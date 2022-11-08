ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

InsideHook

United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
helihub.com

Safran signs SBH® support contract with The Helicopter and Jet Company

Safran Helicopter Engines has signed a contract with The Helicopter and Jet Company (THC) to support Arrano and Arriel engines powering its H160, H125 and H145 fleets. This Support-By-the-Hour (SBH®) contract formalizes a long-term Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and services agreement supporting more than 60 engines. The Helicopter...
Flying Magazine

Ask FLYING: Takeoff Versus Departure

The Aeronautical Information Manual (AIM) contains a great deal of guidance on what to say when lining up for takeoff. [Courtesy: Deposit Photos]. Q: After lineup for takeoff, what do we say to ATC (air traffic control): “A-BCD is ready for departure” or “A-BCD is ready for takeoff”?
monitordaily.com

CDB Aviation Leases 6 Airbus320neo to Air India

CDB Aviation, a wholly-owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing, signed lease agreements for a fleet of six Airbus A320neo aircraft with India’s leading airline, Air India. The aircraft will be delivered in the second half of 2023. “Our commercial team is delighted to have worked closely...
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: American Airlines to buy 20 supersonic jets, plans to fly before 2030

American Airlines is set to purchase up to 20 supersonic jets from Boom Supersonic, an American company that hopes to bring back faster-than-sound travel for the first time in decades, the airline has announced. It’s the third order for Boom’s Overture jets, after United Airlines committed to buying 15 and...
mrobusinesstoday.com

Royal Jordanian chooses Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines for fleet of 30 commercial Aircraft

Royal Jordanian Airlines has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines for up to 20 new Airbus A320neo and A321neo and will introduce up to 10 GTF-powered Embraer E-Jets. Royal Jordanian Airlines (“Royal Jordanian”), the flag carrier airline of Jordan has announced that the airline has selected up to 30 of the latest-generation, single-aisle aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. The latest aircraft will replace the airline’s entire fleet of narrow-body and regional jets over the coming 3-5 years. Specifically, the airline has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power up to 20 new Airbus A320neo family aircraft, including A320neo and A321neo models.
Daily Mail

Americans plead with FAA to make seats wider on planes - as airlines admit they SHRUNK them to deal with high demand and cheaper ticket prices

Fed-up travelers have demanded the FAA widen seats on passenger planes after airlines admitted they were shrunk to satisfy recent demand and cheaper ticket prices, a string of scathing complaints on the agency's website has revealed. The outcry comes after Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials in August asked the public...
aircargonews.net

Freighters’ place in air cargo ‘cemented’ by Covid

The last few years have “cemented once and for all” that the global freighter fleet will represent more than 50% of the total cargo market in the long term. Speaking at TIACA’s Air Cargo Forum event in Miami, Boeing vice president commercial marketing Darren Hulst explained that historically the freighter fleet had represented between 50% and 60% of total cargo capacity, but some industry pundits had expected this percentage to drop as bellyhold operations grabbed market share.

