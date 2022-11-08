Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Fargo woman identified in crash near Milbank
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old woman has been identified in a fatal crash near Milbank on Monday. Joephine Jacobawi was travelling east on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed over the center line into the westbound line, colliding with a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup. Jacobawi, who was...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal crash reported west of Milbank
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One woman died, and two men were injured Monday in a two-car crash west of Milbank. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 around 10 a.m. when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup. Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lane.
hubcityradio.com
One woman dead folloing two vehicle crash west of Milbank
MILBANK, S.D.(Press Release) – One woman died Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash west of Milbank. Names of the three people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it...
gowatertown.net
Woman killed in head-on crash west of Milbank
MILBANK, S.D.-A woman was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 12, ten miles west of Milbank. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a van driven by a 28 year-old woman was eastbound when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup truck. The driver...
KELOLAND TV
Car crashes into lake in Hamlin County
THOMAS, S.D. (KELO) — One person suffered minor injuries after a crash in Hamlin County Monday morning. The sheriff’s office says it happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 22 east of Thomas. A car was eastbound when the sun got into the driver’s eyes. It went into...
dakotanewsnow.com
Calves stolen in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, multiple calves were stolen from a pasture in Brookings county. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says the crime took place sometime between Oct. 27 and Nov. 5 on 473rd Ave near 198th St. An unknown suspect removed nine black calves with blue or pink ear tags, worth a combined approx. $10,000. The calves were not branded. This incident remains under investigation by the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.
kvrr.com
Camper Ends Up On Its Roof On I-29 In S.D. On A Very Windy Sunday
ROBERTS CO., S.D. (KVRR) — The nasty wind was likely a culprit in this crash on I-29 in South Dakota. Roberts County Sheriff’s Office posting this photo to Facebook of a camper on its roof. The crash happening Sunday afternoon on northbound I-29 near mile marker 229, blocking...
brookingsradio.com
13 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota, including 1 in Brookings County
Thirteen COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is now 3078. One of the deaths was reported in Brookings County. There have been 871 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have dropped by 15 to 76. There have been 265,890 total cases.
South Dakota man killed in West Virginia crash
A man from South Dakota has died after a single-vehicle crash in Nicholas County.
willmarradio.com
Appleton man who was injured in crash last month dies of injuries
(Fairfax MN-) An Appleton man who was seriously injured in an SUV-semi crash in Renville County last month has died of his injuries. 70-year-old Harry McCroy suffered life threatening injuries when his SUV and the semi collided at the intersection of Highways 4 and 19 in Fairfax October 18th. McCroy was southbound on 4 and the semi was westbound on 19. McCroy was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities, where he passed away on Friday.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls man faces list of charges after stop near Estelline
ESTELLINE, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man was pulled over early Sunday morning near Estelline after a Hamlin County Sheriff’s Deputy caught him driving over 100pmh in a 65mph zone. A DUI investigation was initiated after it appeared the driver was intoxicated. The department says the 33-year-old was arrested for Felony DUI, Driving While License is Suspended, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, Speeding, and Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle.
gowatertown.net
Wintry mix of weather expected across South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–A wintry day across parts of the Dakotas today as a storm system moves northeasterly through the region. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Vipond…. Snow accumulations in the Watertown area will be very minimal, but in north central South Dakota, it’s a different...
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm Watch posted for central, northeast South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The first snowstorm of the system will move into our region later this week. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says precipitation will start out as rain in the Watertown area tomorrow night…. That’s also when winds kick in, creating travel issues…. Parkin says areas...
gowatertown.net
Judge Robert Spears wins close race but faces mandatory retirement age
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A contested judicial race in northeast South Dakota was decided by voters Tuesday. In the Watertown-based Third Circuit, 68-year-old incumbent Robert Spears defeated Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore in a very close race. The election saw Spears come out ahead with 15,536 votes, compared to 14,799...
moodycountyenterprise.com
Still in “pretty good shape”
Rain has been minimal this year in South Dakota and Moody County. River levels, as a result, are low. That particular fact is obvious to anyone who even looks at the Big Sioux River right now. Water levels appear so low, in fact, that they’ve become a primary talking point...
KELOLAND TV
‘Not sustainable’: The state of 2022 hospital finances
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Last month Sanford Health’s CEO sent a letter to employees, announcing layoffs at the organization, largely in leadership and non-clinical roles. Similar staffing changes are also happening at Avera Health Systems, but it’s not just a south Dakota problem. Hospitals and Health systems...
Sayler among four to sign with SDSU Men’s Basketball
The South Dakota State men's basketball team has received completed paperwork from four student-athletes that are expected to join the Jackrabbit program ahead of the 2023 fall semester. Slated to don Yellow and Blue as freshmen next season are Joe Sayler (White River, S.D.), Gabriel "Bubz" Alvarez (Houston, Texas), William Whorton (Milwaukee, Wis.) and Conner Kraft (Fargo, N.D.).
dakotanewsnow.com
#21 Creighton rallies in second half to win at #23 South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On opening night of the NCAA Division One women’s college basketball season, the only battle between ranked teams in was at Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota. And the battle lived up to the billing with #21 Creighton rallying past #23 South Dakota...
