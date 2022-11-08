Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Ryan Reynolds Confirms He's Trying To Buy The Ottawa Senators & 'Needs A Sugar Daddy' (VIDEO)
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has finally addressed the rumours that he's trying to buy the Ottawa Senators NHL team. Reynolds confirmed his interest and intentions on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night, after days of speculation, and even confirmation from the hockey team itself, that the process for the sale of the team had been initiated.
Ryan Reynolds wants to buy an NHL team
Ryan Reynolds needs a "sugar mommy or a sugar daddy" to help him buy an ice hockey team. The 46-year-old actor is seeking an investor to help him in his bid to buy the Ottawa Senators, who play in the NHL. Asked about the possibility during an appearance on 'The...
Yardbarker
Betway Bets of the Day: Canucks vs Senators in the Ryan Reynolds bowl
Welcome back to Betway Bets of the Day brought to you by NHL Odds site Betway!. The Vancouver Canucks once again blew a multi-goal lead on Saturday night. The team was a late collapse away from winning four out of five games. Pile that loss in with Canucks President Jim Rutherford’s comments on Sportsnet 650, and tensions are reaching a boiling point in Vancouver.
Avalanche’s Jared Bednar, players reflect on color analyst Peter McNab’s legacy: ‘A great human being’
DENVER — Mikko Rantanen was an NHL rookie when he heard an unexpected voice of encouragement. Peter McNab — a long-time beloved color analyst for Altitude TV’s broadcast team — spoke up. Colorado Avalanche players and coaches always listened. Now, they’re honoring his memory. McNab died...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Matt Luff out long-term following dangerous hit
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were pleased with Matt Luff’s performance after he was brought up from the Grand Rapids Griffins as a reinforcement. But now Luff will be idled long-term. Coach Derek Lalonde said after Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens that the team...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Fuels comeback win
Smith scored two goals -- one short-handed, the other the overtime winner -- and added five hits and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Smith's offense is starting to sizzle -- he's scored five times in the last three games, including two on the power play and his shortie Tuesday. His overtime tally was also his second game-winner of the campaign. The 31-year-old winger has seven goals, five assists, 48 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating through 14 contests, and he's thriving on the Golden Knights' second line.
Yardbarker
Gary Bettman on Attendance, Mullett Arena, Miller and Reynolds
“Good evening, everyone, we have nothing to announce,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in opening his media availability from the Matt Frost Media Room at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday evening. Much to the disappointment of fans hoping to hear of an All-Star Game, Global Series or Draft scheduled...
markerzone.com
KRAKEN CLAIM GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM OTTAWA; VEGAS PLACES NETMINDER ON THE WIRE
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Seattle Kraken have claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Ottawa Senators. The Uppsala (Sweden) native was claimed off waivers by Ottawa from Seattle just before the start of the 2022-23 season, due to Cam Talbot being injured. In one game this season, the 31-year-old has one win, a 2.00 GAA and a .935 save percentage.
Actor Ryan Reynolds expresses interest in buying Senators
Since nearly the moment the Ottawa Senators initiated a process of sale, actor Ryan Reynolds has been linked to the team. What began as a playful emoji response on Twitter grew some legs, and last night on "The Tonight Show," Reynolds directly addressed the speculation. Admitting that he is trying to get involved, he noted that he would need financial partners with “deep pockets” to put a bid together.
Yardbarker
A pair of streaks meet when surging Devils face Senators
The New Jersey Devils did plenty of things wrong Tuesday and captain Nico Hischier acknowledged the flawed performance. Yet things are going so well for the Devils that the sub-par start did not prevent the Devils from winning. The hottest team in the Eastern Conference seeks an eighth consecutive victory Thursday night when it hosts the struggling Ottawa Senators at Newark, N.J.
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Anderson Suspension Provides Youth an Opportunity
The Montreal Canadiens have surpassed expectations so far this season, thanks in large part to the inspirational coaching of Martin St. Louis but also because of the excellent play of the rookies, led by the young core of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield . Several veteran players haven’t been able to keep up with the speed or production of the team’s youthful core, but that hasn’t stopped the team from trying to get the veterans to produce by providing them with opportunities in all situations in the hopes that they can find their games. One veteran whose level of play has been inconsistent so far this season has been Josh Anderson. This seems to have caused some frustration to boil over as he hit Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo from behind, leading to a two-game suspension.
Yardbarker
Scenes from morning skate: Pearson wants to snowball some wins together and Demko starts vs. Canadiens
After the best third period of the season that guided the team to a 6-4 win on Tuesday night, the Vancouver Canucks are now in Montreal to battle the Canadiens. It’s a big Wednesday night hockey night in Canada as the Vancouver Canucks make their one and only trip to Montreal on the season.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Pitlick, Anderson, Hutson, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Rem Pitlick has been placed on waivers, Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, Lane Hutson has been recognized for his strong start to the 2022-23 season, and Emil Heineman is close to a return. Pitlick Hits Waiver...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Slafkovsky Deserves More Ice Time
The Montreal Canadiens have surprised many people with their play to start the season. Very few thought they had a chance with their young defensive corps and what most figured would be mediocre goaltending. However, 14 games into the season, the Habs find themselves one game over .500, and their young rookies impressing everyone. One player improving with every game is first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky. He has improved so much game after game that it is about time Montreal started playing him in the top nine and not on the fourth line. Here is why Slafkovsky should start getting more ice time soon.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers News & Rumors: Trouba, Goodrow, Harpur & More…
The New York Rangers had a couple of days off after their 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 3 before they suited up against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Nov. 6. With a few days at home, the team headed out into the community to spread some early holiday cheer while offering some on ice pointers to the Junior Rangers crew. Plus, president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury signed a player that just might help come playoff time and more.
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Brought up to big club
Leivo was recalled by the Blues on Wednesday. At this point it isn't clear if Leivo will draw into the lineup immediately Thursday against San Jose. If he does, look for him to occupy a bottom-six role against the Sharks. Leivo's gone scoreless through three top-level appearances this year.
NHL
PREVIEW: Staal to skate in 1,300th game as Panthers host Hurricanes
SUNRISE, Fla. - After spending nine of their first 13 games on the road, the Panthers will kick off a five-game homestand when they host the Hurricanes at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. Overall, the Panthers will play seven of their next eight games in Sunrise. "When we get a...
Comments / 0