidays is right around the corner. One of our favorite ways to kick-off the season is by enjoying one of the many holiday train shows in Westchester. Tickets are on sale now for these experiences, which includes a chance to see the magic of these illuminated trains, along with dazzling lights and music.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
PARAMUS, NJ
WTNH

These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fairfield Mirror

Dear Brooke: Tips Learned Living At Fairfield

“Dear Brooke, what are some general tips you’ve learned while living at Fairfield?”. As I am slowly leaving behind my halfway point as a Fairfield college student, I’ve learned a lot in the past two and a half years. And while there are many things I wish someone told me when I was a freshman moving into my Regis bedroom, I am beyond grateful that I am at least aware of all of these things now.
FAIRFIELD, CT

