Ashland's Stone Lutheran Church partners in Hurricane Ian relief effort

Jordan to represent Richland, Ashland counties in the U.S. House
MANSFIELD -- Conservative Jim Jordan will once again represent Richland County and Ashland County in Washington, D.C. The 58-year-old Republican from Champaign County easily won re-election for Ohio's 4th House seat on Tuesday, a newly configured district that includes Richland and Ashland counties.
Melanie Miller heading to Columbus following state rep. GOP victory
ASHLAND — A first-time political candidate from Ashland is heading to Columbus. Melanie Miller, the Republican pageant queen and director of Ashland Pregnancy Care Center, snagged 70.23% of the votes across the newly drawn Ohio House District 67 on Tuesday, according to final unofficial results from the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.
2 more Ashland County tornado sirens to receive upgrades for $13K
ASHLAND — Ashland County commissioners approved a $13,000 quote to update two additional tornado sirens with digital technology that promises better radio signals. Late last year, commissioners hired Vasu Communications to equip sirens with the state’s Multi-Agency Radio Communication System, a digital technology that boasts stronger radio signals.
9 more Amish from Ashland County plead 'no contest' to state buggy law violations
ASHLAND — Nine Amish people, including two women, pleaded no contest to violating Ohio’s new buggy law before a judge at Ashland Municipal Court on Tuesday. Abraham Hershberger, David Mast, Mosie Shetler, Levi P. Gingerich, Enos Miller, Levi L. Gingerich, Lizzie L. Hershberger, Fannie E. Hershberger and Mahlon J. Swartzentruber each stood before Ashland Municipal Court Judge John Good without the representation of an attorney.
Four area volleyball players earn All-Ohio honors
GALION — Ella Payne wasn’t just the best setter in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference. The Galion senior was among the best in the state.
Ashland duo selected to District 6 first team in Division I volleyball
ASHLAND — The postseason awards keep piling up for Ashland’s Emma Valentine and Elysia Zehner. Both Valentine and Zehner were selected to the District 6 first team in Division I.
Hillsdale Local Schools levy appears to fail by slim margin
JEROMESVILLE — Local voters chose not to renew a 10-year 1.25% income tax levy for Hillsdale Local Schools by a slim margin on Tuesday. Totals show 1,346 voted for the levy and 1,405 voted against it, according to unofficial vote tallies from the Ashland and Wayne County boards of election.
Crestview Veteran's Day parade returns for 2022
ASHLAND — A military humvee, two vintage cars, and other vehicles packed with waving veterans and first responders cruised past crowds of students chanting "U.S.A!" at Crestview Local Schools' Veteran's Day parade and breakfast Thursday. The parade started near the elementary school before it weaved its way through the...
Ashland voter turnout falls slightly short of 2018 levels
ASHLAND — Just over 53 percent of registered voters in Ashland County voted in yesterday's elections, falling short of 2018's record midterm turnout by three tenths of a percent. On Tuesday, 53.34% of registered voters cast 18,509 votes, compared to 53.65% of voters casting 19,073 votes in 2018's midterms.
The issues that brought Ashland voters to the polls on Election Day
Issues like inflation, crime, reproductive rights and democracy itself drove Americans to the polls on Tuesday. But what drove them to the polls in Ashland County?
