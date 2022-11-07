Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theccmonline.com
Jeanine Francoise Moody
Jeanine Francoise Moody, 94, of Carrollton, passed away November 6, 2022, at the Carroll Healthcare Center due to prolonged health issues. Jeanine was born on Feb 11, 1928, in Paris, France, to the late Germain and Jeanne Marie Louise Eugenia (Moreau) Dulac. Over a period of time, she worked at the Al’s Shopping Center in the meat room, and at the Free Press Standard, and finally before retiring, she worked at Kishman’s IGA in the meat room. Also after retiring, she volunteered at the Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry for several years.
theccmonline.com
Powderpuff game raises funds for Christmas programs
Carrollton junior and senior girls took to the football field last week with members of the high school football team as coaches for a fundraising event. The powderpuff teams, accompanied by male cheerleaders, who received a few tips from the high school cheerleading squad, raised $2,450 for the high school Caring Helping Sharing (CHS) Club. The money will be put to good use, according to CHS Club Advisor Belinda Mach.
theccmonline.com
Minerva’s past, present meet at Walker’s Café
Dawn Marie and her husband Tom Green are bringing tradition and history back to Minerva with the newly opened Walker’s Café on Market Street in Minerva. “My mother, Patsy Karlen, owned Walker’s Corner and I grew up in there,” said Dawn Marie. “She sold Walker’s Corner 25 years ago and I wanted back into the restaurant business.”
theccmonline.com
Buckeye Career Center to host fall Open House
Buckeye Career Center will open its doors to prospective students, current students, family members, alumni, past staff and community members during the annual fall Open House. Nov. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Visitors will have the chance to tour the building and visit any of the over 30 high school programs...
theccmonline.com
2023 dog licenses go on sale Dec. 1
Carroll County dog licenses go on sale Dec. 1, and continue on sale through Jan. 31, 2023, for the 2023 year. After Jan. 31, late fees will apply. The cost is $16 for a one-year tag, $48 for a three-year tag, $80 for a kennel license and $160 for a permanent tag. All kennel licenses must be purchased in the Auditor’s office and must have a valid vendors license at the time of purchase.
theccmonline.com
Nov. 8 general election unofficial final results (all 23 precincts reporting)
Write-ins John Cheng, Matthew R. Esh, Stephen Faris, Shane Hoffman and Lashondra Tinsley. Justice of the Supreme Court (Jan. 2, 2023, term) John P. Williams (write-in) State Issue I: Community Safety Amendment YES 7620 NO 2170. Issue 2: Citizenship Voting Requirement Amendment YES 8327 NO 1540. Countywide. Issues. Carroll Hills:...
