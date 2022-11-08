ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham Police: 2 Computers Stolen From Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of two computers from a vehicle parked in the Coburnville section of the City yesterday. The theft was reported on November 7, at 7:49 a.m. at 136 Cedar Street, according to the public police log. “Two computers were taken from vehicle,”...
UPDATED: Framingham Elects First Latina State Representative; 3 of the 4 Seats in Framingham Held By Women

FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, November 7, the City of Framingham elected its first Latina State Representative. After winning a hard-fought primary election in September, Framingham School Committee Chair Priscila Sousa was unopposed in the final election yesterday. She will be the new state representative for the newly-created 6th Middlesex District...
Sister Rita Virginia McCarthy, CSJ

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Rita Virginia McCarthy, CSJ, (Sister Mary Magdala), in her 78th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Monday, November 7, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late John J. and Helen (Madden) McCarthy, and loving sister of the late, Helen...
Framingham Police: Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign

FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash at Edgell Road and Central Street on Tuesday, November 1. The crash happened at 3:36 p.m. The single-vehicle crash damaged a traffic sign, which was struck, said the police spokesperson. No citation was issued, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One...
Photos: Veterans Read To Framingham Students

FRAMINGHAM – Members of the Framingham Police Department, who are Veterans, read to students at a few Framingham Public Schools this morning, November 10. The police officers read at Cameron Middle, Fuller Middle, Walsh Middle, Dunning Elementary, and Potter Road Elementary schools. The officers read as part of the...
Stephen F. Tolland, Jr., 27

FRAMIGHAM – Stephen F. Tolland, Jr., 27, a resident of Framingham and formerly Merrimack, NH died suddenly, November 5, 2022. Steve was born in Syracuse, NY and lived much of his life in Merrimack, NH. He enjoyed a good movie, playing video games, being around family and friends. Bro had a sense of humor that was a gift and light in this dark world. Steve loved people and took pride in his ability to help people whenever he could.
Natick Battling 3-Alarm House Fire

NATICK – Firefighters in Natick are battling a 3-alarm house fire this morning, November 9. The fire is in a 2-story house at 11 Union Street, according to the scanner. Scanner has possibly a person inside still. This has not been confirmed. Initial report has the fire in the...
Joshua Bennett, 33

FRAMINGHAM – Joshua Bennett, 33, of Milford and formerly of Franklin, died unexpectedly Sunday, October 30, 2022 in his residence. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Edwin Bennett and Danielle (Carignan) Bennett. Predeceased by his grandparents, Raymond and Olivette Carignan and Joan and Harold Bennett. He attended...
Janie C. Crowley, 102

ASHLAND – Janie C. Crowley, 102 of Ashland formerly of Dover passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Born in Cape Breton, Canada; she was the daughter of the late Dougald and Elizabeth (Fraser) Campbell and wife of the late Travis Crowley. Janie is survived by Betty Campbell of Ashland,...
