ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, MD

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Patrol Officers Arrest Suspect In Burglary; Suspect Linked To Additional Case

WALDORF, Md. – On November 5 at 3:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf for the report of a burglary in progress. Officers met with the homeowner who indicated they were not sure if the suspect was still inside. Officers established a perimeter and a police K9 entered the house; no one was inside but there was evidence of a break-in.
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity For Theft Suspect At Leonardtown Dash-In

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at 1:50 a.m., the suspect attempted to make a purchase at the Leonardtown Dash-In store. When the clerk opened the cash register, the suspect grabbed $20 from the drawer and fled the store.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At Walmart Self-Checkout

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two women pictured in a theft investigation. On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at 6 p.m., the two suspects skip-scanned merchandise at the self-checkout register and left the California Walmart store without paying for the items.
CALIFORNIA, MD
Fox 19

Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee

FAIRFAX, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at gunpoint at the Walmart store off Red Bank Road and it involves two employees. A third Walmart employee who was on break claimed to see it and called the Fairfax Police Department directly to...
FAIRFAX, VA
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area

10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Lusby Man Arrested And Charged For Callaway Stabbing

CALLAWAY, Md. – On November 9, 2022, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 45000 block of Lady Lane in Callaway for the report of a stabbing. Preliminary investigation determined that Nathan Daniel Field, age 24 of Lusby, arrived at the location and began arguing with the victim.
CALLAWAY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 31 – November 6, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,484 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-63240. On October 31, 2022, Deputy Krueger responded to the 8500 block of E Street in Chesapeake...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man in Anne Arundel County allegedly impersonated police officer during traffic stop

BALTIMORE -- A man who allegedly pretended to be a police officer during a traffic stop in Odenton, Maryland, has been arrested, according to authorities.An Anne Arundel County Police Department officer conducted the traffic stop when 28-year-old Raymonte Michael Washington was driving in the area of Piney Orchard Parkway and Ransom Drive on Tuesday, police said.Washington told the officer that he was a law-enforcement officer too. Authorities asked Washington to produce his police credentials. He could not produce credentials but continued to assert that he was a police officer, according to authorities.Washington faces misdemeanor charges of impersonating an officer, according to District Court of Maryland records.Court documents show that he has been released on his own recognizance.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Alexandria Sheriff warns of phone scam

If someone calls and claims to be from the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office while demanding money, it’s a scam. That’s the message local law enforcement is trying to get out, as more city residents report receiving phone calls from scammers. It’s not a new scam, but it’s pervasive, leading officials to continue to spread the word.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Video Shows Suspect in Slaying of Mechanic in Takoma Park: Police

Newly obtained surveillance video shows the man suspected of killing a mechanic in Takoma Park in July as police try to bring new attention to the case. Video shows a man walk across an Advanced Auto Parts parking lot, see the man he was looking for, go back to his car and return with a gun to fatally shoot his target, police said. The gunman put the gun in a bag and walked away like nothing happened.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Bay Net

CCSO Seeks The Whereabouts Of Anastasia Jesnique Gilmore

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Anastasia Jesnique Gilmore, age 30. Gilmore s wanted for Failure to Pay Child Support. Anyone with information in regards to Gilmore, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800,...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Altercation At St. Charles High School Results In Arrests And Recovery Of Three Knives

WALDORF, Md. – On November 9 at 2:12 p.m., school administrators and the school resource officer at St. Charles High School were alerted to an altercation inside the school. One of the students involved, a 17-year-old male, walked out of the school to the parking lot and called a friend to reengage in the altercation with him. The friend, a 28-year-old male, arrived and attempted to enter the school, but was stopped due to the secondary doors to the school being locked and a school administrator approaching him.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy