Read full article on original website
Related
French cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard admits to abusing 14-year-old girl 35 years ago
One of France’s highest-ranking prelates of the Catholic Church has admitted abusing a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago and announced his withdrawal from his religious duties. Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard issued a written statement on Monday after a report issued last year revealed a “massive phenomenon” of sexual abusers of children operating for decades within the French Catholic Church.
Woman arrested on suspicion of killing 12-year-old girl in Paris
PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - French authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 12-year-old girl whose body, covered in cuts and bruises, was found in a plastic trunk outside her home in Paris, in a case that has shocked the country.
‘Vatican Girl’: Why Did Emanuela Orlandi’s Family Live in Vatican City?
Emanuela Orlandi's proximity to the Catholic Church's seat of power is central to the mystery of Netflix's 'Vatican Girl.'
historynet.com
This French General Never Lost a Battle — So Naturally He Liberated Paris
France holds dear a handful of heroes from World War II, among them towering Gen. Charles de Gaulle, dashing aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (author of “The Little Prince”) and wily Resistance Colonel Henri Rol-Tanguy. But in the long memory of postwar generations the nation’s deepest affection lies with Gen. Philippe Leclerc de Hauteclocque.
Rare Book Gifted to Pope Francis by Emmanuel Macron May Be Nazi-Looted, Poland Says
A rare 1796 copy of Immanuel Kant’s Perpetual Peace: A Philosophical Sketch was gifted by French President Emmanuel Macron to Pope Francis in front of a private audience on Monday. Then, amid the fanfare, Poland’s foreign ministry said it was investigating whether the volume was looted while the country was occupied by the Nazis during World War II. After photographs of the book were posted online, viewers pointed out a stamp from a Polish reading society founded by university students in Lviv (Lwow in Polish), now part of present-day Ukraine. The stamp’s presence prompted further investigations by the Polish foreign ministry. “The...
Nearly 1,000 migrants stranded in Med as NGOs urge Italy, Malta to help
ROME, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Three charity boats carrying almost 1,000 rescued migrants on Wednesday urged Italian or Maltese authorities to welcome them into one of their ports, saying those onboard needed urgent assistance.
Ancient manuscripts reveal secrets of Ottoman rule at Mount Athos, Greece
Inside the libraries of the medieval Pantokrator Monastery on Mount Athos, Greece, researchers are for the first time tapping a virtually unknown treasure — thousands of Ottoman-era manuscripts.Oct. 21, 2022.
Italy's first female prime minister leads the most far-right government since the fascist era of Mussolini
Giorgia Meloni's government is set to be Italy's most right-wing since the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini ruled the country from 1922 to 1943.
Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off
CATANIA, Sicily (AP) — The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s two-week-old government is refusing safe port to four ships operating in the central Mediterranean that have rescued migrants at sea in distress, some as many as 16 days ago, and is allowing only those identified as vulnerable to disembark. On Sunday, Italy ordered the Humanity 1 to vacate the port of Catania after disembarking 144 rescued migrants, including with children, more than 100 unaccompanied minors and people with medical emergencies. But its captain refused to comply “until all survivors rescued from distress at sea have been disembarked,” said SOS Humanity, the German charity that operates the ship. The vessel remained moored at the port with 35 migrants on board.
German-flagged charity vessel refuses to leave Italian port
MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A German-flagged charity vessel refused to leave the Sicilian port of Catania on Sunday, after Italian authorities said not all the migrants it was carrying could disembark, the NGO responsible for the vessel said.
Comments / 0