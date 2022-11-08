ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

Daily Voice

Saugus Groom Killed Days Before Wedding In NH Motorcycle Crash: Report

A groom from Saugus has died and his fiancé is recovering after the two were victims of a motorcycle-involved crash in New Hampshire days before their wedding, WHDH reports. Jessie Edom and Jeff Zajac were on their way to put down their final deposit when they were hit by a 2010 Toyota Corolla on Route 107 in Seabrook, NH, on Saturday, Nov. 5, the outlet reports.
SEABROOK, NH
nbcboston.com

Passenger Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree, NH State Police Say

A passenger was killed after the vehicle they were traveling in went off the road and hit a tree Tuesday night in East Kingston, according to New Hampshire State Police. Emergency crews, including state police, East Kingston fire and East Kingston police responded around 10 p.m. Tuesday to a crash on Stumpfield Road near the corner of North Road, a news release from state troopers said. A 2009 Scion that was heading south went off the road on the northbound side and hit a tree, police said.
EAST KINGSTON, NH
NECN

Wrong-Way Driver Charged With DWI After Causing 4-Vehicle Crash in NH

A wrong-way driver caused a major 4-vehicle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Sunday night. State police said they received multiple reports shortly after 8:30 p.m. of a car driving the wrong way on the highway. Initial reports indicated that the vehicle entered the highway going the wrong way from the Circumreferential Highway and then continued traveling north in the southbound lane.
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Man charged in connection with Nov. 1 alleged assault on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, NH – On November 9, 2022, Manchester Police arrested a city man in connection with an assault that took place earlier this month. Derek King, 25, of Manchester, who was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, and 1 count of attempted first-degree assault. On November 1, 2022,...
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

One person injured in Gilford plane crash Thursday evening

GILFORD — A seaplane crashed in the parking lot of the Gateway Spa on Thursday evening after striking the building on the way down, Gilford Fire Chief Stephen Carrier said. Reports from the scene are of a single male occupant approximately 70 years old, who was transported to Concord Hospital—Concord.
GILFORD, NH
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 3, 2022: Co-Workers Get Into Fight & Are Served Summonses For Assault & Battery

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Thursday, November 3, 2022:. Zoila Nemecioixcal (23, Lowell) and Melanie Morales Carrasquillo (29, Lawrence) were served summons for Assault & Battery. Police responded to report of a female employee slapping another female employee inside Sonny’s Mobil on the Run. Peace was resorted. Both sent home for the day. Summonses were issued to both involved parties. (7:53am)
WILMINGTON, MA
thepulseofnh.com

WHAV

Haverhill Police Charge Boston Police Officer with Drugged Driving

A Boston police officer was charged by Haverhill Police Monday afternoon with driving while under the influence of drugs. An arrest log shows 55-year-old Christopher M. Long of York, Maine, was arrested just after 2 p.m. on Howard Street. In a press release, Boston police said Long is currently injured on duty and assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit.
HAVERHILL, MA
WCAX

NH authorities search for armed fugitives

NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are searching for two fugitives they say could be armed and dangerous. Newport Police say Aaron Butler, 32, and Kearsten Simpson, 29, both of Newport, are wanted for suspected drug trafficking. They say officers conducted a search of a Newport home late last month following concerns for the welfare of five children. Inside the home, they found fentanyl, meth, and cocaine, along with several firearms.
NEWPORT, NH
manchesterinklink.com

WCVB

Milton, Massachusetts, man accused of crashing into State Police cruiser while OUI

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Milton, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges after he is accused of crashing into a Massachusetts State trooper while under the influence. State police said a 35-year-old Massachusetts State Trooper was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on Interstate 93 north in Randolph at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, when his 2017 Ford Explorer cruiser was struck from behind.
MILTON, MA

