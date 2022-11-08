Read full article on original website
An Unexpected Treasure Is Under the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Drain CoverColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
8-year-old boy becomes the youngest person to reach the top of El CapitanMargaret MinnicksColorado Springs, CO
Four Unique and Possibly Quirky Places of Interest in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
How Rate Hikes are Impacting Colorado Springs Real EstateJoe BoylanColorado Springs, CO
UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado SpringsMatt WhittakerColorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs veteran group welcomes all vets
Citizen Soldier Connection: Christmas Wish program. Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 …. The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch continued to tighten, with the congresswoman trailing by a razor-thin margin as of Wednesday night. Rogelio Mares reports.
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
Peak Lighting is not just lighting but also a boutique!
(SPONSORED) — Peak Lighting has more than just lights; but is also a boutique! The dedicated professionals at Peak Lighting see lighting as more than just a need. They can help you choose lighting solutions that work for your home and lifestyle. Krista Witiak went to Peak Lighting in Colorado Springs to share how the lighting shop can be your one-stop shop this holiday season!
Upcoming events at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Community Cultural Collective is bringing the 100-year-old Colorado Springs City Auditorium to life and hosting inspired events inside the building before the renovation, slated for 2023. Lauren Martinez and Mitch Jones from the Cultural Collective came into the studio to chat about the events you can attend this month!
Where to find Veterans Day deals in Southern Colorado
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Veterans day is Friday, Nov. 11, and businesses around Southern Colorado are offering discounts and freebies as a gesture of appreciation for those who have served or are serving our country. Food and Beverage Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering military veterans one free pulled pork sandwich for in-store carryout, through the Dickey’s […]
Veteran group welcomes all vets to weekly lunch
One group of veterans gets together every week in Colorado Springs and welcomes all vets in the community to join them.
Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An expected threefold increase in the the number of people living downtown over the next two years has a downtown leader asking for safety improvements in the area. Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Development Authority, told the City Council this week that nearly 2,100 apartment units will The post Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs Planning Commission approves Sunset Amphitheater project, next stop city council
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A proposed outdoor amphitheater for north Colorado Springs is one step closer to being built. Wednesday evening, the Colorado Springs City Planning Commission approved the Sunset Amphitheater in a 6-3 vote. However, it's subject to certain conditions. Now, the project will advance to the City Council for final approval. The The post Colorado Springs Planning Commission approves Sunset Amphitheater project, next stop city council appeared first on KRDO.
RSV hospitalizations rising
Children's Hospital is expanding its care plan as numbers rise. Kim Posey reports.
This Colorado Springs Cemetery is Famous for Creepy Occurrences
Going for a stroll through any cemetery can be spooky enough, but Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs is especially eerie - even for most individuals who work there. That's because the historic burial grounds in El Paso County are believed to be haunted. Evergreen Cemetery has even been featured on an episode of Biography Channel's "My Ghost Story," during which several people described out-of-the-ordinary experiences that took place at the creepy Colorado location.
Colorado Springs voters reject recreational marijuana; Palmer Lake, Cripple Creek also vote on pot
Voters rejected recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, allowed them in Palmer Lake and it was too close to call in Cripple Creek, in early returns Tuesday night. In Colorado Springs it was a victory for recreational marijuana opponents with 57% of city voters opposing a measure that would have allowed existing medical marijuana shops to transition to selling recreational cannabis if they choose.
Video of Snowy Concert at 'Red Rocks' Near Denver Is Just Magical
People at that show got the experience of a lifetime.
Veterans Day closures around Southern Colorado
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — While many will be celebrating the nation’s former service members this Veterans Day, some places in Colorado will be closed in observance. Read below for a list of what will be closed on Veterans Day by county in Southern Colorado: El Paso County closures: El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices […]
Jiffy Lube thanks all veterans with a special offer
(SPONSORED) — Jiffy Lube in Colorado Springs is grateful to all military members who have served and continue to serve. On Friday, November 11th, all veterans and active-duty service with a military I.D. will receive a FREE Conventional Oil Change. Regional Manager of Jiffy Lube, Chris McDonald, chatted with Nova about their Veterans Day offer plus preparing your vehicle for winter!
Colorado Springs Utilities CEO to step down at end of 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The current CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities is set to step down at the end of the year. Monday morning, KRDO confirmed that Aram Benyamin has accepted another job out of Colorado Springs and is resigning from his position with Colorado Springs Utilities. He is set to stay with the The post Colorado Springs Utilities CEO to step down at end of 2022 appeared first on KRDO.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
WATCH: Recreational marijuana fails in Colorado Springs
Firefighters and hikers contained a small fire near the Manitou Incline. AMBER Alert 11/9/22. Call 911 if seen.
El Paso Teller County 9-1-1 Authority talks AED awareness and registration
(SPONSORED) — El Paso-Teller 9-1-1 Authority is promoting AED awareness and registration so that AED locations are known to their 9-1-1 call takers and nearby bystanders during a cardiac emergency. Communications and Media Advisor Jianna West joined Nova to share how to register your AED and talk about the PulsePoint AED app.
Colorado Springs rate increases approved
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs City Council approved Colorado Springs Utilities’ (CSU) proposed 2023 budget and rate increases for water and wastewater on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. CSU’s 2023 budget is $1.6 billion which is 26.3% higher than the 2022 budget of $1.2 billion. CSU said the increase is primarily the result of higher […]
