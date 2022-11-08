Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Patrol Officers Arrest Suspect In Burglary; Suspect Linked To Additional Case
WALDORF, Md. – On November 5 at 3:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf for the report of a burglary in progress. Officers met with the homeowner who indicated they were not sure if the suspect was still inside. Officers established a perimeter and a police K9 entered the house; no one was inside but there was evidence of a break-in.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity For Theft Suspect At Leonardtown Dash-In
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at 1:50 a.m., the suspect attempted to make a purchase at the Leonardtown Dash-In store. When the clerk opened the cash register, the suspect grabbed $20 from the drawer and fled the store.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At Walmart Self-Checkout
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two women pictured in a theft investigation. On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at 6 p.m., the two suspects skip-scanned merchandise at the self-checkout register and left the California Walmart store without paying for the items.
Bay Net
Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward In Shooting Case On Mattawoman Drive
WALDORF, Md. – On November 9 at 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of a shopping center in the 12500 block of Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect...
Fox 19
Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee
FAIRFAX, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at gunpoint at the Walmart store off Red Bank Road and it involves two employees. A third Walmart employee who was on break claimed to see it and called the Fairfax Police Department directly to...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area
10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
Three Busted With Cache Of Weapons, Ammo, Drugs In Anne Arundel County, Police Say
Three people were arrested for firearms violations in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Maryland State Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of West Edgevale Road in Brooklyn Park where several firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunition were seized, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Bay Net
Lusby Man Arrested And Charged For Callaway Stabbing
CALLAWAY, Md. – On November 9, 2022, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 45000 block of Lady Lane in Callaway for the report of a stabbing. Preliminary investigation determined that Nathan Daniel Field, age 24 of Lusby, arrived at the location and began arguing with the victim.
Man sentenced to life plus 125 years in prison for fatal shooting in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 39-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole plus 125 years in prison for fatally shooting a man while his parents watched in Charles County. On June 15, 2020, law enforcement officers responded to Shawnee Lane in Waldorf after reports of a shooting....
Restaurant Fight Spills Into Waldorf Parking Lot, Escalates To Gun Violence, Sheriff Says
Authorities say a gunman is at large after a man was found early on Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Maryland restaurant. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 to the 12500 block of Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf, where there was a report of a shooting that had just taken place.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 31 – November 6, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,484 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-63240. On October 31, 2022, Deputy Krueger responded to the 8500 block of E Street in Chesapeake...
Two Teens, Grown Man Cited For HS Incident Involving Knives, Spit, Pot In Waldorf: Sheriff
A strange scene played out inside and outside a Maryland high school on Wednesday afternoon, leading to charges for two teens and a 28-year-old man for various offenses, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced. School administrators and the school resource office at St. Charles High School in Waldorf alerted...
Man in Anne Arundel County allegedly impersonated police officer during traffic stop
BALTIMORE -- A man who allegedly pretended to be a police officer during a traffic stop in Odenton, Maryland, has been arrested, according to authorities.An Anne Arundel County Police Department officer conducted the traffic stop when 28-year-old Raymonte Michael Washington was driving in the area of Piney Orchard Parkway and Ransom Drive on Tuesday, police said.Washington told the officer that he was a law-enforcement officer too. Authorities asked Washington to produce his police credentials. He could not produce credentials but continued to assert that he was a police officer, according to authorities.Washington faces misdemeanor charges of impersonating an officer, according to District Court of Maryland records.Court documents show that he has been released on his own recognizance.
fox5dc.com
125 years in prison for gunman who brutally murdered man in Waldorf as parents witnessed attack
WALDORF, Md. - A gunman who attacked a man at his Charles County home while his parents watched and then brutally murdered him nearby was sentenced to 125 years in prison, officials say. Richard Eugene Middleton, Jr., 39, was sentenced Wednesday for the 2020 first-degree murder of Kwasi Louard-Clarke and...
Police: Man armed with large landscaping rock fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax Co.
OAKTON, Va. — Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside a Fairfax County home Wednesday evening. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road in Oakton, Virginia. A man was pronounced dead at...
alxnow.com
Alexandria Sheriff warns of phone scam
If someone calls and claims to be from the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office while demanding money, it’s a scam. That’s the message local law enforcement is trying to get out, as more city residents report receiving phone calls from scammers. It’s not a new scam, but it’s pervasive, leading officials to continue to spread the word.
NBC Washington
Video Shows Suspect in Slaying of Mechanic in Takoma Park: Police
Newly obtained surveillance video shows the man suspected of killing a mechanic in Takoma Park in July as police try to bring new attention to the case. Video shows a man walk across an Advanced Auto Parts parking lot, see the man he was looking for, go back to his car and return with a gun to fatally shoot his target, police said. The gunman put the gun in a bag and walked away like nothing happened.
Bay Net
CCSO Seeks The Whereabouts Of Anastasia Jesnique Gilmore
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Anastasia Jesnique Gilmore, age 30. Gilmore s wanted for Failure to Pay Child Support. Anyone with information in regards to Gilmore, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800,...
Homeowner shoots, kills man on his property in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died after police said a homeowner shot him on his Oakton property on Wednesday evening. Police said the shooting took place on the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. There was an altercation in the homeowner’s yard before the homeowner went back into his room. Police […]
Bay Net
Altercation At St. Charles High School Results In Arrests And Recovery Of Three Knives
WALDORF, Md. – On November 9 at 2:12 p.m., school administrators and the school resource officer at St. Charles High School were alerted to an altercation inside the school. One of the students involved, a 17-year-old male, walked out of the school to the parking lot and called a friend to reengage in the altercation with him. The friend, a 28-year-old male, arrived and attempted to enter the school, but was stopped due to the secondary doors to the school being locked and a school administrator approaching him.
