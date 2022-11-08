(Fairfax MN-) An Appleton man who was seriously injured in an SUV-semi crash in Renville County last month has died of his injuries. 70-year-old Harry McCroy suffered life threatening injuries when his SUV and the semi collided at the intersection of Highways 4 and 19 in Fairfax October 18th. McCroy was southbound on 4 and the semi was westbound on 19. McCroy was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities, where he passed away on Friday.

APPLETON, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO