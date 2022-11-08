Read full article on original website
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man, 42, on Drug Trafficking & Weapons Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on drugs & weapons charged yesterday, November 9. A Framingham Police officer pulled over a vehicle at Arthur & Concord Streets last night,. The passenger in the vehicle had a Framingham Police warrant for motor vehicle violations, said Framingham Police spokesperson...
Police Charge Framingham Man With Strangulation After 6 a.m. Fight
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to the Tripoli section of the City yesterday morning for a fight at Knox and Benson avenues. The fight was reported at 6:18 a.m. on November 7. At 7:14 a.m., police arrested Dhior Almeida, 29, of 44 Benson Avenue of Framingham. He was...
Framingham Police Arrest Hopkinton Man on Drunk Driving Charge at Noon
FRAMINGHAM — Framingham Police arrested a Hopkinton man on a drunk driving charge on Friday afternoon at noon. Framingham Police received a report of an “erratic operator,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “Officers located the vehicle and after a brief investigation determined he was under...
Framingham Police: 2 Computers Stolen From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of two computers from a vehicle parked in the Coburnville section of the City yesterday. The theft was reported on November 7, at 7:49 a.m. at 136 Cedar Street, according to the public police log. “Two computers were taken from vehicle,”...
Framingham Police: Thief Steals Passport From Unlocked Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – The owner of a vehicle parked on Winthrop Street reported to Police a passport and other documents were stolen from the vehicle. The theft was reported at 6:41 a.m. on Monday at 35 Winthrop Street. “Passport taken and documents,” said the police spokesperson. The vehicle unlocked,...
UPDATED: Framingham Elects First Latina State Representative; 3 of the 4 Seats in Framingham Held By Women
FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, November 7, the City of Framingham elected its first Latina State Representative. After winning a hard-fought primary election in September, Framingham School Committee Chair Priscila Sousa was unopposed in the final election yesterday. She will be the new state representative for the newly-created 6th Middlesex District...
Sister Rita Virginia McCarthy, CSJ
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Rita Virginia McCarthy, CSJ, (Sister Mary Magdala), in her 78th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Monday, November 7, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late John J. and Helen (Madden) McCarthy, and loving sister of the late, Helen...
Donaghue Wins 19th Worcester State Representative Seat, Which Includes Small Portion of Framingham
WESTBOROUGH – Democrat Kate Donaghue easily won the 19th Worcester state representative seat yesterday, November 8. The newly-created seat includes Westborough, Northborough, Southborough, and a small portion of new Precinct 21 in Framingham. Precinct 21A is located in District 3 in Framingham on the Southborough line, and includes parts...
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck in Tech Park Crosswalk
FRAMINGHAM – A woman was struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk in the Framingham Tech Park. The incident happened at the intersection of New York and California avenues on November 2, at 12:09 p.m. The driver of the vehicle did stop, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
Framingham Police Arrest Marlborough Man on 2nd Offense For Drunk Driving
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man for his second offense for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol yesterday, November 3. Police arrested at 2:55 a.m. at 1265 Worcester Road Robin Boteo, 36, of 26 Francis Street of Marlborough. “Boteo was observed operating on...
Framingham Police: Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash at Edgell Road and Central Street on Tuesday, November 1. The crash happened at 3:36 p.m. The single-vehicle crash damaged a traffic sign, which was struck, said the police spokesperson. No citation was issued, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One...
Photos: Veterans Read To Framingham Students
FRAMINGHAM – Members of the Framingham Police Department, who are Veterans, read to students at a few Framingham Public Schools this morning, November 10. The police officers read at Cameron Middle, Fuller Middle, Walsh Middle, Dunning Elementary, and Potter Road Elementary schools. The officers read as part of the...
Framingham State & Framingham Police Respond To Report of Man With Gun in Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham State University Police and Framingham Police responded to a report of a “male holding a gun out of a vehicle,” yesterday afternoon on State Street in Framingham. Framingham Police and Framingham State University Police “quickly located the vehicle and determined the gun was not real,”...
Stephen F. Tolland, Jr., 27
FRAMIGHAM – Stephen F. Tolland, Jr., 27, a resident of Framingham and formerly Merrimack, NH died suddenly, November 5, 2022. Steve was born in Syracuse, NY and lived much of his life in Merrimack, NH. He enjoyed a good movie, playing video games, being around family and friends. Bro had a sense of humor that was a gift and light in this dark world. Steve loved people and took pride in his ability to help people whenever he could.
City of Framingham Announces Friday’s Veterans’ Day Program
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky is proud to announce the 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony and Program. The annual ceremony will take place in Nevins Hall, within City Hall, on Veterans Day itself – Friday, November 11, from 11AM – 12:30PM. The program will include...
Natick Battling 3-Alarm House Fire
NATICK – Firefighters in Natick are battling a 3-alarm house fire this morning, November 9. The fire is in a 2-story house at 11 Union Street, according to the scanner. Scanner has possibly a person inside still. This has not been confirmed. Initial report has the fire in the...
Joanne Marie Salvi, 75, Registered Nurse at Framingham Union & Newton-Wellesley Hospitals
FRAMINGHAM – Joanne Marie Salvi, 75, of Framingham passed away on Saturday October 29, 2022. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Aldeno “Aldo” Salvi and Rose Marie (Morreale). She was the sister of Charles Paul Salvi of Marlborough. Joanne was a graduate of...
Joshua Bennett, 33
FRAMINGHAM – Joshua Bennett, 33, of Milford and formerly of Franklin, died unexpectedly Sunday, October 30, 2022 in his residence. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Edwin Bennett and Danielle (Carignan) Bennett. Predeceased by his grandparents, Raymond and Olivette Carignan and Joan and Harold Bennett. He attended...
Framingham Elks Riders Donate $5,000 To Framingham Police Athletic League
FRAMINGHAM – Members of the Framingham Elks Lodge #1264 and the Framingham Elks Riders presented a check to the Framingham Police Athletic League today, November 4. Framingham Elks Rider Jerry Blanchette presented the check to Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker. Framingham Elks held their 3rd Annual Ride for Framingham...
Janie C. Crowley, 102
ASHLAND – Janie C. Crowley, 102 of Ashland formerly of Dover passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Born in Cape Breton, Canada; she was the daughter of the late Dougald and Elizabeth (Fraser) Campbell and wife of the late Travis Crowley. Janie is survived by Betty Campbell of Ashland,...
