I went inside the secret room where flight attendants sleep on Qatar's Boeing 777 and was shocked at how big it was
The huge space was hidden in the back of the plane and had single beds lined across the fuselage, complete with privacy curtains and plush linens.
United Airlines pilot declares emergency when bird strike forces plane to return to Chicago's O'Hare airport
A United Airlines flight had to return to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday when it hit a bird after takeoff. A pilot on another plane reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the side of the Boeing 737, and the FAA said it landed without further incident. United Flight...
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight
Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
NBC Connecticut
These Are the Top 10 Airlines in the World for 2022—and Not One U.S. Carrier Made the List
Airline-ranking company Skytrax ranked the world's best carriers, and not a single U.S. airline made it to the top 10. Delta Airlines did rank in the 24th spot and earned the title of the best airline in North America—a result backed up by this year's travelers satisfaction survey from The Points Guy.
As Americans Grow Larger, United Airlines Forced To Block Seats On Boeing 757
With the average weight of an American rising, United Airlines has been forced to block a number of seats onboard its Boeing 757 aircraft. Savvy travelers, however, can take advantage of this to ensure an open middle seat on their flight. United Airlines Blocks Middle Seats On 757. This winter,...
NBC Connecticut
Thanksgiving Flight Bookings Are Down From 2019, But Higher Fares Lift Revenue, Adobe Says
Bookings were down from the same point in 2019, new Adobe data shows. A jump in fares this year hasn't deterred many consumers from booking flights. Domestic bookings in 2022 are up 5% from three years ago. Consumers have booked fewer flights for Thanksgiving week than they did three years...
helihub.com
Safran signs SBH® support contract with The Helicopter and Jet Company
Safran Helicopter Engines has signed a contract with The Helicopter and Jet Company (THC) to support Arrano and Arriel engines powering its H160, H125 and H145 fleets. This Support-By-the-Hour (SBH®) contract formalizes a long-term Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and services agreement supporting more than 60 engines. The Helicopter...
Flying Magazine
Ask FLYING: Takeoff Versus Departure
The Aeronautical Information Manual (AIM) contains a great deal of guidance on what to say when lining up for takeoff. [Courtesy: Deposit Photos]. Q: After lineup for takeoff, what do we say to ATC (air traffic control): “A-BCD is ready for departure” or “A-BCD is ready for takeoff”?
monitordaily.com
CDB Aviation Leases 6 Airbus320neo to Air India
CDB Aviation, a wholly-owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing, signed lease agreements for a fleet of six Airbus A320neo aircraft with India’s leading airline, Air India. The aircraft will be delivered in the second half of 2023. “Our commercial team is delighted to have worked closely...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: American Airlines to buy 20 supersonic jets, plans to fly before 2030
American Airlines is set to purchase up to 20 supersonic jets from Boom Supersonic, an American company that hopes to bring back faster-than-sound travel for the first time in decades, the airline has announced. It’s the third order for Boom’s Overture jets, after United Airlines committed to buying 15 and...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Royal Jordanian chooses Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines for fleet of 30 commercial Aircraft
Royal Jordanian Airlines has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines for up to 20 new Airbus A320neo and A321neo and will introduce up to 10 GTF-powered Embraer E-Jets. Royal Jordanian Airlines (“Royal Jordanian”), the flag carrier airline of Jordan has announced that the airline has selected up to 30 of the latest-generation, single-aisle aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. The latest aircraft will replace the airline’s entire fleet of narrow-body and regional jets over the coming 3-5 years. Specifically, the airline has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power up to 20 new Airbus A320neo family aircraft, including A320neo and A321neo models.
NBC Connecticut
Apple Will Spend $450 Million With Globalstar and Others to Enable Emergency Satellite Texting
Apple said Thursday that it will spend $450 million with U.S. companies including Globalstar to enable its new emergency satellite texting feature. Apple said Thursday it will spend $450 million with U.S. companies to enable its new emergency satellite texting feature. The majority of that money will go to Globalstar,...
Americans plead with FAA to make seats wider on planes - as airlines admit they SHRUNK them to deal with high demand and cheaper ticket prices
Fed-up travelers have demanded the FAA widen seats on passenger planes after airlines admitted they were shrunk to satisfy recent demand and cheaper ticket prices, a string of scathing complaints on the agency's website has revealed. The outcry comes after Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials in August asked the public...
aircargonews.net
Freighters’ place in air cargo ‘cemented’ by Covid
The last few years have “cemented once and for all” that the global freighter fleet will represent more than 50% of the total cargo market in the long term. Speaking at TIACA’s Air Cargo Forum event in Miami, Boeing vice president commercial marketing Darren Hulst explained that historically the freighter fleet had represented between 50% and 60% of total cargo capacity, but some industry pundits had expected this percentage to drop as bellyhold operations grabbed market share.
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
