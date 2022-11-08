Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Saugus Groom Killed Days Before Wedding In NH Motorcycle Crash: Report
A groom from Saugus has died and his fiancé is recovering after the two were victims of a motorcycle-involved crash in New Hampshire days before their wedding, WHDH reports. Jessie Edom and Jeff Zajac were on their way to put down their final deposit when they were hit by a 2010 Toyota Corolla on Route 107 in Seabrook, NH, on Saturday, Nov. 5, the outlet reports.
nbcboston.com
Passenger Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree, NH State Police Say
A passenger was killed after the vehicle they were traveling in went off the road and hit a tree Tuesday night in East Kingston, according to New Hampshire State Police. Emergency crews, including state police, East Kingston fire and East Kingston police responded around 10 p.m. Tuesday to a crash on Stumpfield Road near the corner of North Road, a news release from state troopers said. A 2009 Scion that was heading south went off the road on the northbound side and hit a tree, police said.
Deadly crash suspect, girlfriend now facing drug charges
The man believed to have caused a deadly crash in Taunton earlier this week is now facing a slew of drug charges.
NECN
Wrong-Way Driver Charged With DWI After Causing 4-Vehicle Crash in NH
A wrong-way driver caused a major 4-vehicle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Sunday night. State police said they received multiple reports shortly after 8:30 p.m. of a car driving the wrong way on the highway. Initial reports indicated that the vehicle entered the highway going the wrong way from the Circumreferential Highway and then continued traveling north in the southbound lane.
Salisbury man arrested in assault, carjacking at Burlington’s Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
Joshua Horvitz, 33, was arrested Tuesday in Hudson, New Hampshire. A 33-year-old Salisbury man will face multiple charges in connection with a Tuesday afternoon assault and carjacking at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington. Burlington police said Joshua Horvitz was arrested in Hudson, New Hampshire, and the department plans...
manchesterinklink.com
Man charged in connection with Nov. 1 alleged assault on Elm Street
MANCHESTER, NH – On November 9, 2022, Manchester Police arrested a city man in connection with an assault that took place earlier this month. Derek King, 25, of Manchester, who was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, and 1 count of attempted first-degree assault. On November 1, 2022,...
laconiadailysun.com
One person injured in Gilford plane crash Thursday evening
GILFORD — A seaplane crashed in the parking lot of the Gateway Spa on Thursday evening after striking the building on the way down, Gilford Fire Chief Stephen Carrier said. Reports from the scene are of a single male occupant approximately 70 years old, who was transported to Concord Hospital—Concord.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 3, 2022: Co-Workers Get Into Fight & Are Served Summonses For Assault & Battery
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Thursday, November 3, 2022:. Zoila Nemecioixcal (23, Lowell) and Melanie Morales Carrasquillo (29, Lawrence) were served summons for Assault & Battery. Police responded to report of a female employee slapping another female employee inside Sonny’s Mobil on the Run. Peace was resorted. Both sent home for the day. Summonses were issued to both involved parties. (7:53am)
thepulseofnh.com
Name Of Man Killed In Weekend Motorcycle Crash In Seabrook Released
The name of the Massachusetts man who was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Rockingham County has been released. Officials say Jeff Zajac of Saugus was riding on Route 107 in Seabrook Saturday when the motorcycle collided with a vehicle. Zajac was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived and his fiancee was seriously hurt. Police are still looking into the accident but don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors.
Haverhill Police Charge Boston Police Officer with Drugged Driving
A Boston police officer was charged by Haverhill Police Monday afternoon with driving while under the influence of drugs. An arrest log shows 55-year-old Christopher M. Long of York, Maine, was arrested just after 2 p.m. on Howard Street. In a press release, Boston police said Long is currently injured on duty and assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit.
WCAX
NH authorities search for armed fugitives
NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are searching for two fugitives they say could be armed and dangerous. Newport Police say Aaron Butler, 32, and Kearsten Simpson, 29, both of Newport, are wanted for suspected drug trafficking. They say officers conducted a search of a Newport home late last month following concerns for the welfare of five children. Inside the home, they found fentanyl, meth, and cocaine, along with several firearms.
manchesterinklink.com
Wrong-way driver on Everett Turnpike in Nashua causes multi-vehicle accident
NASHUA, NH – The F.E. Everett Turnpike was shut down Sunday for several hours after a wrong-way driver caused a multi-vehicle accident between exits 4 and 5. New Hampshire State Police began receiving calls just before 8:30 p.m on Nov. 6, 2022, for a wrong-way driver that got on the highway coming from Hudson. Troopers rushed toward the areas where the vehicle was reported including calls for a collision.
whdh.com
Police asking for help identifying suspect in ‘unprovoked assault’ at Park Street station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on a female at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Tuesday. The alleged assault occurred around 9 p.m. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to...
Man Caught In NH For Alleged Carjacking At Lahey Hospital In Burlington: Police
A Salisbury man wanted for stealing a car outside a hospital in Burlington was arrested in New Hampshire in the same day, authorities said. Joshua Horvitz was arrested in Hudson, NH, for allegedly stealing a car at the entrance of Lahey Hospital in Burlington, MA, on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne reports.
Salisbury man arrested after allegedly carjacking elder in Burlington hospital parking lot
A Salisbury man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly carjacking a person 65 or older in a Burlington hospital parking lot. Joshua Horvitz, 33, of Salisbury was arrested in Hudson, N.H. this afternoon after allegedly assaulting and carjacking an elder at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington several hours earlier.
WCVB
Milton, Massachusetts, man accused of crashing into State Police cruiser while OUI
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Milton, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges after he is accused of crashing into a Massachusetts State trooper while under the influence. State police said a 35-year-old Massachusetts State Trooper was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on Interstate 93 north in Randolph at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, when his 2017 Ford Explorer cruiser was struck from behind.
NECN
Assault, Carjacking Reported Near Entrance of Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass.
Police said they have made an arrest in connection with an assault and carjacking near the entrance of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. Burlington police said they responded to 41 Burlington Mall Road around 7:20 a.m. for a report of an assault and carjacking...
Police: Man lighting incendiary devices outside Boston hotel stuck officer with hypodermic needle
BOSTON — A man who was lighting incendiary devices outside of a hotel in Boston over the weekend hurled an uncapped hypodermic needle that stuck an officer during a tense struggle, authorities said. The 35-year-old suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, is expected to be summonsed to appear in...
Boston Police Officer arrested in Haverhill for operating under the influence
HAVERHILL, Mass. — A Boston Police Officer was arrested in Haverhill on Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs, according to officials. Christopher Long is currently injured on duty and is assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit. Commissioner Michael Cox stated “These allegations, if proven to...
WMUR.com
Small plane crashes in shopping center parking lot near Laconia Municipal Airport
GILFORD, N.H. — A small plane crashed around 4 p.m. Thursday near Laconia Municipal Airport. Witnesses said the plane hit a building before crashing in the parking lot of Patrick's Plaza, a shopping center at Weirs Road and Lake Shore Road in Gilford. Officials said the pilot was the...
