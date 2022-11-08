Read full article on original website
Veterans Day Events 2022The Maine WriterMaine State
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Bangor Mall Hosts The Final Craft Fair Of 2022 This Weekend
You have one last chance to get a head start on holiday shopping this weekend at the Bangor Mall!. Let's face it, buying gifts for friends and family can be a bit of a pain (In my case anyway!) so having the opportunity to have hundreds of vendors all in one place to get things done, doesn't sound like a bad idea right?
Veteran Appreciation-Free Family Event at Challenger Learning
Here comes Veteran’s Day on Friday. A school holiday for most. A work holiday for some. And oh what to do with the kids. Here is a free event that will be a learning experience, but also lots and lots of fun for all. And all are invited. You the kids, Grandpa. Whomever.
5th Annual Ellsworth Cider & Cheese Festival is Back to In Person
Time to celebrate a revival of two traditional foods. Hard cider And cheese. This weekend in downtown Ellsworth, it is the down east Cider & Cheese Festival. Join Heart of Ellsworth for sit down guided tastings of several hard ciders and cheeses. This also includes participation by several Ellsworth restaurant...
wabi.tv
Deer Isle’s Alex Larrabee achieves hunting grand slam
DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Deer Isle 10-year-old Alex Larrabee has had a fast start to his hunting career. He started when he was four and his list includes eight deer, three black bears, a dozen turkey, and a moose to complete his grand slam about three weeks ago. Larrabee...
Yes, Of Course, There’s A Veteran’s Day Parade in Brewer-Bangor
We have to honor our Veterans. And Veteran’s Day is the day. Great day for a parade. Veterans. Their Families. Supporter. Parade lovers. And people who just love a beautiful fall day…. Here are the details. The Parade steps off at 10:15 Friday, Veteran's Day, from the Brewer Hannaford...
WGME
30 years ago, he was shot while deer hunting in Maine. It changed his life forever.
(BDN) -- The small car bounced wildly along the rutted gravel road. Chad Thompson of Milford lay in the back seat, bleeding profusely, as his two friends raced to get him help. The Old Town High School students were deer hunting on the last day of firearms season on Nov....
‘The Lobstah Buoy’ Food Truck Closes Up Shop For 2022
Don't worry Bangor, they will be back next Spring!. I can't lie, I have a fairly huge obsession with food trucks. I really get obsessed when there are multiple trucks in one space at the same time, so it goes without saying that I have spent more than a few days on the Bangor Waterfront, grabbing lunch.
Retired Maine Veteran Pleads For Your Help To Find This
We put a lot of love into objects that we hold dear, don't we? I have a thimble that my dad gave me a long time ago and because of the memories that the item holds I have always kept it. We all have become pretty attached to certain items,...
A Four Bedroom House in Augusta, Maine For Under $200K? Finally!
For literal years now the real estate market in Maine, and all over the country, has been exploding with crazy home values and offers coming in way over the asking price. Finally, at least it seems, some of these prices and values are starting to cool off a little bit.
mainebiz.biz
Split decision: Portlanders welcome all cruise ship passengers, Bar Harbor votes to restrict
Voters decided the fate of Maine's cruise ship industry at the polls Tuesday in a mixed decision, with Bar Harbor residents backing tougher restrictions on visitors and Portlanders definitively deciding not to restrict the number of passengers who can disembark. Bar Harbor and Portland have debated over the last few...
Bangor Area Restaurants That Will Be Open Thanksgiving Day
If you want to leave the cooking to someone else, there are plenty of Bangor-area options from which to choose!. As my mother will attest, cooking a Thanksgiving Day meal is a ton of work and preparation. She can never understand why we don't immediately want to help clean up afterward. I mean, you are supposed to unbutton your pants and watch football for at least an hour right? Maybe even squeeze a nap in? Then, it's time for pie, then another hour on the couch.
Great News! Major Upgrade Coming To Central Maine Mill
Some people have felt that the September 2022 announcement that the Jay paper mill, which was damaged by a 2020 explosion, was to close for good would be the final nail in the coffin for the paper industry in Maine. Now, it appears this may not be the case. According...
One of the Last, If Not The Last, Car Meet of the Year in Bangor
If the weather is anything like it was this past weekend, well that would be something. But beautiful warm weather or not there will be a car meet in Bangor this coming weekend. The group known as Mainely Money Pits will host a meet this Saturday between Noon and 3...
Ellsworth American
Hancock residents oppose new Golden Acres
HANCOCK — Dozens of residents of the Ridgewood Court subdivision packed the Hancock town office for the Nov. 2 Select Board meeting, where they voiced their opposition to a Golden Acres facility operating within their neighborhood. They argue that Golden Acres, which is a boarding home for the elderly...
Maine’s Pediatric Doctors Ask Parents to Take Steps to Avoid RSV
As Maine hospitals struggle under an overwhelming number of pediatric RSV cases, medical leaders are asking parents to take steps to prevent their children from getting sick. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory illness that, for most people, will make them sick with cold symptoms, but is not dangerous. In babies and toddlers, however, it can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia. There's no known cure for the virus, other than supportive care like over-the-counter cold remedies. But for babies and toddlers, hospitals can provide fluids, oxygen, and more advanced respiratory care, if needed.
Victim Gets Control of Gun & Jumps Out Window During Kidnapping in Bangor, Maine
Two People Arrested for Holding a Man & Woman at Gunpoint. Police arrested two people Tuesday for allegedly holding a man and a woman at gunpoint in a bathroom on Court Street in Bangor, Maine. Charges for Robbery and Kidnapping. Forty-one-year-old David Bennett from Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin from...
Bangor Only Has 6 Of The Top 10 Best Fast Food Chains In The U.S.
Is there anything on this list that you would love to see here in the Bangor area?. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Dodgeball Tournament = $ For Cultural Trips for Hampden Academy
Hampden Academy Music Association is a parent group that supports the efforts of the Hampden Academy music department. The group’s chief responsibilities are to organize and manage fundraising, and to organize volunteer support for music activities. Okay time for a fundraiser. A dodgeball tournament. Yes, dodgeball. The one day...
Best Of Both: Bangor To Hold Festival Of Lights Parade and Light Contest
What had become a holiday tradition in Bangor, the Bangor Rotary's "Festival of Lights Parade", like many things during the pandemic, was canceled when Covid hit. In its place, to try to keep the spirit of the holidays while promoting the safety of social distancing, the Rotary instead created a Community Lighting Contest.
Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?
Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
