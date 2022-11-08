Read full article on original website
Pender County Schools to host Feast of Hope for people in need
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools is supporting the annual Feast of Hope to provide Thanksgiving meals to people in need on Thanksgiving Day. Over the last two years, Feast of Hope has provided more than 1,500 meals in the Pender County and Wilmington areas, which includes a hot Thanksgiving plate dinner, dessert, care package and a message of hope.
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Non-profit that helps rebuild homes in need of larger one of its own
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On any given day you’ll find volunteers with the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry working on homes in seven counties in need of emergency repairs. The idea started in 1996. “It was founded after Hurricane’s Bertha and Fran by a group of Methodists and it was...
Friends of the Battleship North Carolina launch Wreaths of Honor, will display purchased wreaths on battleship
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Friends of the Battleship North Carolina have announced the start of their first Wreaths of Honor program, which will run until Nov. 21. Per the announcement, the program allows the community to honor veterans and active-duty service members during the upcoming holiday season. The organization...
Cape Fear Foodie: “Hops and Harvest” and “Taste of Wrightsville Beach”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Heading into the holidays, I typically start to really trim back on what I eat and drink. That’s because I want to enjoy all the fruits (highly-caloric side dishes) that Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts have to offer. So instead of imbibing on a robust barleywine, I’ll stick with a light lager...or replace a delicious plate of beef stroganoff with a salad.
Theatre For All Holiday Show to be staged on Dec. 1-2
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Theatre For All Holiday Show is set to take place on December 1-2 at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington. Theatre For all is a Wilmington-based theatre company for actors with disabilities. This year’s show “Past and Presents” centers around four friends who share the gift of their most important moments.
Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity sees significant spike in applicants for homeownership program
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —An area non-profit has seen a spike in applicants seeking homes through its program. Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity said in October it received 90 requests to be considered for its homeownership program. It normally receives around 40 requests a month. Homeowner Services Manager...
Two local veterans honored in new display at Wilmington VA Health Care Center
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A medal of honor recipient display can now be seen at the Wilmington Veterans Affairs Health Care Center. The display is dedicated to Edwin Anderson and Eugene Ashley, who were both born in Wilmington and received the Medal of Honor. You can also see memorabilia from...
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs markers, easel pads and handwriting paper for students
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If Penelope Trammell’s wishes come true, her second-grade students will tap into a new class of creativity. “My students may be little but their ideas are huge,” Trammell said when asked about her students. Trammell, who teaches at Wilmington Preparatory Academy, is hoping to...
Leftover trees being given away Wednesday at Legion Stadium
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you didn’t make it out to the Saturday tree giveaway at Legion Stadium, you have another chance on Wednesday. The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will be distributing 250 free trees from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium pool of what remains from the 1,400 trees available this past weekend.
Applications being accepted for Onslow Christmas Cheer
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re in need of some extra help this holiday season, Onslow Christmas season, Onslow Christmas cheer is back and accepting applications. The program has been around for over 50 years and provides gifts, food, and other resources to families in need. The organization has received about 250 applications so far […]
Wilmington disabled veteran asking for community’s help after adapted bike stolen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Veteran’s Day is just days away and one disabled veteran is calling on the community to help him find his bike. Riding his bike is one of Kevin Hebert’s favorite pastimes and it’s something he worked very hard to be able to do.
'Indigo 7' warns about Southport high-density impacts
A group of Southport residents who unofficially call themselves the “Indigo 7” publicly released their findings during a public meeting held last Thursday regarding a project that could permanently change the face – and size – of Southport. “Voice of the Citizens,” an event held Nov....
UPDATE: Wilmington disabled veteran’s stolen adapted bike returned
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We have a happy update to a story of a Wilmington disabled veteran who had his adapted bike stolen. Kevin Hebert’s bike was stolen last Saturday, but it has been returned by police. Riding his bike is one of Hebert’s favorite pastimes and it’s...
Walmart ReGrand Opening Celebration in Jacksonville, NC — Nov. 11
Jacksonville, North Carolina residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter #1298 at 2025 North Marine Boulevard. as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The remodel is part of a rollout of interactive store designs and includes several department transformations and the expansion of innovations, which will help customers save time and enhance their shopping experience.
New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
ELizabethtown Christian Academy After School Teacher
● Preferred Childcare but will train the right candidates. ECA After School Teachers must be passionate about teaching children, engaging with children, and. helping them progress. Group childcare and/or classroom management experience is strongly preferred. Responsibilities of the job include:. ● Responsible for the safety of students; supervises all activities...
Parents concerned after principal sends email about recent missing persons cases involving students
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some parents in New Hanover County are concerned for their child’s safety at school after a principal’s email highlighted recent missing teenagers. New Hanover High School Principal Philip Sutton sent an email to families Tuesday night addressing recent missing person cases involving young people.
Open letter on behalf of Bladen County Association of Educators
Greetings Mr. Jerome Purdie, On behalf of Bladen County Association of Educators, we are happy to inform you that we support your candidacy for the 2022 seat for Bladen County Board of Education. After reviewing your interview for endorsement, we are confident that you will support the students and staff...
Multiple agencies take part in Bladen County wilderness search exercises
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Finding a missing person is always a challenge. But finding a missing person in heavy vegetation can be even more difficult. Around 70 people from across North Carolina gathered in Bladen County last weekend to work on their search and rescue skills in wilderness scenarios.
Flu vaccine trial using mRNA technology accepting patients in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vaccine trial is taking place in Wilmington as researchers hope to better tackle flu season using mRNA technology. “mRNA has been tested for many years, for at least over a decade,” said Dr. Evan Lucas, a pharmacist for Trial Management Associates. “The initial COVID vaccines were a good platform to be able to say this does work and this could be a new tool in being able to help prevent influenza illness.”
