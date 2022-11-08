Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Here are the 2022 Norwalk-area midterm election results
Election results for Norwalk-area races are beginning to come in, and Norwalk voters have several key state district House races on their ballots this midterm election. Topics such as abortion, inflation and crime in the state were noted as important issues for voters as they headed to the polls. Here...
ctexaminer.com
Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut
While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
News Channel Nebraska
Morrill County: Voters elect first female mayor in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT - For the first time in the city's history, Bridgeport will have a female leading its city government. Gail Beyer edged challenger John O. Erickson by 18 votes, 287-269, to become the city's new mayor. Beyer replaces Charlie Browne, who was defeated in the primary election in May. Randy...
trumbulltimes.com
As Bob Stefanowski watched CT election results come in, two towns stuck out
TRUMBULL – As Bob Stefanowksi watched the vote tallies come in on election night, he kept a close eye on two Republican bellwether towns where Gov. Ned Lamont was outperforming expectations – a sign that his second bid for governor was slipping away from him. New Canaan, where...
sheltonherald.com
John Breunig (opinion): No secret to the cause of 'bloodbath' for Greenwich Republicans
I’m getting the sense it’s still news to people that Ned Lamont is from Greenwich. Stamford Advocate and Greenwich Time Editorial Page Editor John Breunig will be one of the panelists for a discussion on "How to Publish an Outstanding Op-Ed" from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Fairfield County Story Lab, 21 Charles St., Westport.
27east.com
Track Vote Results: New Suffolk County Election Results Website Launches [Link]
The Suffolk County Board of Elections has launched the new election results website it created with the help of New York State following the malware attack in September that have... more. After all was said and done, seniors Halsey Burton, Gavin Gilbride and Javi Tubatan all ... by Drew Budd.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Beephan declares victory in NYS Assembly race
EAST FISHKILL – Republican Anil “AJ” Beephan has declared victory in the race for the 105th Assembly District. Beephan ran against Democrat Jill Fieldstein for the seat previously held by Conservative Kieran Lawlor, who did not seek reelection. Beephan, a member of the East Fishkill Town Council...
insidernj.com
Bergen County Democrats Sweep
Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has prevailed in Bergen, along with the countywide Democratic slate.
N.J election results 2022: Bergen County
Voters in Bergen County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
nyacknewsandviews.com
Dubious Robo Calls and Attack Ads as Tight Rockland Races Twist to the Finish Line
This week in the Villages: Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the contentious battle for the 17th Congressional district leads an interesting slate of “toss-up” races to represent Rockland at almost every level of government. Plus, all your final election day updates and voting information, more local news, your weekly weather prediction, health updates, upcoming meetings and much more. Thanks for being here!
Mid-Hudson News Network
Arteta wins Orange County Sheriff’s race
CHESTER – Paul Arteta started in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in November 1992 and 30 years later, he was elected on Tuesday as the agency’s new sheriff. A Republican, he defeated Democrat Bernie Rivers. The new sheriff declared his own war on drugs and crime. “If...
westchesterfamily.com
Holiday Train Shows in Westchester
The magic of the holidays is right around the corner. One of our favorite ways to kick-off the season is by enjoying one of the many holiday train shows in Westchester. Tickets are on sale now for these experiences, which includes a chance to see the magic of these illuminated trains, along with dazzling lights and music.
New Jersey Globe
Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
First-Ever ‘Light the Lights Winter Festival’ Coming to Danbury Green
City Center Danbury has joined forces with the City of Danbury to create the first-ever "Light the Lights Winter Festival" on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The entire event takes place on the Danbury green which will be the home of a 40-foot holiday tree. "Light the Lights" is a free...
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
What to know about the 4 proposals on NYC ballots ahead of Election Day
As we enter the final hours before Election Day, New York City voters should be aware of four key proposals that will appear on the ballot.
AP declares Jahana Hayes victor in 5th District race
A contest carrying Republicans’ hopes of winning a U.S. House seat in Connecticut for the first time in over a decade remained undecided Wednesday.
Fairfield Mirror
Dear Brooke: Tips Learned Living At Fairfield
“Dear Brooke, what are some general tips you’ve learned while living at Fairfield?”. As I am slowly leaving behind my halfway point as a Fairfield college student, I’ve learned a lot in the past two and a half years. And while there are many things I wish someone told me when I was a freshman moving into my Regis bedroom, I am beyond grateful that I am at least aware of all of these things now.
BET
Republican in New York Governor’s Race Accused of Running Racist Campaign Ad
New York state’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Lee Zeldin, is being accused of airing a racist and misleading ad by misusing images of a mentally ill man who was killed by Brooklyn police officers four years ago. On April 4, 2018, officers from the NYPD’s 71st Precinct shot and killed...
