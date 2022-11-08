Read full article on original website
Keith Warren Tipsword, 27
United States Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Keith Warren Tipsword, 27, of Moccasin died on Sunday, December 7, 1941 in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Moccasin Cemetery near Beecher City with full military honors.
Volunteers Being Sought For Funeral Of US Navy Machinist’s Mate First Class Keith Tipsword
Volunteers from Altamont, Beecher City and Moccasin Illinois area are needed to set up 700 plus US 3×5 foot flags on Sunday November 13th in Altamont, Illinois for the funeral of US Navy Machinist’s Mate First Class Keith W. Tipsword, WWII KIA onboard the USS WEST VIRGINIA during the attack on Pearl Harbor, HI.
Noon Rotarians Work To Help Those In Need At November 9th Meeting
Members of Effingham Noon Rotary Club spent time at their noon meeting on November 9 working to help those in need. Rotarians have been collecting personal hygiene items to be placed in bags to aid those who without goods or the funds to purchase them. The beneficiary is the Safe Passage program being supported by the Effingham City Police Department. Police Chief Jason McFarland has explained that when someone comes to the police and is in need of treatment for drug use or other issues, they often have no resources. Safe Passage allows emergency services agencies to transport the individuals for treatment. The packets contain the resources those individuals need.
More than 80 years after his death at Pearl Harbor the remains of an Effingham man are coming home
More than 80 years after his death in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Effingham County native Keith Tipsword is coming home. Tipsword was a 27-year-old Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class aboard the USS West Virginia. during the attack on Pearl Harbor. 106 crewmen aboard the West Virginia were killed, including Tipsword.
Local Election Results (Updated 10:30pm 11/8)
Editor's Note: These results are not official - vote tallies will be certified two weeks after Election Day. Some information may change. Republicans swept county-wide office races. Jessica Barker bested Democrat Iris Virden by a three-to-one margin in the only contested race - for County Clerk. Michelle Hagy secured the Treasurer's Office, Ronnie Stevens won Sheriff, and Cindi Lotz will be Supervisor of Assessments.
United States Air Force Band Coming To Effingham
United States Air Force Band “Roots in Blue” will be performing a concert celebrating Veterans Day on Thursday, November 10. The concert will be at the Effingham Performance Center, 1325 Outer Belt West. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6:00 p.m. Music...
Altamont Senior Mason Robinson Signs To Play Baseball at Kaskaskia
(Pictured above is Mason Robinson with his baseball teammates) On Wednesday evening with family, friends, teammates and coaches in attendance Altamont senior Mason Robinson signed his letter of intent to baseball at Kaskaskia. Mason plans on completing general education classes at Kaskaskia. Mason said he chose Kaskaskia because of “the...
FISH & Catholic Charities Christmas Store Family Registration
The FISH & Catholic Charities Christmas Store – Effingham County will be providing services for Effingham County families struggling with financial hardship. Family registration will only be available ONLINE until Nov 23. Parents will be required to complete an interest inventory on each child. Christmas Packages will be assembled...
Lake Land College Student Nominated For Statewide Award
Lake Land College nominated sophomore Jordan “Jordi” Oliver, Buncombe, for the 2022 Illinois Community College Student Laureate Award from the Lincoln Academy of Illinois. Oliver serves as a full-time Agriculture Transfer major with hopes of transferring onto the University of Illinois to obtain a dual major in Agricultural Communications and Animal Science. Upon graduation, her goal is to be commissioned into the United States Air Force.
Lake Land College Announces New Student Marketing Council Members
Lake Land College selected 13 students from several applicants to participate in The Vibe for the 2022-23 academic year based on their passion for the college and demonstrated communication and interpersonal skills. Lake Land College developed this student marketing council called The Vibe to include a student voice in the...
Decatur Fire crews respond to house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews respond to house fire near S Illinois and E Cleveland street, Thursday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Neil Elder, crews arrived on the scene around noon and found fire coming from the front side of the residence. Officials say no one was reported inside the...
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash
Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 35 year old Natashia L. Shamhart of Newton for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Natashia was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Demetrius A. Woods of Charleston for an Effingham...
This Illinois Cemetery is Said to Be Among the Most Haunted in The World
It's said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the world, and it's located in Illinois. Located in Decatur, Illinois is a cemetery that's said to be extremely haunted. This cemetery began officially in the mid-1800s, but burials are believed to have started in this area as far back as the early 1800s. Many places have dubbed this cemetery, the "most haunted in the world" due to the number of paranormal legends from this cemetery. From the "devil's chair" to a weeping woman, we'll cover a couple of the most popular legends from Greenwood Cemetery.
Lake Shelbyville Recreational Area Temporarily Closing For Deer Hunt
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Wolf Creek State Park will hold the 32nd Annual Lake Shelbyville Deer Hunt for People with Disabilities during the first firearm deer season on November 18-20, 2022. The hunt will be conducted in portions of recreation areas at Lake Shelbyville that are closed...
Vandalia Fire Department at early morning fire
The Vandalia Fire Department was on the scene of an early morning fire in Bluff City. We hope to have more information on the fire later today.
State Police release new details about deadly crash
Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
1 dead after semi hits 2 pedestrians in Crawford Co.
*Editors Note: This story has been corrected to state 1 person has died and a second person has been seriously injured as a result of this incident. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian has been killed, and another injured after an incident involving a semi-truck on route […]
Sigel Boil Order Lifted
The Sigel Water Department has announced that the boil order for the city of Sigel has been lifted. The Sigel Water Department thanks you for your cooperation.
Mattoon Police Arrest Individual In Connection With Shooting Incident
Mattoon Police arrested Zeth M. Oliver, age 36 of Mattoon, for Aggravated Discharged of Firearm, Reckless Discharge of Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon. The arrest occurred on November 4th at 9:47pm in the 2800 block of Pine Ave. On October 28th Mattoon Police Officers responded to Sarah...
