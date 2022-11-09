ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, OH

Delphos man jailed for vehicular assault at Cairo grain elevator

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
 1 day ago
Tussing

CAIRO — A man is in a Columbus hospital for life-threatening injuries after a man struck him with a car at the Cairo Grain Elevator entrance on Oct. 29.

According to a Tuesday release, Derek Tussing, 31, attempted to pull a woman from her car before 6:00 p.m. When he was unsuccessful, he entered a nearby vehicle with the keys in the ignition before driving “at a high rate of speed” directly into the grain elevator entrance and striking employee Richard Stemen, who was life-flighted to the Columbus hospital.

According to the release, Tussing, of Delphos, tried to flee from Allen County Sheriff’s Office deputies but was caught and taken into custody. He received medical care for injuries from the incident and for his intoxication.

According to the release, the sheriff’s office believes drug use was a factor in the incident and that the assault was purposeful. Tussing is in custody at the sheriff’s office on charges of aggravated vehicular assault, theft of a motor vehicle and an unrelated warrant.

According to the release, the investigation is ongoing.

