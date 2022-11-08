ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Tropical Storm Nicole: Barrier Island Evacuation Ordered and Shortened School Day Wednesday, Closed Thursday

By FlaglerLive
flaglerlive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flaglerlive.com

Nicole Lashes at Flagler’s Coast, Severely Damaging Parts of A1A as Officials Advise to ‘Hunker Down Today’

Tropical Storm Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday. The 500-mile-wide Nicole made landfall as a hurricane near Vero Beach–more precisely at North Hutchinson Island–around 3 a.m. Thursday. It soon degraded into a tropical storm again while battering Florida’s east coast with damaging waves and swathing much of Florida–from Fort Myers to Jacksonville, including all of Flagler County–in bands of heavy rain and occasional tropical storm-force winds in many places.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County: What you need to know post-storm

Volusia County’s emergency management officials continue to monitor impacts from Hurricane Nicole. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has ordered the closure of all bridges to the beachside with the exception of the North and South Causeways in New Smyrna Beach. Only essential personnel are allowed to cross the closed bridges until further notice.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, November 10, 2022

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Thursday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
BUNNELL, FL
News4Jax.com

Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed

In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia officials ask residents to stay off the beach

Though Tropical Storm Nicole has left the area, danger still lurks in Volusia County, said Kevin Captain, Volusia County Community Informations director, during a news conference on Thursday, Nov. 10. "We ask you to remain cognizant of additional weather-related events that can transpire throughout the remainder of this afternoon and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Nicole headed our way while Ian recovery lingers

On Wednesday, Daytona Beach and Volusia and Flagler Counties were bracing for tropical storm Nicole as conditions already were deteriorating with wind and bands of light rain. The storm began sending pockets of rain our way as early as Monday. Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida somewhere near...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida

From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County is under a hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Nicole

Flagler County is now under a hurricane watch, according to the National Hurricane Center. The City of Palm Coast has opened a sandbag location for residents on Tuesday Nov. 8. The self-serve sandbag station is at the Indian Trails Sports Complex, at 5455 Belle Terre Parkway. Residents are limited to...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Volusia County Under Hurricane Warning; Flagler Under Hurricane Watch

A hurricane warning has been issued for much of the Atlantic Coast of Florida, all the way up to Volusia County. Flagler County is still under a hurricane watch, but is still at risk of receiving Category 1 hurricane winds from Tropical Storm Nicole soon this week. Tropical storm-force winds are expected to hit Flagler some time late Wednesday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Ormond Beach, FL

Ormond Beach is a city in Central Florida, located along the Atlantic Coast, just a few miles from Daytona Beach and just an hour away from Orlando. Part of Volusia County, Ormond Beach offers scenic beaches thanks to its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean and the Halifax River that runs across the city.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia: Residents should hunker down as soon as possible

Volusia officials are asking residents to hunker down and shelter in place starting this afternoon, Wednesday, Nov. 9, as Tropical Storm Nicole's winds and storm surge begin to impact the coast. "The impacts of the storm are already being felt, and the worst is yet to arrive," said Kevin Captain,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy