Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Great Bend looks at incentives to build housing at Amber Meadows

With a pursuit to develop more housing, the Great Bend City Council received a lesson in Rural Housing Incentive Districts (RHID) at Monday’s work session. Mollea Wainscott with the Dodge City Ford County Development Corporation gave the council information on how the RHID could work for the Amber Meadows subdivision in Great Bend, just north of Veterans Memorial Park.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

🎙 Development continues in Hays Tallgrass addition

As multiple efforts to alleviate the extremely tight local housing market remain in various stages of development, home construction continues in the Tallgrass addition, northwest of 22nd and Wheatland in Hays. The project is set to soon cross a significant milestone as the first of four phases will quickly be...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

KDOT working to mitigate staff shortages ahead of snow and ice

Safe and clean highways are easy to take for granted, but someone is doing the work to keep them that way during the winter months. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is dealing with a shortage of those people heading into the snow and ice season. Tim Potter, Public Affairs Manager for KDOT's District 5, said the job will still be completed.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (11/9)

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Commission will meet for both the County and Fire District No. 1. The County agenda meeting begins at 9:00 a.m., with the Fire District meeting immediately following. COUNTYAPPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: -An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend seeking Trail of Light volunteers

Trolleys, window decorations, and maybe even a little snow in the near future. The Christmas season is ramping up around Great Bend, and now the city is seeking volunteers to work the Trail of Lights booth at Brit Spaugh Park. Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said it's a fun way to get involved.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Operation Green Light supports local veterans in Barton Co.

The Kansas Association of Counties, along with many Kansas Counties, are pleased to announce that county courthouses and other buildings, as well as offices, including KAC’s Topeka office, will be illuminated green beginning today, from November 7-13, 2022, as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of KAC’s national partner, the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Commission meeting agenda (11/9)

The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3wDyhLU. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (11/8)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/8) At 1:37 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 4001 Worden Street in Albert. At 7:52 a.m. a fire was reported at 20 SW 20 Road. Structure Fire. At 9:05 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 1400 Main Street. Battery. At 4:45...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

USD 428 Board hears from parents, staff in goal planning survey

In its attempt to continue doing what is best for Great Bend students and families, the USD 428 Board of Education commissioned the Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) to conduct a district-wide survey regarding past goals and future priorities. At Monday's special session, the board spent three hours discussing those results and goals with KASB Field Specialist Sue Givens.
adastraradio.com

Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Grandfather voices continued concern to Hoisington school board

An incident that occurred in September was again a topic for public comments at Monday's USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education meeting. Wayne Stout reported to the board in October that his granddaughter was the victim of a breach of privacy inside the Hoisington Middle School locker room. Monday he again expressed concerns about the enforcement of policy in the district.
HOISINGTON, KS
adastraradio.com

Kiwanis of Downtown Hutchinson Announces Chili and Soup Fest Winners

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Winners have been announced from the Annual Chili and Soup Festival hosted by Kiwanis of Downtown Hutchinson on Saturday. Hutchinson Fire Department took first place in the Chili division, with Salt City Brewery second and the Reno County Sheriff’s Office third. In the Soup division,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

