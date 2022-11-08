ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs Woman Sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

By Mandy Billings
 2 days ago
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 40-year-old Shanna Michelle Jacobsen, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced last week to 188 months in prison following her plea of guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.

Beginning in June 2020, and up to and including January 2022, Jacobsen purchased controlled substances, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana from a source of supply and sold these controlled substances to others in Nebraska and Iowa. Jacobsen knew that these controlled substances were being unlawfully imported from Mexico to the United States and that the scope of the conspiracy was extensive. She maintained her residence and a storage unit in Council Bluffs for the purpose of distributing these controlled substances.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force investigated the case.

