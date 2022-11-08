Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Update: Coroner identifies person killed in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We now know the name of the person killed in a crash in Martin County. Chris Todd tells WYMT the victim is Wanda Davis, 58, of Inez. She was pronounced dead just before 9:45 a.m. We are still working to learn the names and...
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Child rescued from Putnam fire dies from injuries; mother hospitalized
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:57 a.m. 11/10/22. A 3-year-old boy who was rescued along with his mother from a house fire in Putnam County has died, the sheriff said. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton confirmed Thursday that the child who was rescued from the house fire in...
lootpress.com
One person dead after hit and run
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, November 09, 2022, at approximately 2:19 pm, Sr/Tpr. R. A. Evick II and TFC. C. A. Lewis, assisted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, responded to a pedestrian struck by vehicle on Big Harts Road in Harts, WV. The vehicle fled...
Toddler killed, mother injured in West Virginia fire
UPDATE (5:43 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says a woman injured in a house fire this morning is on a ventilator and fighting for her life. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. UPDATE (11:57 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): The three-year-old child injured in a […]
wymt.com
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
thebigsandynews.com
Martin County man crashes vehicle after eluding police
BLACKLOG — A Hardy man was arrested in Martin County Tuesday, Nov. 1, after attempting to elude law enforcement. Gary Jude, 30, is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading in a motor vehicle, second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of opiates.
WSAZ
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Wednesday afternoon in Harts, including the victim’s name. Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, West Virginia, died from her injuries at CAMC General in Charleston, West Virginia State Police troopers say. Workman was struck...
WSAZ
Person sent to the hospital after a truck crashes into a tree
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree. According to a supervisor with Cabell County 911, the crash occurred at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday. It happened on 5th Street near 12th Avenue in Huntington. The supervisor told WSAZ a Chevrolet pickup...
30-Year-old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Huntington (Huntington, CA)
The Huntington Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Monday. The officers were called to Beach Boulevard, north of Slater Avenue, where they found the victim who had been struck by a Jeep Compass.
Crews battle fire at West Virginia TGI Friday’s
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire at the TGI Friday’s location in Cross Lanes. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is still active, but no injuries have been reported. West Side, Institute, Nitro and Cross Lanes Fire Departments are responding to the scene. This is a developing story, and […]
Chapmanville Regional High School student killed in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (3:00 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022) – Logan County Schools has announced the 17-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning in Lincoln County was a student at Chapmanville Regional High School. The two teenagers involved in the crash have not been identified, but Logan County Schools says the 17-year-old driver was a male student […]
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Sentenced To 10-Years In Prison Following Incident In 2020
A man out of Pike County was recently sentenced to 10-years in prison. This coming after an incident in 2020, in which he fired a gun near a state trooper who had come to his house. 35-year-old Cory Whitehead, of Pikeville, is said to have grabbed his gun when he...
Funeral arrangements made for West Virginia high school student killed on I-64
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Funeral arrangements have been made for a Cabell Midland student who was killed on I-64 last week. A spokesperson released a statement on behalf of Caige Rider’s family on Wednesday first expressing gratitude for the “outpouring of kind gestures, thoughtfulness and prayers received from the Tri-State and beyond.” Caige Rider’s funeral will be […]
somerset106.com
Crews Battling Forest Fires In Several Counties Across The Region
Forest fires are popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there. A fire was also reported in Martin Tuesday night. Burn bans and Red Flag warnings are in force in much of the region as dry and breezy conditions persist.
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash, VSP reports
According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Route 23 Business. Police report a 2004 Cadillac Deville had been heading east when it went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.
wymt.com
Fire crews respond to more than a 1000-acre wildfire in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a massive wildfire in Breathitt County. Officials with the Watts Caney Fire Department said the more than 1000-acre fire has been burning for three days. The Kentucky Division of Forestry is working to contain the fire. Thomas Smith, Kentucky Division...
Emergency officials warn drivers to avoid forest fire area in Martin, Kentucky
MARTIN, KY (WOWK) — The Martin Volunteer Fire Department issued a traffic alert for Hannah’s Branch off Hite Road in Floyd County, Kentucky. Crews are currently in the area responding to a forest fire, Martin VFD says. The National Weather Service issued a warning for the region due to expected dry conditions, low humidity and […]
Off-duty West Virginia volunteer firefighter assists on scene of Logan County structure fire
HOLDEN, WV (WOWK) — Cora Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) in Logan County said it responded to a structure fire on Fairlawn Street in Holden, West Virginia, on Sunday at 6:37 p.m. Other responders included Verdunville VFD, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority. In addition, off-duty volunteer fireman Justin […]
1 juvenile dead, 2 injured, in Magoffin County after single-vehicle collision
The collision occurred on Kentucky Route 7 in Salyersville, prompting KSP to be called at 7:18 p.m.
Crews on scene for five hours battling brush fire in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Lawrence County 911 says there is a brush fire on County Road 73 in Ohio. Dispatchers tell 13 News that fire departments have been on the scene for five hours on Monday. Rome Volunteer Fire Department is leading the effort to put out the blaze, but dispatchers say there are […]
