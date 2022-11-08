The Kansas Association of Counties, along with many Kansas Counties, are pleased to announce that county courthouses and other buildings, as well as offices, including KAC’s Topeka office, will be illuminated green beginning today, from November 7-13, 2022, as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of KAC’s national partner, the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO