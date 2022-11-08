ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q106.5

Bangor Mall Hosts The Final Craft Fair Of 2022 This Weekend

You have one last chance to get a head start on holiday shopping this weekend at the Bangor Mall!. Let's face it, buying gifts for friends and family can be a bit of a pain (In my case anyway!) so having the opportunity to have hundreds of vendors all in one place to get things done, doesn't sound like a bad idea right?
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

5th Annual Ellsworth Cider & Cheese Festival is Back to In Person

Time to celebrate a revival of two traditional foods. Hard cider And cheese. This weekend in downtown Ellsworth, it is the down east Cider & Cheese Festival. Join Heart of Ellsworth for sit down guided tastings of several hard ciders and cheeses. This also includes participation by several Ellsworth restaurant...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Deer Isle’s Alex Larrabee achieves hunting grand slam

DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Deer Isle 10-year-old Alex Larrabee has had a fast start to his hunting career. He started when he was four and his list includes eight deer, three black bears, a dozen turkey, and a moose to complete his grand slam about three weeks ago. Larrabee...
DEER ISLE, ME
Z107.3

‘The Lobstah Buoy’ Food Truck Closes Up Shop For 2022

Don't worry Bangor, they will be back next Spring!. I can't lie, I have a fairly huge obsession with food trucks. I really get obsessed when there are multiple trucks in one space at the same time, so it goes without saying that I have spent more than a few days on the Bangor Waterfront, grabbing lunch.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Bangor Area Restaurants That Will Be Open Thanksgiving Day

If you want to leave the cooking to someone else, there are plenty of Bangor-area options from which to choose!. As my mother will attest, cooking a Thanksgiving Day meal is a ton of work and preparation. She can never understand why we don't immediately want to help clean up afterward. I mean, you are supposed to unbutton your pants and watch football for at least an hour right? Maybe even squeeze a nap in? Then, it's time for pie, then another hour on the couch.
BANGOR, ME
Kool AM

Great News! Major Upgrade Coming To Central Maine Mill

Some people have felt that the September 2022 announcement that the Jay paper mill, which was damaged by a 2020 explosion, was to close for good would be the final nail in the coffin for the paper industry in Maine. Now, it appears this may not be the case. According...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock residents oppose new Golden Acres

HANCOCK — Dozens of residents of the Ridgewood Court subdivision packed the Hancock town office for the Nov. 2 Select Board meeting, where they voiced their opposition to a Golden Acres facility operating within their neighborhood. They argue that Golden Acres, which is a boarding home for the elderly...
HANCOCK, ME
Q106.5

Maine’s Pediatric Doctors Ask Parents to Take Steps to Avoid RSV

As Maine hospitals struggle under an overwhelming number of pediatric RSV cases, medical leaders are asking parents to take steps to prevent their children from getting sick. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory illness that, for most people, will make them sick with cold symptoms, but is not dangerous. In babies and toddlers, however, it can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia. There's no known cure for the virus, other than supportive care like over-the-counter cold remedies. But for babies and toddlers, hospitals can provide fluids, oxygen, and more advanced respiratory care, if needed.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Bangor Only Has 6 Of The Top 10 Best Fast Food Chains In The U.S.

Is there anything on this list that you would love to see here in the Bangor area?. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Dodgeball Tournament = $ For Cultural Trips for Hampden Academy

Hampden Academy Music Association is a parent group that supports the efforts of the Hampden Academy music department. The group’s chief responsibilities are to organize and manage fundraising, and to organize volunteer support for music activities. Okay time for a fundraiser. A dodgeball tournament. Yes, dodgeball. The one day...
HAMPDEN, ME
Q106.5

Best Of Both: Bangor To Hold Festival Of Lights Parade and Light Contest

What had become a holiday tradition in Bangor, the Bangor Rotary's "Festival of Lights Parade", like many things during the pandemic, was canceled when Covid hit. In its place, to try to keep the spirit of the holidays while promoting the safety of social distancing, the Rotary instead created a Community Lighting Contest.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?

Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
BANGOR, ME
