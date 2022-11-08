Members of Effingham Noon Rotary Club spent time at their noon meeting on November 9 working to help those in need. Rotarians have been collecting personal hygiene items to be placed in bags to aid those who without goods or the funds to purchase them. The beneficiary is the Safe Passage program being supported by the Effingham City Police Department. Police Chief Jason McFarland has explained that when someone comes to the police and is in need of treatment for drug use or other issues, they often have no resources. Safe Passage allows emergency services agencies to transport the individuals for treatment. The packets contain the resources those individuals need.

