Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over ‘Amazing Coparent’ Jennifer Garner After Ben Affleck Wedding, Reveals How Kids Are Adjusting

Crushing coparenting! Jennifer Lopez opened up about her and Ben Affleck‘s blended family — and couldn’t keep from raving over his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The Hustlers actress, 53, revealed in her December 2022 Vogue cover story that Affleck and the Juno star, both 50, are a dream team when it comes to their kids: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. “[She’s] an amazing coparent, and they work really well together,” Lopez told the outlet.

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner John Salangsang/Shutterstock; Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Garner and the Oscar winner were married for 10 years before announcing their split in 2015. Three years later, their divorce was finalized. The “Let’s Get Loud” artist, for her part, shares twins Emme and Max, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” the Grammy nominee said of blending her and Affleck’s families together following their July wedding. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far.”

She continued: “What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

The Gone Girl actor and Lopez were previously engaged in the early 2000s, rekindling their romance nearly two decades after their 2004 split. Us Weekly confirmed in May 2021 that Affleck and the Shotgun Wedding actress were “full-on dating” after she ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez earlier that year. Affleck proposed in April, and the twosome exchanged vows in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony three months later. In August, they celebrated their love once again with friends and family in Georgia.

Garner has yet to publicly comment on her ex-husband’s marriage, but a source previously told Us that she and Lopez are amicable. “J. Lo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval,” the insider exclusively revealed in June 2021. “J. Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.”

While reflecting on her unique journey with Affleck, the “Jenny From the Block” singer told Vogue that she “always felt like there was a real love” between them — even though they spent years apart.

“People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life,” she gushed. “When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real. … All we’ve ever wanted was to kind of come to a place of peace in our lives where we really felt that type of love that you feel when you’re very young and wonder if you can have that again.”

The Argo director’s perspective was equally as glowing. “There is something innately, magically kind and good and full of love at the heart of who Jennifer is,” he told the magazine. “That’s exactly the person I remember from 20 years ago. Maybe she sees all the changes she’s made, whereas when I see her, mostly I just see someone who has retained, against the odds, the thing about her that always made her the most incredible to me: a heart that seems boundless with love. She is my idea of the kind of person I want to be.”