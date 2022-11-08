ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Pender County Schools to host Feast of Hope for people in need

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools is supporting the annual Feast of Hope to provide Thanksgiving meals to people in need on Thanksgiving Day. Over the last two years, Feast of Hope has provided more than 1,500 meals in the Pender County and Wilmington areas, which includes a hot Thanksgiving plate dinner, dessert, care package and a message of hope.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: “Hops and Harvest” and “Taste of Wrightsville Beach”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Heading into the holidays, I typically start to really trim back on what I eat and drink. That’s because I want to enjoy all the fruits (highly-caloric side dishes) that Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts have to offer. So instead of imbibing on a robust barleywine, I’ll stick with a light lager...or replace a delicious plate of beef stroganoff with a salad.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WECT

Theatre For All Holiday Show to be staged on Dec. 1-2

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Theatre For All Holiday Show is set to take place on December 1-2 at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington. Theatre For all is a Wilmington-based theatre company for actors with disabilities. This year’s show “Past and Presents” centers around four friends who share the gift of their most important moments.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leftover trees being given away Wednesday at Legion Stadium

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you didn’t make it out to the Saturday tree giveaway at Legion Stadium, you have another chance on Wednesday. The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will be distributing 250 free trees from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium pool of what remains from the 1,400 trees available this past weekend.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Applications being accepted for Onslow Christmas Cheer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re in need of some extra help this holiday season, Onslow Christmas season, Onslow Christmas cheer is back and accepting applications. The program has been around for over 50 years and provides gifts, food, and other resources to families in need. The organization has received about 250 applications so far […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
The State Port Pilot

'Indigo 7' warns about Southport high-density impacts

A group of Southport residents who unofficially call themselves the “Indigo 7” publicly released their findings during a public meeting held last Thursday regarding a project that could permanently change the face – and size – of Southport. “Voice of the Citizens,” an event held Nov....
SOUTHPORT, NC
newbernnow.com

Walmart ReGrand Opening Celebration in Jacksonville, NC — Nov. 11

Jacksonville, North Carolina residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter #1298 at 2025 North Marine Boulevard. as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The remodel is part of a rollout of interactive store designs and includes several department transformations and the expansion of innovations, which will help customers save time and enhance their shopping experience.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
LELAND, NC
bladenonline.com

ELizabethtown Christian Academy After School Teacher

● Preferred Childcare but will train the right candidates. ECA After School Teachers must be passionate about teaching children, engaging with children, and. helping them progress. Group childcare and/or classroom management experience is strongly preferred. Responsibilities of the job include:. ● Responsible for the safety of students; supervises all activities...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Open letter on behalf of Bladen County Association of Educators

Greetings Mr. Jerome Purdie, On behalf of Bladen County Association of Educators, we are happy to inform you that we support your candidacy for the 2022 seat for Bladen County Board of Education. After reviewing your interview for endorsement, we are confident that you will support the students and staff...
WECT

Flu vaccine trial using mRNA technology accepting patients in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vaccine trial is taking place in Wilmington as researchers hope to better tackle flu season using mRNA technology. “mRNA has been tested for many years, for at least over a decade,” said Dr. Evan Lucas, a pharmacist for Trial Management Associates. “The initial COVID vaccines were a good platform to be able to say this does work and this could be a new tool in being able to help prevent influenza illness.”
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy