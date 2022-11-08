ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday’s Winning Powerball Drawing Delayed Due to 'Security Protocol Issue', Jackpot Revised

By Marisa Losciale
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ntqIP_0j37QabE00
:LPETTET/iStock

Monday night's winning Powerball numbers were delayed until Tuesday morning, according to statements made by a lottery spokesperson.

The Nov. 7 drawing for the record-breaking $1.9 billion jackpot was delayed due to a "security protocol issue." The news came hours after the livestream was abruptly ended, citing "technical" issues.

Powerball officials released a statement Tuesday morning that said one participating lottery needed "additional time to process its sales and play data," according to ABC.

Officials told players to hold onto their tickets, as the game would still be played.

"Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot, however, protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, even if that means a further delay," as per the statement.

The drawing was eventually held on the morning of Nov. 8, and the jackpot was also revised to reveal even higher winnings. Instead of the original $1.9 billion, Powerball officials adjusted the grand prize to $2.04 billion "after a widespread rush for tickets."

The Nov. 7 winning white ball numbers: 56, 41, 33, 47, 10, and 10 for the red Powerball.

As of writing, no winner has been announced. However, that could change as the game's results are still waiting to be certified, according to a tweet made by the California Lottery press room.

Despite the increased winnings, Powerball fans are not happy with the lottery.

The official Powerball website–and its associated Twitter account–listed the winning numbers out of order.

Many took to social media to express their disappointment with the delay; some even harped conspiracy theories that suggested the Nov. 7 drawing was illegitimate.

"This needs to be filmed live ALWAYS. Because this some shady stuff," one YouTube user wrote.

Someone else claimed last night's mess-up would be the next conspiracy. "This is the next conspiracy. Like how are they gonna screw up the biggest Powerball and not have people question it."

"'We need all the states to submit their winning numbers FIRST, so we know which numbers not to draw' - Lottery," quipped another frustrated YouTuber.

Twitter users also chimed in, one joking, "nothing like a suspicious 2 billion dollar #powerball mystery to bring the nation together."

The criticisms continued:

As of writing, Powerball officials have yet to address players' concerns or provide context for the confusion regarding the winning numbers. Many avenues of the official Powerball lottery website–including its press room and contact page–also remain down.

Parade reached out to the executive director of the Multi-State Lottery Association–the organization charged with running Powerball and Mega Millions–for a quote, but has not heard back.

Parade

Parade

