Troy, NY

Kennedy’s Tavern holding Troy food drive

By Jay Petrequin
 2 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – An annual food drive is coming to Kennedy’s Tavern in Troy. The community is invited to come and feed others while feeding themselves.

The tavern’s annual food drive is set for Saturday, Nov. 12, from 1-5 p.m. at Kennedy’s Tavern at 112 Mill St. in Troy. The drive is held every year in honor of Walter Adams, and all donations go to St. Joseph’s Food Pantry in South Troy.

The tavern is accepting a variety of items. Non-perishable food and personal items being sought include:

  • Cereal
  • Rice
  • Pasta
  • Canned vegetables
  • Beans
  • Canned meats
  • Canned fish
  • Diapers
  • Bottled juice
  • Water
  • Personal hygiene products
Granville Community Foundation awards over $35K

In addition, the pantry will accept most other shelf-stable non-perishable foods with an active shelf life. The food drive can pick up donations, coordinating by email at paulcollab@gmail.com or lakennedy88@icloud.com. Early and cash or check donations to the food pantry are encouraged.

Kennedy’s Tavern will be open for regular service throughout the drive. This year marks the tavern’s 13th time supporting the pantry.

