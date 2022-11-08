ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, KY

lootpress.com

One person dead after hit and run

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, November 09, 2022, at approximately 2:19 pm, Sr/Tpr. R. A. Evick II and TFC. C. A. Lewis, assisted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, responded to a pedestrian struck by vehicle on Big Harts Road in Harts, WV. The vehicle fled...
HARTS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Toddler killed, mother injured in West Virginia fire

UPDATE (5:43 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says a woman injured in a house fire this morning is on a ventilator and fighting for her life. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. UPDATE (11:57 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): The three-year-old child injured in a […]
ELEANOR, WV
wymt.com

One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
thebigsandynews.com

Martin County man crashes vehicle after eluding police

BLACKLOG — A Hardy man was arrested in Martin County Tuesday, Nov. 1, after attempting to elude law enforcement. Gary Jude, 30, is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading in a motor vehicle, second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of opiates.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Wednesday afternoon in Harts, including the victim’s name. Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, West Virginia, died from her injuries at CAMC General in Charleston, West Virginia State Police troopers say. Workman was struck...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Person sent to the hospital after a truck crashes into a tree

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree. According to a supervisor with Cabell County 911, the crash occurred at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday. It happened on 5th Street near 12th Avenue in Huntington. The supervisor told WSAZ a Chevrolet pickup...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at West Virginia TGI Friday’s

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire at the TGI Friday’s location in Cross Lanes. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is still active, but no injuries have been reported. West Side, Institute, Nitro and Cross Lanes Fire Departments are responding to the scene. This is a developing story, and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Funeral arrangements made for West Virginia high school student killed on I-64

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Funeral arrangements have been made for a Cabell Midland student who was killed on I-64 last week. A spokesperson released a statement on behalf of Caige Rider’s family on Wednesday first expressing gratitude for the “outpouring of kind gestures, thoughtfulness and prayers received from the Tri-State and beyond.” Caige Rider’s funeral will be […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
somerset106.com

Crews Battling Forest Fires In Several Counties Across The Region

Forest fires are popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there. A fire was also reported in Martin Tuesday night. Burn bans and Red Flag warnings are in force in much of the region as dry and breezy conditions persist.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Off-duty West Virginia volunteer firefighter assists on scene of Logan County structure fire

HOLDEN, WV (WOWK) — Cora Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) in Logan County said it responded to a structure fire on Fairlawn Street in Holden, West Virginia, on Sunday at 6:37 p.m. Other responders included Verdunville VFD, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority. In addition, off-duty volunteer fireman Justin […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV

