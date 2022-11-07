Jeanine Francoise Moody, 94, of Carrollton, passed away November 6, 2022, at the Carroll Healthcare Center due to prolonged health issues. Jeanine was born on Feb 11, 1928, in Paris, France, to the late Germain and Jeanne Marie Louise Eugenia (Moreau) Dulac. Over a period of time, she worked at the Al’s Shopping Center in the meat room, and at the Free Press Standard, and finally before retiring, she worked at Kishman’s IGA in the meat room. Also after retiring, she volunteered at the Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry for several years.

