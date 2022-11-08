Read full article on original website
Great Bend adjusts sewer rate for ‘unique’ business in town
In 2015, Terry Esfeld with Great Bend Livestock Company addressed the Great Bend City Council to request that the sewer bill for the business he owns, located on Railroad Avenue, be reduced. Esfeld uses the business to house cattle for a few months of the year at which time they...
Great Bend looks at incentives to build housing at Amber Meadows
With a pursuit to develop more housing, the Great Bend City Council received a lesson in Rural Housing Incentive Districts (RHID) at Monday’s work session. Mollea Wainscott with the Dodge City Ford County Development Corporation gave the council information on how the RHID could work for the Amber Meadows subdivision in Great Bend, just north of Veterans Memorial Park.
🎙 Development continues in Hays Tallgrass addition
As multiple efforts to alleviate the extremely tight local housing market remain in various stages of development, home construction continues in the Tallgrass addition, northwest of 22nd and Wheatland in Hays. The project is set to soon cross a significant milestone as the first of four phases will quickly be...
Goal survey leads Great Bend school board to dream of better district
No one can see the future, but maybe they can shape it. That was the goal of Monday's special USD 428 Board of Education Meeting. Kansas Association of School Board Field Specialist Sue Givens and the board reviewed results from a recent survey issued by the district. The goal, Givens said, was to use that information to shape the district in the future.
KDOT working to mitigate staff shortages ahead of snow and ice
Safe and clean highways are easy to take for granted, but someone is doing the work to keep them that way during the winter months. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is dealing with a shortage of those people heading into the snow and ice season. Tim Potter, Public Affairs Manager for KDOT's District 5, said the job will still be completed.
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (11/9)
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Commission will meet for both the County and Fire District No. 1. The County agenda meeting begins at 9:00 a.m., with the Fire District meeting immediately following. COUNTYAPPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: -An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of...
Great Bend seeking Trail of Light volunteers
Trolleys, window decorations, and maybe even a little snow in the near future. The Christmas season is ramping up around Great Bend, and now the city is seeking volunteers to work the Trail of Lights booth at Brit Spaugh Park. Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said it's a fun way to get involved.
Operation Green Light supports local veterans in Barton Co.
The Kansas Association of Counties, along with many Kansas Counties, are pleased to announce that county courthouses and other buildings, as well as offices, including KAC’s Topeka office, will be illuminated green beginning today, from November 7-13, 2022, as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of KAC’s national partner, the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
One lane closed on West 17th, repairs to start Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On November 6th at 10:00 a.m, a water line break was reported in the 400 block of West 17th Ave. The break was on a ¾” copper service line, which was excavated and replaced. This road damage caused by the water line break has...
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (11/9)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3wDyhLU. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
Cop Shop (11/8)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/8) At 1:37 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 4001 Worden Street in Albert. At 7:52 a.m. a fire was reported at 20 SW 20 Road. Structure Fire. At 9:05 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 1400 Main Street. Battery. At 4:45...
Boil water advisory issued for the City of Alexander, Rush County
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Alexander public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled...
USD 428 Board hears from parents, staff in goal planning survey
In its attempt to continue doing what is best for Great Bend students and families, the USD 428 Board of Education commissioned the Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) to conduct a district-wide survey regarding past goals and future priorities. At Monday's special session, the board spent three hours discussing those results and goals with KASB Field Specialist Sue Givens.
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
Grandfather voices continued concern to Hoisington school board
An incident that occurred in September was again a topic for public comments at Monday's USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education meeting. Wayne Stout reported to the board in October that his granddaughter was the victim of a breach of privacy inside the Hoisington Middle School locker room. Monday he again expressed concerns about the enforcement of policy in the district.
Great Bend business offers Mindfulness Yoga to staff, young clients
A 6-year-old Great Bend boy wasn’t in control of his emotions and struggled with bursts of anger. After working with Teresa Faber, children’s case manager at The Center for Counseling & Consultation, the youngster has demonstrated dramatic improvement, she said. Much of this success is attributed to Mindfulness...
Local Election Results - 2022 General Election
Other - 16 Great Bend City Council 2nd Ward. Ellinwood City Council (3 positions)
Larned woman hospitalized after car strikes a deer
STAFFORD COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Jerold D. Lorence, 62, Minneapolis, Kan., was eastbound on U.S. 50 approximately two miles east of the U.S. 281 Junction.
Two arrested on Railroad Ave. in Great Bend for drug charges
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, just before 11 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in the 3900 block of Railroad Avenue, south of Great Bend. The vehicle was stopped for a traffic infraction. Deputies became suspicious of the occupants and received consent to search...
Kiwanis of Downtown Hutchinson Announces Chili and Soup Fest Winners
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Winners have been announced from the Annual Chili and Soup Festival hosted by Kiwanis of Downtown Hutchinson on Saturday. Hutchinson Fire Department took first place in the Chili division, with Salt City Brewery second and the Reno County Sheriff’s Office third. In the Soup division,...
